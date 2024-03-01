13 Car Tech Features That Would Work Great in Your Home

Have you ever wondered why our cars are constantly being updated with the latest tech available, yet our homes remain one step up from a log cabin in the woods? Sure, smart speakers and smart plugs are cool, but where’s the head-up display in your bathroom or the 24-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system in the den?

Surely, it’s time for the tech from the auto industry to start making its way into our houses. Perhaps all that is needed is for architects, engineers, and car designers to get together for a long, boozy lunch and realize the potential of a ‘House built by Maserati.’

To help the conversation get started, we have picked 13 car tech features that would be a perfect fit in the home of the future.

Electric Windows

This one’s pretty obvious. Why are we still cranking open windows by hand when even the cheapest budget cars have electric windows? It can’t be that hard to convert our homes to fully electric window operation. Maybe even with a little fob that lets you close them all at once if it starts raining.

Massaging, Heated and Electric Seating

Most cars already have heated seats, many have electric adjustment, too. Some top luxury models will even massage your back as you cruise along. So let’s make sure every couch and chair has the same functionality in our auto-tech homes of the future.

Sitting through Thanksgiving dinner with the in-laws will be so much more enjoyable while you have your back heated and massaged at the same time.

Mobile Phone Integration

Where is Apple HousePlay or Android Home? Nowhere. Yet, no one is making a massive fuss about it. Imagine walking into your home, setting your phone in a wireless charging dock, and then having access to it in every room, perhaps through cool iPad-style infotainment screens placed strategically throughout the house.

Keyless Entry

Some SUVs allow you to swipe your foot under the rear bumper to activate the tailgate automatically. It makes it easier to offload shopping bags when your hands are full and saves you from the hassle of having to search for your keys. Then, you can walk up to your door and unlock it simply by touching the handle.

Yet no one has thought of including these features in houses. Why ever not? Why must we stand in the cold and rain searching for our front door key when a simple touch of the handle could unlock it?

Banging Audio Systems

There are cars out there that can be shipped from the factory with more than 30 speakers pushing out over 2,000 watts of your favorite Taylor Swift song. Yet to get close to this kind of aural ecstasy in your home requires tens of thousands of dollars, and you must figure it all out yourself.

Imagine a future where you could tick a box marked Bose or Harman/Kardon when your home is being built, and every room in your house would have a surround sound musical experience that would make you weep, especially if you listened to Taylor Swift.

Automatically Tinting Windows

Some cars have auto-tinting windows and sunroofs that react to sunlight or can have their opacity adjusted at the touch of a button. This feature would be great for houses, too. You could cool down the patio with the touch of a button, or darken the bedroom windows without needing expensive curtains.

LED Interior Lighting

LED lighting has taken over the automotive world. From headlights to taillights and everything in between, modern cars have LED lights for everything. You can change the interior mood by simply changing the LED lighting colors along the doors and in the footwells.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could change the lighting in the TV room for movie night or adjust the mood in the dining room for a dinner party? We’re not just talking about a few smart bulbs scattered around the house, but a fully integrated system just like you get in the automotive world.

Battery Power

Solar panels and batteries for households are nothing new, but whereas most houses have maybe 10 to 15kWh of battery storage, even the cheapest EV has at least a 40kWh battery pack. Most manufacturers tend to consider an automotive battery pack to be end of life when its maximum SOC (State of Charge) reaches 70%. That would still mean 28kWh of battery power (from that 40kWh battery pack) that could be used for your home.

Voice Activation

Plenty of modern cars have voice-activated features, and while Alexa, Google, and Siri are finally allowing us to control things in our homes. But we need to be able to control more than just a few lights and plugs. New homes should be designed from the ground up with voice-activated taps, doors, curtains, and windows.

Head-up Displays

Many cars these days have head-up displays that project important info onto the windshield int eh driver’s field of vision. It’s a useful and pretty cool piece of tech, and now it’s time to introduce it into our homes. The possibilities are endless, you could project a recipe above the stove or perhaps display news headlines on your bathroom mirrors.

Driverless Tech

Self-driving cars are tantalizingly close to reality, and while we may have to wait a while before we can sit in the back while our cars drive us to work, that day is coming. Homes should adopt this philosophy, too. Doors should open automatically as we approach, lights should operate based on whether someone is actually in the room, and geysers should anticipate our needs without having to interact with them. Perhaps with the aid of next generation AI, our homes can become as smart as our cars.

Dashboard Warning Lights

Every car comes fitted with hundreds of sensors linked to a central ECU that monitors vital components all the time. When something goes wrong, a warning light will illuminate on your dashboard.

Our homes could be fitted with a similar setup: connecting geysers, water purifiers, ice makers, heaters, and every other piece of in-house tech to one central display. So, when your water filter needs replacing, or your central heating system needs servicing, you will get a notification about it.

The Next Step: Massive RVs

The closest point at which houses and cars intersect is the RV. Some are truly impressive, offering many home comforts with the ability to pack up and move at the turn of a key.

But America was built on the bigger is better doctrine, and while there are already double-story RVs with built-in cocktail bars, heated flooring, and sky lounges, we want to see actual homes fitted with wheels trundling along the streets. Aside from needing to widen every road in America, it should be totally doable. Or maybe not.