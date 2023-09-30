3 Myths About Electric Cars Exposed by Cold, Hard Facts

There are a lot of varying opinions about electric vehicles, and sometimes, we need the cold, hard facts about something to know what’s true. Without the sway of politics or emotions, what is the truth about electric cars?

Here are a few myths being spread, plus the research and data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that expose the truth.

EV Power Plant Emissions Are Worse Than Gasoline Car Emissions?

Some believe that power plant emissions produced by electric cars make EVs worse for the environment than gas-powered cars. But, according to EPA’s Power Profiler interactive webpage, you can see that this is not true.

The truth is that while EVs do emit emissions through production means, they produce no tailpipe emissions. And when you do the calculations, the pollution that is produced by EV production is less than the pollution that is produced by gas-powered cars.

Are EVs perfectly green? No, but they are better than their gas alternatives.

EV Battery Manufacturing Is Worse Than Gas Car Emissions?

The truth is that over the lifetime of a vehicle, the total GHG emissions, including manufacturing, charging, and driving an EV, are lower than that of a gas-powered car. Researchers from Argonne National Laboratory did the math for a 300-mile range EV and a gas-powered car and found that while GHG emissions from producing the EV were higher than the GHG from having the gas car, the overall emissions over the lifespan of both vehicles showed that the EV was more environmentally friendly.

EVs Are Less Safe?

The truth is that electric cars have to meet the same safety standards as regular gas cars, so this is a myth. Not only do EVs have the same safety standards, but they also often include additional safety features. Plus, EV batteries have their own set of safety standards and have to meet guidelines and undergo testing processes.