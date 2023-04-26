Celebrate Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday With Her Favorite Moments Free on Crackle!

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is 90 years old, and Crackle is celebrating her birthday in style.

“Carol is obviously a groundbreaking performer and one of the greatest comedy minds of ours or any other generation.,” says Senior Director of Communications Chris Woolsey.

All 11 seasons of The Carol Burnett Show are available on Crackle. Here are some of her favorite episodes!

Season 6, Episode 7

Tim Conway's talents are in top form for this episode, in which he plays The Oldest Galley Slave, an ad exec paying a visit to demented actress Nora Desmond, and a lawyer who happens to be a rabbit.

Season 8, Episode 8

Guests John Byner and Helen Reddy join Carol and Harvey in a sketch about swingers looking for the ladies. And over at Mama's house, The Family gets into an unapologetically hilarious game of “Sorry!”

Season 10, Episode 8

“I saw it in the window, and I just couldn't resist it.” One of the show's finest hours, the hilarious spoof “Went With The Wind!” is presented here for your entertainment. Dinah Shore guest stars.

Season 2, Episode 21

Guest Tim Conway breaks up Harvey in one of the series' all-time funniest sketches: “The Dentist.” Also: jealous understudy Carol looks to steal the show from a Broadway star (guest Ethel Merman.)

