14 Costly Car Repair Scams To Watch Out For

Getting your car regularly serviced is always a good idea. It will keep it working properly and help with the resale value when it comes time to sell it. However, not every mechanic or auto repair shop is as honest as we’d like.

Car repair scams have been around since the dawn of the automobile and are quite likely to be around for decades to come. We certainly aren’t saying that every mechanic is looking to scam you out of your cash, but knowing what to watch out for is always good.

Overpricing Parts

Not all scams are complicated. Overpricing parts are common and can add hundreds to your service bill. Make sure to get a quote for all parts that need replacement beforehand, and research to see if the pricing is fair.

Replacing Parts With Non-OEM Items

OEM replacement parts are designed to fit and work exactly like the original items. Because they are built from high-quality materials, they tend to cost more than generic aftermarket items. Many aftermarket parts can look just like an OEM item on the surface, and once they are fitted to your car, it can be hard to tell the difference. That’s why you should always insist on keeping the old parts so you can compare them more accurately.

‘Servicing’ Random Components

Modern cars are complex, and some mechanics can exploit this. They may claim that your steering system needs resetting or that the ECU requires reprogramming after replacing the battery.

Some mechanics may claim you need to rotate your tires to increase lifespan, but modern cars don’t need it. If you suspect that you are being taken for an expensive ride, then do a quick bit of online research to see if what your mechanic says seems valid.

Unnecessary Service Items

Every car has manufacturer-prescribed service intervals. Not every service requires you to replace the oil, brake fluid, coolant, brake pads, air filter, and pollen filter all at the same time. If you are handed a long list of ‘necessary’ service items, consult your car’s handbook to see whether they are all due for replacement. If not, do a visual inspection (if possible) to see whether the items are indeed worn out.

Early Parts Replacement

Your servicing requirements may be different from someone else’s, even if they have the same make and model of car. That’s because some parts only need replacement after a certain amount of time or mileage is covered. If you are told you need to replace your brake pads at every oil service, even though you’ve only done 1,000 miles that year, ask to see how badly worn they are first.

Premium Charges for Sub-Standard Fluids

Most reputable auto shops claim to use the best quality fluids for your vehicle. However, the temptation to use low-grade oils and brake or power steering fluids is high as the cost difference can be substantial. It’s impossible to tell what has been used once the fluid has been replaced, so ask for the empty tins or cans to be left in the car. You may still be had, but it will make it that much harder for a crooked mechanic to scam you.

Engine Oil Flushes

Engine flushes are designed to remove sludge and harmful deposits from your engine. This used to be quite common 20 or 30 years ago with older engines and oil technology. In modern cars, it is almost never an issue, so ask your mechanic why they feel it is necessary to do it.

If your car has very high mileage, an oil flush could remove sludge around the seals, leading to oil leaks. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but be aware that you may be in for further expenses.

High Consumable Charges

Some mechanics put a line item labeled ‘consumables’ on their invoices. This is usually to account for small single-use items like safety gloves, lubricating oils, rags, or lubricating sprays. If this figure is much over a few dollars, ask your mechanic what has been included to push the charge so high.

Charging for Work Not Done

You may receive your car back from a service and see items like ‘transmission oil change’ or ‘tire balancing.’ While they may be totally legitimate charges, always ask for all old parts and components to be left with the car so you can at least check for yourself. It won’t be possible to check whether they really did top up your brake fluid, but at least you can check for any physical parts they claim were replaced.

Maintenance Schemes

Signing up for a maintenance plan can seem like a great way to save money. But make sure to read exactly what is covered before signing on the dotted line. Many plans don’t cover the more expensive items or require a pay-in contribution on wear-and-tear items.

In some cases, the maintenance scheme is really just a marketing tool to ensure that you go back to the same mechanic for your services.

Engine Additives

Modern oils are formulated using a complex selection of additives. They have been designed to provide your engine with the right amount of lubrication and protection. Putting in additives will upset this balance and is unlikely to be of any benefit.

Software Updates

Many new cars may require periodic software updates. This is usually only necessary if the manufacturer has released an update for the infotainment system or Engine Control Unit (ECU). Don’t agree to a software update without checking whether your car really is due for one, and if your mechanic is charging you for the process, check to see whether the manufacturer will do it at no charge.

Unplanned Costs During Servicing

We’ve all experienced it before: you drop your car off for its annual service, and a few hours later, you get a phone call to tell you that you also need a whole host of additional work done. It can be difficult to tell whether the work is legitimately required or not.

Always ask the mechanic to send you photos of the parts (if they are claimed to be worn out or damaged) and to keep the old parts so you can check for yourself later.

The Better Safe Than Sorry

We are always told that prevention is better than cure, and replacing a part before it is completely worn out or broken is a smart thing to do. Shady mechanics know this and may try to convince you that you need to replace your exhaust, brake discs, or other critical components as they may soon fail.

Not every mechanic is trying to make a quick buck, and they may well have your safety at heart, but you should still try to do a visual inspection of the items or ask to delay the replacement for a few weeks if you feel they are trying to scam you.