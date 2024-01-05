The Coolest Car From the Year You Were Born (1945-1995)

From the post-World War II boom to the dawn of the digital age, it’s safe to say that a lot has changed–specifically in the world of cars. Cars have gone from stylish convertibles with actual wood paneling on the exterior to self-driving Tesla cars that will take you on a drive while you sleep. (Okay, maybe don’t literally sleep while in a self-driving car.)

A lot happened in the past five decades, and Popular Mechanics compiled a list of the most popular cars each year to show just how far we’ve come. Here are the coolest cars from the year you were born.

1945: Willys MB/CJ-2A – Born in the Midst of Chaos

Born in 1945? This is your car.

During the global turmoil of 1945, something iconic was brewing– the Willys MB, affectionately known as the “Jeep.” It was the unsung hero of the Allied forces, and once the war dust settled in 1945, Willys gave it a civilian spin with the CJ-2A.

1946: Chrysler Town and Country Convertible – Where Wood Meets Luxury

In the 1940s, Town and Country held the nickname “Woodie.” Then, in 1946, Chrysler redefined this classic name with the Town and Country Convertible. This car was crafted with white ash wood and mahogany. By 1947, wood trim made way for faux materials, and these woodies became a symbol of automotive luxury during their brief heyday until 1950.

1947: Chevrolet Fleetmaster – The Unlikely Star of '47

In 1947, the Chevrolet Fleetmaster seemed caught in a time warp, flaunting late 1930s styling, and it was simply a sensation. The world longed for new cars, and this Chevy, despite its vintage appearance, clinched the title of America's best-selling car that year, selling a staggering 684,145 units.

1948: Tucker 48 – Innovations in a Curvy Package

The Tucker 48 was a short-lived marvel with just 51 cars built in one year. It packed a punch of innovation with its aerodynamic body, rear-mounted flat six-cylinder engine, and four-wheel independent suspension. Safety was important, so it had a pivoting third headlight, standard disc brakes (rare then), a padded dash, and a pop-out windshield. Today, these rare Tuckers are prized collector's gems, often fetching over $3 million.

1949: Mercury 8 – Hot Rodding's Beloved Canvas

The 1949 Mercury 8 was a game-changer, and with its sleek design, it bid farewell to the bulky fenders and oversized hoods of previous models. An upgraded Flathead V8 powered the Mercury 8, and its sales tripled compared to its predecessor. This Merc became a hot rodder's dream because it was easy to customize. Even today, hot rodders continue to transform these Mercs into timeless icons of custom car culture.

1950: VW Beetle – The Bug that Conquered the World

In 1950, the VW Beetle began its global conquest, although it technically arrived in the US in 1949 with just two sales. From its modest beginnings, over 23 million Beetles found homes worldwide, making it one of history's best-selling cars. This little bug laid the foundation for Volkswagen to become a giant in the automotive world.

1951: Hudson Hornet – The Stealthy Speedster

The Hudson Hornet wasn't an everyday driver but a race car in disguise. With a “step-down” frame for a low-slung stance and a robust “Twin H” straight-six engine, it handled like a dream and dominated NASCAR from 1951 to 1955. Mechanics like Smokey Yunick managed to coax impressive power from its engine, and this car remains a racing icon to this day.

1952: Bentley Type-R Continental – Elegant British Power

While the US grappled with a steel strike, the British unleashed a stunner: the Type-R Continental. This graceful coupe could reach an impressive 115 mph, which was crazy fast then. If you owned this car, you could have hung out in its plush interior and cruised at triple-digit speeds. This car only had 208 units, and it was produced until 1955.

1953: Chevrolet Corvette – America's First Sports Car

1953 marked the birth of an American legend, the Chevrolet Corvette. And if you were born in 1953, that makes you a legend, too. This car made an instant impact as the nation's first sports car. Though initially powered by the “Blue Flame Six” engine until 1955, every '53 Vette sported a soft-top convertible with a fiberglass body and detachable side windows.

1954: Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – Wings of Automotive Excellence

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing was a sports car icon ahead of its time. Its distinctive swing-up Gullwing doors turned heads then, and they continue to do so today. Hidden under its stunning exterior was a fuel-injected six-cylinder engine, delivering a formidable 240 hp. With just 167 produced in its debut year, these classic cars now command prices well over $1 million.

1955: Citroen DS – The Futuristic French Marvel

The Citroen DS debuted in 1955, and it sort of looked like a UFO from the future. It was packed with groundbreaking technology, and Citroen deemed it to be the world's most advanced car. Its front-wheel drive and hydro-pneumatic suspension delivered an exceptionally smooth ride, while the innovative twin-clutch semi-automatic transmission foreshadowed modern automotive advancements.

1956: Continental Mark II – The Luxurious Design Marvel

Ford's Continental luxury brand introduced the Mark II, a true design masterpiece, in 1956. Although it came at a steep price, exceeding $10,000 with air conditioning, the Mark II was a paragon of luxury. Powered by a 285 hp V8, this coupe weighed nearly 5,000 pounds, prioritizing opulence over speed. Craftsmanship rivaled the world's best, with fewer than 3,000 units produced before production ceased in 1957.

1957: Chevrolet 150/210/Bel Air – The Iconic '57 Chevy

The 1957 Chevrolet was an icon of the 1950s, and it also marked the conclusion of the “tri-five” Chevys. It was known for its bold fins and the famous Bel Air Trim. It had a fuel-injected V8 with 283 horsepower, and the '57 Chevy could be considered a muscle car before the term existed.

1958: Ford Edsel – The Curious Ford Misfit

In an attempt to bridge the gap between Ford and Mercury, Ford introduced the Edsel, which was actually named after Henry Ford's son. Sadly, the Edsel's odd styling, particularly the oval grille, didn't resonate with consumers of the '50s. It had intriguing features like the Rolling Dome speedo and push-button transmission, and 116,000 units were produced by 1960. Today, Edsels have found a niche as collectibles, with top models valued at around $30,000.

1959: BMC Mini – The British Surprise

While America was obsessed with tailfins, the British Motor Company (BMC) released the Mini in 1959, taking the world by surprise with its compact charm. It was a cute little car that held its own in an era dominated by bigger, flashier cars. The Mini's transverse engine and wide track provided unexpected roominess, and it excelled in handling.

1960: Chevrolet Corvair – The Rear-Engined Revolution

The Chevrolet Corvair was introduced in 1960. It defied modern standards and came with a rear-mounted flat-six engine similar to that of a VW. Unfortunately, the Corvair's reputation took a hit with Ralph Nader's 1965 book, “Unsafe at Any Speed.” The ensuing backlash prompted a redesign of the rear suspension for more predictable handling and marked a big turning point for automotive safety.

1961: Jaguar E-Type – The Epitome of Automotive Beauty

The 1961 Jaguar E-Type was an absolute showstopper, heralded as one of the most beautiful cars ever created. Its 265 hp straight-six engine propelled it to nearly 150 mph, which was a staggering achievement for its time. The E-Type's design continued to evolve throughout the '70s, but these early models still remain iconic symbols of the ‘60s style.

1962: Studebaker Avanti – Eccentricity Meets Masterpiece

The Studebaker Avanti was an eccentric performance luxury coupe that had a brief production run, with just under 4,500 units built. Its fiberglass body design was deemed a masterpiece, and it inspired various versions produced by different owners under the Avanti II name, lasting until 2006.

1963: Buick Riviera – Elegance Redefined

The 1963 Buick Riviera stood as one of the most elegant American cars of the 1960s. Its unique styling sets it apart from GM and Buick, while the potent 325 hp V8 engine delivers robust acceleration. The Riviera's interior featured meticulously crafted details, including four bucket-type seats, gleaming metal accents, and genuine wood trim. Its design and performance garnered international acclaim.

1964: Pontiac GTO – Birth of the Muscle Car Era

The American muscle car era was born with the introduction of the Pontiac GTO. The GTO's formula was straightforward: pack substantial horsepower into a compact frame, and the younger generation would line up to buy. Powered by a massive 389 cubic-inch V8 with up to 348 hp, the Tempest-bodied GTO featured a firmer suspension, special tires, and iconic hood scoops. This swift machine spurred automakers to rush their own performance models into production, igniting a new automotive era.

1965: Porsche 911 – Timeless Icon of Performance

The 1965 Porsche 911 embodies the cool and stylish spirit of 1960s sports cars. In its early days, the flat-six cylinder engines weren't exceptionally powerful. However, as the 911 evolved through the years, so did its engines and horsepower. Whether on the road or track, the 911 became a performance powerhouse– a reputation it maintains to this day.

1966: Lamborghini Miura – Pioneering the Supercar Era

The Lamborghini Miura was breathtakingly beautiful and ignited the modern supercar era. This car looked like something from another world when parked on 1960s streets. Its 350 hp, four-cam V12 engine, and 5-speed manual transmission were mounted sideways, which optimized balance—a departure from the front-mounted engines of contemporary Ferraris. Today, pristine Miuras can command prices that exceed $1 million.

1967: Chevrolet Camaro – Answering the Mustang Challenge

In 1967, Chevrolet responded to Ford's Mustang with the Camaro. It offered powerful engines, including the massive 396 cid V8 with 375 hp. However, it was the Z28's handling that stole the show. The 290 hp V8 and stiff suspension made the Camaro a nimble backcountry performer and a competitive racing machine.

1968: Dodge Charger – Muscle Car Artistry

The late 1960s marked the height of the muscle car movement, and the swoopy-styled Dodge Charger was among the era's most captivating designs. Its aerodynamic shape made it a big contender in NASCAR racing, and top models could be equipped with the legendary 426 cid Hemi V8 or the more street-friendly 440 cid “six-pack” V8. The Charger's fame extended to its role as the “General Lee” in the Dukes of Hazzard TV show.

1969: Ford Mustang Boss 429 – Racing Heartbeat of the Mustang

The pinnacle of 1960s and 1970s Mustangs was the Boss 429. It was built to homologate the 429 cid V8 for NASCAR racing. It was conservatively rated for 385 hp, but rumors suggest its true power was far more than that. These engines were built with rugged parts that enabled them to rev up to 8,000 rpm. The rare 1969-1970 Boss 429 Mustangs rank among the most prized in Mustang history.

1970: Datsun 240-Z – The Iconic Sports Car Formula

Datsun hit the mark with the 240Z, which was a two-seater that is still stylish today. It borrowed a hint of Jaguar's E-Type with scooped headlight buckets. Under the long hood, a 151 hp straight-six engine powered this lightweight (2,300 pounds) beast. The 240Z became an icon for Datsun (now Nissan).

1971: Stutz Blackhawk – A Luxurious '70s Statement

To welcome the 1970s, the Stutz Blackhawk arrived—a limited-production, Italian-bodied car built on a large American car chassis. Its design was stereotypically 1970s, and its price tag ranged from $30,000 to $70,000. It was also a favorite among celebrities like Johnny Cash, Lucille Ball, and Elvis during the decade.

1972: Ford Ranchero – Blurring the Lines Between Car and Truck

Before the mid-'70s, mini-trucks surged in popularity, and GM and Ford crafted car-based pickup trucks from large rear-drive car chassis. The sixth-generation Ford Ranchero shared some similarities with the sporty Torino coupe. While it had grown in size and lost some horsepower, you could still opt for a 429 cid big block V8.

1973: Chevrolet Monte Carlo – Elegant Revamp With Muscle

In 1973, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo underwent a massive makeover with big structural, performance, and safety enhancements. But what captivated fans the most were its long, flowing fender lines and athletic profile. This revamp was a huge success for GM, and you could have chosen the hefty 454 cid V8 option as the cherry on top of this sweet ride.

1974: Lamborghini Countach LP400 – The Birth of an Icon

The Lamborghini Countach is a well-known icon of the 1980s, but the wild-looking wedge with scissor doors actually made its debut in 1974, and many consider these early models as the purest form of the design. Plus, they are also the most valuable. The 375 hp V12 engine produces an unforgettable roar as it nears its 8,000 rpm redline.

1975: Volvo 242/244/245 – The Iconic Swedish Brick

The Volvo 240 series was affectionately known as the “Swedish brick.” It made its debut in 1975 and continued all the way until 1993. The station wagon version, the 245, became an icon of 1980s suburban transport and solidified Volvo's reputation for safety. The dream combo for many Volvo aficionados today includes the wagon body, that potent turbo engine, and a manual transmission.

1976: Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe – America's Best-Seller

While not entirely new for 1976, the Oldsmobile Cutlass received a mild refresh that earned its spot as America's best-selling car for the year in 1976. With nearly half a million units sold, the coupe variant was the most popular. The personal luxury coupe trend of the 1970s also peaked during this year, which was perfect timing for this car.

1977: Pontiac Trans AM – Icon of the '70s

Few vehicles encapsulate the spirit of the 1970s, like a black and gold Pontiac Trans Am adorned with a colossal “Screaming Chicken” on the hood. It had the T/A option that boosted the 200 hp 6.6-liter V8. The 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit,” starring a Trans Am alongside Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, and Sally Field, launched Trans Am sales to record heights the following year.

1978: Subaru BRAT – Quirky and Unconventional

In the strange world of 1970s automobiles, the Subaru BRAT (Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter) stands out as one of the quirkiest. It arrived during the height of small pickup popularity and combined Subaru's 4WD technology with a pickup body. Its unique feature, two rear-facing seats in the bed, helped it evade import truck taxes.

1979: Saab 900 Turbo – European Quirk Meets Performance

The front-wheel-drive Saab 900 was an oddity in the 1970s, but the 900 Turbo model that was introduced in 1979 stood out as a swift and technologically advanced choice. With this car, you could get high performance without feeling snooty in a Mercedes or BMW. Folks who were looking for power without the frills loved this car.

1980: AMC Eagle – Pioneering the Crossover Trend

In 1980, the AMC Eagle wagon may have seemed weird, but looking back, it was actually a trailblazer in the world of crossovers. It combined four-wheel drive capability with a car-like driving experience. Thanks to AMC's ownership of Jeep, the Eagle had off-road abilities that made this car a fun one to own.

1981: DeLorean – Back to the Future Icon

While the DeLorean became an icon of 1980s pop culture, its journey in the competitive sports car world actually began four years earlier. It only had 130 hp and wasn't very impressive in power. It was the gullwing doors and stainless steel body that had people falling in love. Few cars encapsulate the essence of the '80s better than this stunning car that will forever be known for its role in “Back to the Future.”

1982: Buick Grand National – NASCAR-Inspired Power

Buick's dominance in NASCAR racing paved the way for the 1982 Regal “Grand Nationals.” Some models had a turbocharged V6, and by the mid-'80s, the Grand National roared with over 200 hp from the turbo V6. The height of this car was the 1987 GNX, which produced 276 horsepower and sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds.

1983: VW GTI – The Hot Hatch Pioneer

The 1983 VW GTI was the first hot hatchback that brought affordable German fun at a price that the people could afford. It had great modifications, like a firmer suspension and larger wheels and tires. Although it had only 90 hp, it was the humble beginning of the new era of sporty compacts.

1984: Plymouth Voyager/Dodge Caravan – Minivan Revolution

In 1984, the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Caravan launched the minivan revolution. These front-wheel-drive vans were compact, practical, and a novelty that quickly became the go-to family transportation option. Today, the Chrysler Pacifica is one of the few minivans that has survived in this new market of SUVs and crossovers.

1985: Ferrari Testarossa – Miami Vice Icon

Ferrari's 1985 flagship model was the Testarossa, and its menacing side strakes that housed engine-cooling radiators were both groundbreaking and stunning. From the rear, this car looked as wide as an 18-wheeler. The Testarossa's flat 12-cylinder engine catapulted it from 0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds, earning its spot as one of the fastest cars of the '80s.

1986: Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL – Epitome of '80s Luxury

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the perfect example of ‘80s luxury. In 1986, this car reached its peak with the 560 SEL. This beautiful sedan had a massive 5.6-liter V8 and delivered 238 horsepower. It pampered passengers with a plush ride and comfortable interiors and was ahead of its time with driver airbags.

1987: Ford Mustang GT – Screaming '80s Performance

The 1987 Mustang GT was a stunning ride that embraced the '80s styling with faux-louvered taillamp covers, bold side skirts, and spoilers. Its suspension received tuning improvements, and the 5.0-liter V8 was tweaked to churn out an impressive 225 horsepower. It had an original base price of around $12,000, which was a great deal for a car with this much power.

1988: BMW M5 – Pioneering Super Sport Sedan

The first-gen M5 (E28) debuted in 1988 and came with a robust 256 hp inline six-cylinder engine borrowed from the M1 supercar. It marked the inception of modern supersport sedans, combining superb handling with a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds. BMW imported fewer than 1,500 of these black beauties with tan interiors, making them highly coveted.

1989: Lexus – Redefining Luxury

The launch of Lexus in 1989 shook the German luxury car monopoly. This car was positioned as a premium brand by Toyota, and Lexus not only offered competitive prices but also outdid the quality of their rivals. The 1990 LS 400 was the brand's first offering, and it was well-built, luxurious, and exceptionally reliable.

1990: Mazda Miata – Reviving the Roadster

The Mazda Miata marked the resurgence of classic European roadsters in the 1990s. It was compact, affordable (under $14,000), and agile and quickly won the hearts of amateur racers and enthusiasts. Its nimble handling on winding roads was one of the main features that made this car a favorite among drivers.

1991: Toyota MR2 – Micro Ferrari

The second-generation Toyota MR2 reminded us of a micro-sized Ferrari with its handsome mid-engine design. It was longer, wider, and roomier than previous models; the MR2 packed a punch, especially in the 200-hp turbocharged variant. With a 0 to 60 mph time of just 6.1 seconds, even the Corvette trembled a little.

1992: Ford Taurus SHO – Sporty Evolution

This car was built on the success of the original SHO and retained its high-revving 220-hp Yamaha-sourced V6 engine. It was wrapped in a sleeker body and also came with the addition of an automatic option in 1993 that made it accessible to a wider range of buyers.

1993: Chrysler LH Sedans – Cab-Forward Innovation

Chrysler's LH car program delivered a groundbreaking shift in design with its “cab-forward” approach in this car. These front-wheel-drive sedans not only had an attractive design but also had roomy interiors that the people loved. In just three years, they went from concept to dealership, which was a very impressive feat for Chrysler.

1994: Acura Integra – Honda's Sport Compact Gem

Despite Acura's luxury branding, the mid-'90s Acura Integra was known and loved for its Honda engineering. It had a high-revving four-cylinder engine, sharp handling, and precise manual transmissions, and folks who loved the driving experience were big fans of this car. Honda compact cars are still known and loved to this day, and this model was just a peek into the reliability that Honda continues to provide.

1995: Subaru Legacy Outback – Pioneering the SUV Wagon

In 1995, Subaru claimed to have invented the world's first sport utility wagon, and the Legacy Outback perfectly embodied this concept. The Outback became a massive hit, thanks in part to clever ads featuring Paul Hogan as Crocodile Dundee, and it remained a popular option for the next 23 years.