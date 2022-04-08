7 Things You Need To Do Right Now To Level Up Your Career

Do you feel stuck in your career? Many of us do, and it’s because you’re not doing the things necessary to keep leveling up professionally.

That includes continuously improving our job roles. Our responsibilities. And, yes, our salary.

Successful people manage their careers proactively. They don’t leave their success to chance. Want to make more money and feel successful?

Here’s the script.

7 Things To Level Up Your Career

Start doing these seven things to boost your career prospects immediately.

1. Make a 5-year plan

If we don’t know where we are going, we will never know when we will get there.

The fact is most people don’t have a 5-year plan. The lack of a plan keeps us shooting in the dark, wandering toward something we think we want. I made this mistake early in my career, and it is one of my biggest regrets.

Your 5-year plan should include critical elements such as:

Degrees and certifications

Job positions and responsibilities

Salary expectations

Work/life balance

Locations

We begin making smarter career decisions when we know exactly where we want to be in five years. The path becomes more apparent. And, we set ourselves up for success by charting a course that’s understood and realistic.

2. Look for other jobs (even if you don’t want one)

Even if you have no plans to leave your job, it can be eye-opening to see what else is there. For instance, you might be surprised at how much money others in your position are making. Or, there may be job opportunities you had no idea existed.

Take some time to look through online job boards for roles within your industry. Pay attention to the compensation and the skills and experience these roles demand.

For many of us, spending a little extra time developing the skills that other companies are looking for will put us in a much better position if and when we start looking for different jobs. Those who are proactive very often enjoy more lucrative careers.

3. Reconnect with your network

I remember spending years without interacting with my network of colleagues, which was a big mistake. When it came time to switch positions, it was much tougher to use my network because many of them had moved on. Or, it felt strange asking them for help after so many years without contact.

If it’s been a while, make an effort to reconnect with some people inside your network. Ask how things are going. Have lunch with a few of them, or send an email to check in.

Keeping up with those in your network will expose you to opportunities never noticed before. It will also make it less awkward to ask them for help if you need it.

4. Work on your soft skills

It’s one thing to be great at the technical components of your job. But, you quickly set yourself apart from your coworkers if your soft skills are on point too.

Your soft skills include communication and leadership capabilities. They also include your aptitude to manage time properly and interact professionally with your coworkers.

Most cities offer night or weekend classes to help shore up your softer skills. Or, at the very least, look for online discussion groups, books, and other resources to help you learn how to communicate well (both written and verbal) and manage your time effectively.

This makes more of a difference than you think.

5. Start a fitness routine

Healthy people tend to be more active and happy throughout the day. And, people want to work with those who are happy and engaged. It’s infectious. If you become that person your coworkers want to work with, a great money-making career is in your future.

Make fitness your priority. Join a gym and go three times a week. If you’re new, hire a personal trainer to get you started. Many gyms offer personal training services as a part of their membership benefits.

Get fit. Get healthy. Your career will thank you for it.

6. Read

Reading is a great way to pass the time. From books to magazines, there are so many resources that can benefit you in your career.

Inc and The Economist are a couple of my favorite magazines. And there is no shortage of books that can help improve your career. Here are a few of my favorite titles:

7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Maximize Your Potential

How to Win Friends and Influence People

Atomic Habits

Stop Overthinking

7. Hire a coach

If you feel stuck or need a change, career coaches can be a breath of fresh air.

A career coach helps you find a career that fits both your career goals and your interests. They help clients transition between jobs (and careers), offer insight to improve existing careers, and help nurture leadership skills.

The best career coaches are unbiased and non-judgmental.

If you’re looking to bounce ideas off a seasoned professional, a career coach can be a great option. Or, maybe you need someone to hold you accountable. Perhaps you want a promotion but are not sure how to get it? If you feel anxious and don’t know what to do next, look into a career coach for a fresh perspective on your career and how to improve it.

