25 Car Features That People Overlook

Can you honestly say that you know what every button in your car does? Cars get increasingly complicated, high-tech, and fancy with every new model. It’s easy for small features to slip past people’s attention.

These features are useful and might make your driving experience more enjoyable. From lumbar support to hidden storage, check for these overlooked features the next time you get in your car.

1. Adaptive Cruise Control

Many people don’t know they have cruise control, and it’s not exactly a priority topic during driver’s ed. Adaptive cruise control is even better. It maintains your speed while keeping a safe distance between you and vehicles in front of you. It’s usually located on or under the steering wheel.

Believe it or not, Mitsubishi invented adaptive cruise control in the early '90s, so it's not a new, high-tech feature. It's been available for decades, but not enough people take advantage of this feature. Just be careful when using it if you're tired or drowsy. It can make it easier to check out while driving and fall asleep.

2. Gas Tank Locator

This one is so simple it’s hilarious. Almost every car has a little arrow beside the gas pump icon on the dashboard. This arrow indicates which side of the vehicle the gas tank is on. It helps you know how to pull into gas stations so you don’t have to turn around, and is especially useful when driving a rental vehicle or a car you don't own.

This feature doesn't use any modern technology, but it's one of the most useful and clever elements in any car. Again, this isn't something they usually mention in driver's education courses. Hopefully, this helps you out the next time you're in an unfamiliar vehicle.

3. Dashboard Storage

If your car has a little well or dip on the dashboard, you may just think it’s an odd design feature. These spaces are actually storage spots! They’re small and ideal for loose change, sunglasses, business cards, and other tiny, flat-ish items.

Placing these types of items in your cupholders can result in damaged belongings or an inconvenient coffee cup situation. We recommend getting in the habit of using this little storage spot to keep your car organized and avoid losing things beneath the seats or in the larger compartments.

4. Conversation Mirror

Not every vehicle has a conversation mirror, but a surprising number do. These mirrors are typically near the rearview mirror but are a little smaller. These handy mirrors allow drivers to see and chat with people in the backseat, perfect for parents who want to keep an eye on their kids.

Most of us can use the rearview mirror to look at backseat passengers. However, this can be dangerous. It usually means you have to reposition your body, losing your view through the rear window. If you have one of these mirrors, use it to talk to passengers so you don't compromise your rearview mirror.

5. Lumbar Support

We all know that cars have controls to move the front seats up, down, back, and all around. Some even offer tilting. However, few people realize that many modern cars have lumbar support adjustments for the driver's seat. This feature is amazing for road trips and for those with long commutes, as it can prevent back pain.

You can increase or decrease the support on your lower back for an ergonomic position. Most people who work at a desk use an ergonomic office chair. This is the same idea! Sitting for hours can be harmful, so take advantage of this healthy support system if you have it.

6. Seat Massagers

More and more cars these days come with heated seats. If you have this luxury feature, we envy you. You might also have subtle seat massagers that vibrate or pulse against your back and shoulders to relieve tension. If you’re extra lucky, your car might have massagers in the headrest, too!

While seat massagers are common in more expensive vehicles, they are also available as an add-on for mid-range cars. In the near future, we may see this relaxing feature in most vehicles, which would be delightful.

7. Front Fog Lights

You know about your headlights and high beams, but are you familiar with your front fog lights? Front fog lights sit low on the front of the vehicle, often beneath the main headlights. They can cut through haze and fog better than normal headlights, making driving easier in poor weather.

The fog light switch is usually near the wiper controls and can be a lifesaver in spooky fog conditions. Almost every car made in the 21st century has this feature, but hardly anyone thinks to use it when the fog settles in. Next time you get in your car, look for the switch so you know where it is before you enter a foggy situation.

8. Back Seat Reminders

Back or rear seat reminders are a newer feature that confuses some people. Your car may tell you to check your back seat before exiting, and you may wonder why. It’s a safety feature to ensure people don’t accidentally forget about their child or pet in the rear row.

It could be a voice alert or just a ping on your car’s computer. This feature can be a lifesaver — literally. Heatstroke is the leading cause of death in vehicles, excluding collisions. In 2023, 29 children died from heatstroke in a car, and 2022 saw 36 deaths. This reminder saves lives.

9. Dry Cleaning Hooks

Every car has a panic bar or the “Jesus” handle — the handle you grab onto when someone is driving insane. Most vehicles also have convenient dry cleaning hooks beside the handles or a few inches away. You can flip down these hidden hooks to hold bags, clothes on hangers, and other items.

They're a small but thoughtful feature you might find helpful, even if you haven't dry-cleaned anything since 1982. Dry cleaning used to be the laundry norm, but advances in durable clothing make it less common. Nevertheless, these hooks come in handy for formal events, traveling, and more.

10. Driver Air Conditioning

Heating and cooling systems in cars cater to everyone, from the driver to the kiddos in the back row. However, the driver gets a little more love in most cars. Many vehicles have a feature that allows you to turn off the heating and cooling in the rest of the car and only blow on the driver.

It’s a great way to save energy when alone in the car. Rather than blow cool or hot air throughout the vehicle, using up gas, the air system just pumps out enough to keep the driver comfy. This can save you money in the long run, so try to utilize it whenever you're alone.

11. Heated Steering Wheel

This fancy feature goes unnoticed by many drivers. Typically, only high-end cars have this cozy element, but it’s becoming more popular. No one likes to touch a freezing leather steering wheel first thing in the morning, and this simple but clever feature heats the wheel and makes winter drives much more pleasant.

Furthermore, people often gingerly hold the steering wheel when it's freezing. This loose grip means they have less control of the car and are less prepared for a sudden obstacle or incident. A heated steering wheel can make chilly morning drives more comfortable and also safer.

12. Road Condition Indicator

Most cars have a road condition indicator, which pops up as a light on the dashboard. This feature uses a scanner to assess the road in front of the vehicle and let you know the weather conditions you're about to drive into.

The dashboard light can indicate whether the road is wet, icy, or muddy to allow you to prepare. Knowing what type of terrain and conditions lay ahead can help drivers be more cautious. While it can assist in many conditions, we especially love it when it comes to sneaky black ice in the winter.

13. Accessory Night Mode

Fumbling with the air settings or radio station while driving at night is not fun; it’s also super dangerous. Your car probably has accessory night mode for this exact reason. This feature lights up all the controls in the car, like the radio volume, heat settings, and steering wheel controls.

The switch might be on the dash or behind the steering wheel. It often works along with the headlights, so you may need to use the headlight switch to activate night mode. This system isn't just ideal for night. It can also make viewing accessories more comfortable on cloudy days. Plus, the light-up buttons look sleek and high-tech!

14. Lighter

Even though tobacco consumption has substantially decreased in the U.S., most cars still come with a built-in lighter. This outdated feature can now double as a charging port for electronics, so it’s not completely useless. It can also come in handy in an emergency if you're severely lost in cold weather and need a heat source to survive.

Most people don’t realize that their brand-new car has a lighter or how easy it is to activate it, so be cautious. Don't let kids play with this feature. If you're worried, you can remove the detachable lighter part altogether and store it in the glove box.

15. Stability Control

Stability control is a common feature in cars. You may see the icon for it as the mode activates but not think twice about it. It’s an important feature, as it can prevent skidding and losing control while driving. Your car also probably has a traction control system, but these two features are not the same.

This impressive system does more than traction control — it can take over and maneuver the car to prevent accidents. Stability control systems can also encompass traction control, offering comprehensive car control and steadiness. Most of us take this feature for granted, but it makes driving much safer.

16. Smartphone Integration

Of course, most cars made after 2015 have smartphone integration, like CarPlay. However, some older cars have less sophisticated smartphone integration. It may not be as high-tech as CarPlay, but you can play music and use GPS while your phone is connected to your vehicle — you just may need an aux cord.

Cars from the mid-aughts can have Bluetooth capabilities, which can often do more than just make phone calls. We recommend exploring your driver's manual if you think your car has zero smartphone capabilities. You might be surprised by what your vehicle can do!

17. Window Child Lock

Most parents are well aware of the child locks on their windows and rear car doors. The driver is the only one who can control these special locks. Their purpose is to prevent children from falling out of the car or hanging limbs out the window.

People without children rarely think about this feature, but it’s still useful for other adults. You can stop your intoxicated friend from leaping out of the car or have more control over the rear windows when driving with others.

18. Sound Range

People don’t usually customize or even explore sound settings when bringing their car home. They just enjoy the default settings and jam out to music. One drastically overlooked sound feature is the controllable sound range, which allows you to make the sound higher or lower in certain parts of the car.

So, passengers in the back can rock out while the driver enjoys a more peaceful experience, or vice versa. You can also adjust the sound to lean left or right. The feature is also wonderful for people with hearing sensitivities or problems. We don't always want our music blasting from all directions, so this radio feature offers a pleasant customizability.

19. Voice Control

Again, this feature is super common in any car made after 2020, but even models as old as 2004 can respond to voice commands. Look on your dashboard or steering wheel for a speaker symbol or a logo of a person talking, and try commanding your car to do things.

It makes changing radio settings safer while driving. You may also be able to use voice control to set GPS locations or control other settings in the car. Try pressing the voice control button and asking your car to do something simple, like turn on the air conditioning.

20. Wiper Speed Adjustments

You’re probably thinking, “Everyone knows about wiper speed adjustments!” People know about wiper frequency settings, which control how often your wipers run across your windshields. Wiper speed is different.

It offers you even more control, determining how quickly your wipers move across the windshield. Crank up your speed during blinding rainstorms and slow it down in drizzle.

21. Armrest Outlets

Just like on airplanes, many cars have a hidden outlet in the armrest or central console. In fact, many cars have multiple outlets in this area. Check inside your central console, underneath it, behind it, and on both sides to see if you have an extra outlet hanging out.

The outlets are ideal for a car full of cellphone users. However, they're also useful for charging things like mobile gaming devices, laptops, cameras, headlamps, speakers, and more. These can be super helpful on your way to a camping trip, long concert, or beach day.

22. Physical Keys Inside Remote Starters

This should be common knowledge, but many people simply never learn about it. If you have a remote starter key, you may wonder why your car doors have key slots. If you take apart your remote starter, there is often a physical key inside.

Some brands make the key easy to access, but others make it tricky to get out. It’s important to know this in case your car battery dies while the vehicle is locked.

23. Adjustable Seatbelts

We’ve all experienced the displeasure of a seatbelt cutting into our neck. However, not enough people take advantage of the adjustable upper anchors, which can make seatbelts more comfortable and safer for people of various heights.

If the seatbelt does not comfortably fall from the top of your shoulder to your hip, adjust it properly, or it may not work in a crash. Many people think strapping in is all you have to do to be safe. In reality, an improperly fitted seatbelt may be useless or more harmful in a collision.

24. Emergency Trunk Lever

During the summer of 1998, 11 kids died in car trunks after accidentally trapping themselves inside. These tragedies and many similar incidents led to the emergency trunk lever. Now, every car legally needs a trunk release lever so people can get out if they are stuck.

We highly encourage you to locate the lever in your own trunk so you know where it is in case of an emergency. If you have children, show them where it is as well. Knowing where the levers are and what they look like can also save you in a terrifying situation like a kidnapping.

25. Underseat Storage

Aside from those times when you have to fish for your phone after dropping it, have you ever looked under your car seats? Many front and middle seats have small drawers underneath for convenient storage. This is common in larger cars, but some small vehicles also have them.

You can keep wipes, water, or anything else you might need inside. Typically, these drawers are more common in the middle and rear seats, but some passenger seats have them as well. Sadly, they're not common for the driver, as the driver needs more space to adjust their seat position.