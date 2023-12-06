25 Quirky Careers With Seriously Competitive Salaries

Many of us have dreamt of a complete change of direction at some point in our careers. We may want to be chocolate tasters or armchair testers. We may have a yearning to count whales in Greenland.

Among the problems associated with such a drastic switch is that A, the pay is poor, or B, such a job doesn’t exist. Or does it? There are some strange jobs out there, and if you're lucky, you may land one of them for a massive payday.

1. Candle Sniffer

The term “candle sniffer” is unlikely to be written into the contract, but it sums up what’s required here. One person shared that they test the fragrances from a well-known candle manufacturer by sniffing a vat of scented wax. It’s a great option if you have the nose for it.

2. Trash Detective

The illegal dumping of trash can lead to gainful employment for some. One respondent states that her boyfriend was responsible for heading into Oklahoma woods, finding and reporting garbage while sifting through to find clues about who was responsible.

3. Emoji Translator

In 2017, CNN reported that Ireland’s Keith Broni had landed a job as the world’s first emoji translator. Incorrect use of this image-based language can lead to embarrassment, as many parents who have inadvertently clicked on the aubergine will realize. Broni worked for Today Translations and beat 500 other applicants for the role.

4. Cardiovascular Perfusionist

A cardiovascular perfusionist joined the discussion, telling us that open heart surgery cannot occur without them. The job entails operating essential equipment during the process. While a serious qualification is needed before joining the roster of cardiovascular perfusionists, it’s a niche market with excellent salaries.

5. Bereavement Coordinator

Those who have recently lost loved ones can let a third party take care of arranging the funeral. It’s not an option that will suit everyone, but having another person in your corner at a distressing time can be good. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a bereavement coordinator can earn around $47,000 annually on average.

6. Greensperson

When I first saw this suggestion, I thought it referred to someone who worked on a golf course. Instead, the contributor is based in the film industry, and they look after the plants and trees on set. While situated under those studio lights for long periods, those indoor plants require much maintenance.

7. Freelance Dating Ghostwriter

Are you taking the plunge and joining a dating website but need help deciding what to write? Why not outsource the work to a freelancer? Some writers will ask you for basic personal information before building your profile, which could lead to that date. As a general freelance writer, average salaries can exceed $50,000 annually.

8. Dental Designer

One commenter joins in the conversation, stating that they make teeth. They explain that they use a computer program to design crowns and bridges for the dental industry. They reveal they are comfortable without disclosing their salary, while a dental hygienist replies and claims their work is invaluable.

9. Voice Over Artist

There is a lot of availability for voice-over artists in the entertainment industry. At the very top of the tree, those who provide narratives for TV commercials can earn serious money. Still, there are opportunities throughout the sector, with significant demand within local radio. A distinctive voice is an obvious bonus, but many take voice coaching and acting lessons to improve their craft.

10. Film Extra

It’s not as glamorous as it sounds, and the chances are that you won’t rub shoulders with the great Hollywood stars before they disappear into their trailers. However, working as a film or TV extra can be fun, and many agencies offer a wide range of day rates.

11. Ice Sculptor

Somebody has to make those elaborate ice designs at weddings and other celebrations, so why shouldn’t it be you? A respondent provides this service as part of their catering business, and it’s stated that the average salary for an ice sculptor is just over $50,000.

12. Beer Taster

Could it be that my dream job does exist? One on the thread has a friend who works as an official taster for one of the biggest global brewers. Employment sites claim that beer tasters could earn as much as $82,000 per annum, which is interesting, considering that some of us continue to work as unpaid freelancers.

13. Fire Alarm Tester

Back at school, I recall one of my fellow pupils setting off a fire alarm during a dull geography lesson discussing Oxbow Lakes. Perhaps they’ve progressed to join the many who now make a living as fire alarm and sprinkler testers.

14. Hippotherapist

This isn’t what it seems. When seeing the term for the first time, I got an image of a therapist talking to Pablo Escobar’s hippos and providing comfort following their recent sterilization. In fact, a hippotherapist uses horses as a tool to provide therapy for children and adults. The average salary is impressive at just under $75,000 a year.

15. Pet Sitting

Escobar’s hippos are being cared for, but many other pets must be looked after when their owners are away. We’re likely to all be aware that cat and dog sitting is a thing, but according to some forum members, the pay is better than we think. The discussion recommends rover.com as a source of work.

16. Children's Entertainer

If you pass the proper checks and have the talent to turn a balloon into a giraffe, why not switch to the world of children’s entertainment? It can be a rewarding experience to see all those laughing faces, and the pay can be more than a nice consolation. One forum member hired an entertainer who charged between $400 and $500 per show.

17. Mystery Shopper

Many big companies will pay people to test their goods and services, while multiple agencies recruit mystery shoppers. Some shoppers claim that they can earn up to $100k per annum, including the freebies that they enjoy along the way. The reality may be less lucrative, and many consider this an enjoyable side hustle.

18. Personal Shopper

There’s no mystery to this role. Those with little time and enough disposable income can seek help from a personal shopper. Anyone taking on this role could be sent out for groceries, clothes, and all manner of household goods. Lower-paid, part-time personal shopper jobs could pay as little as $13 per hour, but those figures can rise steeply for full-time roles with high-net-worth individuals.

19. Authorized Computer Hacker

We’re talking about legitimate hacking in this case. Major companies need to test their website security to ensure it’s safe from hackers who want to cause harm to their systems. Anyone who wants to use their hacking skills for positive purposes could earn over $90,000 annually.

20. Underwater Welding

It sounds like this should be impossible, but underwater welding does take place, and there are vital roles in the Navy and many private industries. This discussion claims that welders can earn up to $400k annually, but it’s also hazardous.

21. Art Therapy

Talented artists who can’t profit from selling their work have alternative paths to follow. Art therapy can make use of those talents while providing help for patients. It’s a rewarding career that pays, on average, around $58,000 per annum.

22. Phlebotomist

Many of us may have already visited a phlebotomist without realizing it. Their job is to draw blood from patients, which is then sent away for testing. A course and valid certificate are required, but some phlebotomists work part-time, earning $20 per hour in the region.

23. Elevator Maintenance

According to the poster who put the idea forward, it’s a niche engineering area where the pay is rewarding. However, as a respondent correctly stated, elevator engineering is not without its ups and downs.

24. Collecting Dead Wildlife

The award for the weirdest job suggestion goes to the poster, who claims their friend collects dead birds under wind turbines. Presumably, they provide valuable data while the employee drives around, scooping up deceased wildlife and claiming $35 per hour.

25. Falcon Handler

We’ll end on a happier note with birds that are very much alive. Falcons can be helpful when landowners and sporting grounds want to keep their grounds free of unwanted pests. One falcon handler claimed to earn $30,000 annually, keeping corporate campuses free of pigeons.

