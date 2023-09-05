Woman Fixes Car Paint Scratches With Nail Polish Remover and The Results Are Perfect

Tiny car paint scratches are a nuisance to car owners, and while some people choose to live with them, this woman pulled out her toolbox and put nail polish remover to the test.

While her results are undeniable, there are a few key things we need to talk about before anyone runs to their bathroom to grab their nail polish remover.

First, the nail polish remover must be acetone-free. Acetone is unsafe on car paint, and you'll end up with something worse than paint scratches if you use the wrong nail polish remover. Just make sure the bottle indicates that it is acetone-free, and you're good to go.

You should also thoroughly wash and dry your car before trying this hack. Washing and drying will help you to see exactly where the scratches are, how bad they are, and where you should begin your work.

If you're nervous about using the nail polish remover, dilute it with water. This will make it less effective, but will also make sure that you don't damage the paint. You should also test it on a small, inconspicuous space before going all out with your paint repair DIY.

You can use a soft cloth or a cotton ball to apply the solution. Gently buff it out and watch the scratches disappear. Then, wash off the solution after you're done just to ensure it doesn't harm the paint with prolonged exposure.

Check out her TikTok to see her results:

#NailPolishRemover #DIYCarRepair #scratchremoval ♬ original sound – Z @uncommonknowledgeforyou Replying to @Kait Roberts Great point! Nail polish remover is actually a versatile cleaner. It can even help remove minor scratches from car paint. Just apply a small amount on a soft cloth and gently rub on the affected area. Always do a patch test first! 🚗✨ #CarHacks

Nail polish remover is also good at removing other substances from car paint. You can use it on asphalt or tree sap on your car, using the same method used for paint scratches.

If you're not comfortable using nail polish remover, you can always snag some car shampoo or car polish that are more widely-known solutions.