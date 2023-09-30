Bumpy Road Ahead: Why Car Loan Rates May Stay High Well Into Next Year

Much to everyone's relief, the Federal Reserve decided not to raise interest rates, and while this seems like good news, this signaled to experts that these high-interest rates could stick around longer than we hoped.

The Federal Reserve holds the responsibility of setting the interest rates for overnight loans between banks, and this is known as the Federal Funds Rate. This rate impacts the calculations that banks use to determine the interest rates of various loans, including auto loans.

Since the beginning of this year, we have seen interest rates steadily increase in efforts to combat inflation, but now the central bank just put a pause on this increase. And although they chose to maintain the current rates, this hinted to experts that it's possible interest rates will stay high for longer than anticipated.

What Does This Mean for The Automotive Industry?

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke notes, “Those increases are being felt in all types of consumer loans, including auto.”

Right now, the average car loan rate is 9.58%, which is the highest rate seen in over two decades. What's more? Used car loan rates are even higher, sitting at 13.98%.

The central bank released charts suggesting that “rates will remain at this level for longer than initially telegraphed.” Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized, “We want to see convincing evidence really that we have reached the appropriate level… we need to see more progress before we'll be willing to reach that conclusion.”

According to the Fed's charts, rates could reach 3.875% by the end of 2025, which is higher than any policy level since 2007.

If these rates stay high well into next year, reports say, these high-interest rates will continue to impact the automotive industry.

And with the current UAW strike that is occurring against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the volatility of the automotive industry is not looking bright. The longer it takes for these parties to come to a negotiation agreement, the more damage we will see.