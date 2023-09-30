13 Things Every Driver Needs To Know About Car Maintenance

For the average American, a car is one of the most expensive things we own, which means we want to take good care of them. For some, cars may be just a means of getting from point A to point B, but given the financial commitment, it’s wise to be aware of what it takes to maintain our cars and keep them in good condition. Neglecting car maintenance can drain our wallets and compromise our safety and the reliability of our vehicles.

Check and Maintain Tire Pressure

Maintaining your tire pressure is an essential part of car maintenance that is easy to overlook. But, low tire pressure can result in lower fuel efficiency, uneven tread wear, and increased risk of a blowout. Maintaining tire pressure is an easy thing you can do when you’re filling up at the gas station. Head over to the air pump and top your tires off to ensure they’re performing efficiently.

Change Engine Oil and Filter

In the old days, getting your oil changed every 3,000 miles was recommended. But now, with modern technology and how car design has improved, car oil doesn’t need to be changed this often. Some cars only need their oil changed every 10,000 miles because they have been designed to be efficient. Check your car’s manual to see how often your oil needs changing, and remember that fresh oil and a clean oil filter will help prevent unnecessary wear and tear on your engine.

Inspect and Replace Air Filters

If your car has been smelling funky lately, it’s probably because it’s been forever since you changed the air filter in your cabin. These air filters should be changed once a year, and they are designed to filter the outside air before entering your car’s cabin. Clean air filters not only improve the air quality inside the car but also improve engine efficiency as well.

Brake Inspection

Your brakes are one of the most essential parts of your car. You don’t want to be on the road without well-maintained brakes. Check your brake pads, rotors, and brake fluid levels periodically to ensure you’re safe on the road. Generally, you want your brakes checked every 10,000-20,000 miles.

Monitor Transmission Fluid

Transmission fluid is designed to lubricate the transmission, and it dissipates heat, makes for smooth gear shifting, preserves seals, and removes contaminants. Failing to maintain your transmission fluid can lead to rough shifting or a damaged transmission. You should check on your transmission fluid once every six months for good measure.

Test Lights and Signals

Lights are one of those things that you don’t realize are missing until you need them and don’t have them. You can do a walkaround occasionally and check your headlights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals, and hazard lights to ensure you’re adequately illuminated on the road.

Battery Maintenance

Battery maintenance is a simple task that takes a quick peek under the hood. Most of the time, your battery will be fine, but sometimes, batteries build up corrosion around the terminals. That corrosion has to be cleaned off to maintain an adequate charging connection for the car to function properly. If your vehicle does have battery corrosion, all it takes is a little water and baking soda to clean it off.

Inspect and Replace Spark Plugs

Spark plugs are another common maintenance task that gets overlooked, and that’s because, most of the time, you can’t tell that they're not working properly unless you check and see. Signs of spark plug issues are engine misfiring and poor fuel efficiency. Check your car’s manual to see how often your car’s spark plugs are designed to be replaced.

Timing Belt Inspection

Timing belts are a maintenance task that doesn't need attention unless your car is old. Timing belts only need to be changed every 100,000 or so miles, so it’s not something you should regularly worry about, but a broken timing belt can lead to catastrophic engine failure, so you want to make sure that you get it replaced before it breaks. Most people prefer to get it changed out every 60,000 – 100,000 miles, regardless of condition, to make sure that it stays functional.

Coolant System Care

An overheated car is bad news, and that’s why you want to make sure your coolant levels stay up to par in your car. Coolant ensures your car’s engine won’t overheat and helps prevent engine damage or costly repairs. It’s a good idea to check your coolant levels every summer and winter to ensure it’s topped off at every major season change.

Regularly Rotate and Balance Tires

If you have a newer car, then rotating and balancing your tires isn’t as important as it is in older models. But if you own an older car, you want to get your tires rotated and balanced every 3,000 – 5,000 miles. This ends up being about twice a year for most drivers. Rotating and balancing tires helps them to wear evenly and increases the lifespan of the tires. Uneven tire wear can make it hard to drive in adverse road conditions.

Fuel System Maintenance

Fuel system maintenance only needs to be done once a year, and you can use fuel system cleaners to keep your fuel injectors and intake valves clean. This is important because a clean fuel system will help you maximize your fuel efficiency and improve your engine performance.

Check Suspension and Steering Components

If your car is feeling a bit rocky on the road, it may be time to check your shocks, struts, and steering components. If your car has sat for a long period of time unused, these rubber parts can become frail and brittle and will make for a rough driving experience.