Americans Are More Worried About Car Repairs Than Housing Costs in This Economy

The Minneapolis Fed Survey asked what Americans are most financially stressed about, and the answer was not what we expected. 34% of those surveyed said that their car repairs are their primary financial concern, surpassing the 29% that said their rent or mortgage payment was the most stressful.

If you've had to visit the auto repair shop lately, then you already know that car repair costs are at an all-time high. While inflation seems calming down, car prices, interest rates, and repair costs continue to soar.

According to recent reports, car repairs have increased by 17% compared to last year, and maintenance costs have also increased by 9% at the same time.

What gives? Why are eggs finally down to $1.46 a dozen, but everything car-related is still expensive? Well, there are a few key reasons.

First, we can blame the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain and production limitations are still trying to recover. Since car production halted during the pandemic, there are not enough new cars to satisfy consumer demand. So, the price is driven up since demand is higher than supply.

Because of this, people are forced to keep their cars longer than normal. And since the average age of vehicles on the road is at an all-time high, more cars are breaking down, which means the demand for repairs and maintenance is also high.

Plus, with all the fancy technology in new cars, more fun parts mean more complicated repairs, which means higher repair costs. Most auto shops charge by hour, and the more hours your car is in the shop, the more you'll have to pay for it.

Add to this that auto mechanics are in high demand. Younger people are avoiding the auto mechanic trade because it does not pay enough. This leads to employee shortages, and repair shops can't keep up with all the work that needs to be done.

The persistence of elevated car repair costs highlights the complex interplay of various economic and industry-specific factors affecting consumers' wallets.