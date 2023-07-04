15 Lesser Known Car Maintenance Tips That Every Driver Should Know

Whether a new car owner or a long-time one, you understand the significance of keeping your ride in tip-top shape to ensure it performs at its peak. You might already be doing a few things right, but there are still so many things to know. Car users in an online forum share some of the best car maintenance tips you can learn from.

1. Replace Your Spark Plugs

Spark plugs ignite the gas and air mixture that powers your car. So when your spark plugs aren't functioning properly, it could impair how effectively your car's engine operates. This means the engine can lose power and cease use correctly or at its full potential. For more peace of mind, always replace your damaged spark plugs.

2. Have Your Tires Balanced and Rotated

Tire rotation is an integral part of maintaining the safety and performance of your vehicle. Not only does it give your car a quicker steering response, but it also gives you a chance to even out the wear and extend the life of the tires. You should also ensure your tire pressure is good before going on long trips or carrying a whole load of passengers in the car.

3. Check The Cooling System

Normal wear and tear on a car's radiator causes it to accumulate a deposit that can interfere with the cooling system. This is bad since a clean cooling system and radiator will enable your car to operate correctly and efficiently. Thankfully, a mechanic can maintain your cooling system quickly. It's ideal to carry out this procedure once a year or every two years.

4. Check Driving Belts

Your engine generates power so that other components and accessories, such as the power needed for your car to operate, can operate. The drive belts provide such capability. These belts are made from rubber or other polymers, which makes them susceptible to wear with regular use. The importance of routinely inspecting these belts is important. Look for visible hairline cracks or any other changes in their integrity.

5. Wipe Brake Dust

When you apply the brakes, brake dust, a mixture of components from the brake rotor and brake pad, comes into contact. It doesn't stop your brakes from working completely but makes wheels a little unappealing. Iron makes up 92% of the dust.

Grit, dirt, carbon content, and other particles will comprise the remaining 8%. They may develop pronounced stains on your rims when exposed to the sun alongside your wheels. Therefore, it's best to clear it up as quickly as you can.

6. Check Blinker and Break Lights

It's a good idea to turn on your blinkers and break lights to ensure they function correctly.

7. Know The Warning Symbols

Similar to how your body communicates, your car may alert you to problems through a network of sensors and warning lights. Keep an eye out for the lights and sensors that will tell you things, such as if you need to close the gas cap or if your tires need air. It's a good idea to understand what the warning lights on your automobile indicate and how to address them.

8. Check A/C Coolant Level

Know what refrigerant you require before beginning any job involving an air conditioner. As the cooling agent that keeps your car functioning smoothly, the air conditioner must have the right amount of refrigerant. The air conditioner in your automobile needs to be recharged if it isn't blowing cool air or the engine is clicking. Not only will a vehicle's occupants be more comfortable with a properly functioning AC, but it's also good maintenance advice to follow.

9. Protect The Interior

Eat as little food as possible when driving. Covering as many surfaces as you can is an excellent strategy. Use floor mats to prevent mud or dirt from staining carpets. Install seat coverings to protect the upholstery of your automobile seats. Vacuum regularly. This improves the overall appearance of the vehicle.

10. Change Transmission Fluid

It doesn't matter that the producers claim it's a lifetime fluid. According to one commentator, the makers imply it lasts for the duration of the guarantee, which is the only “lifetime” they care about. Transmission fluid should be changed every 30,000-60,000 miles, according to experts. Automated transmissions can extend range to 60,000-100,000 miles.

11. The Three Filters

Every car has three filters installed to minimize the dirt that potentially contaminate the three essential elements vital to a car's functionality. The air, oil, and fuel filters should periodically be changed to avoid clogging the system, which can cost more financially.

12. Check Lights

Your car might still be fresh in a few years if you keep it well-maintained. But day by day, the headlights on your vehicle get dimmer. If you don't check them frequently, they can run out while you're driving. As a result, even if there is an accident, you will be charged with a crime. Every year, replace your headlights and taillights to protect your vehicle from undesired collisions.

13. “Shake The Rust Off”

You may not need to drive your automobile for an extended period of time for a variety of reasons. One user underlines the need to start your car and drive it around for a few minutes every few weeks, say for 15-45 minutes, referred to as “shaking the rust off.” Automobiles are designed to be driven. If they are not consistently exercised, they become grumpy and covet your wallet.

14. Battery Health

Suppose your vehicle has no built-in battery monitor to alert you when your battery is low. Know that you can always purchase a manual monitor to ensure you know your battery's condition. Newer automobiles should have a built-in battery monitor as standard equipment. A battery maintainer, a trickle charger, is another way to keep your battery fully charged.

Place like AutoZone can also check your battery.

15. Drive Carefully

The state of your car is reflected in the manner you drive. Taking off quickly, sudden brake pounding, negotiating bends abruptly, and speeding over bumps can hasten the car's deterioration. Your vehicle will last longer if you drive safely and sensibly, making seamless transmissions that enable fuel efficiency and overall cost of operation.

Source: Reddit