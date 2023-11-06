Road Warriors: 13 Cars Built To Last 250,000+ Miles

The car market is volatile and inflated right now, and it’s hard to know what’s worth the price tag and what we should pass up. In the current economy, reliability and longevity are two of the biggest things consumers are considering.

And while it’s hard to know exactly how long a car will last, here are 13 models with a stellar reputation for rolling beyond the 250,000-mile mark.

Ford F-350 Super Duty

The Ford F-350 Super Duty is a heavy-duty pickup truck built to be tough. Not only is this truck ideal for carrying heavy loads but it is also designed to last a long time. ISeeCars estimates this car is 49.1% likely to last beyond 250,000 miles.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is considered one of the most reliable SUVs, with a reputation for lasting over 300,000 miles. This vehicle is fun to drive, and it is capable of off-roading if that is something you enjoy.

There have been complaints that this SUV has bad fuel economy, but you can’t deny that this vehicle is built to last. J.D. Power predicted a reliability score of 83/100, which is “great” on their scale.

Toyota Tundra

The Tundra is a pickup known for lasting well beyond 300,00 miles. In fact, one owner reported that his truck hit the one million mile mark, and Toyota traded him for a new pickup truck so that they could use his truck for research purposes.

I can also personally testify to this truck’s longevity because my father-in-law’s 2007 Toyota Tundra has surpassed the 300k mile marker, and it is still holding steady.

iSeeCars also estimates that this truck has a 47.9% chance of surpassing 250,000 miles, giving this truck 4x the likelihood as the average car.

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota’s Sequoia is one of the most dependable large SUVs on the market, and it is designed according to iSeeCars review; it has a 47.1% chance of exceeding 250,000 miles, which is about 4x more likely than the average car.

This SUV doesn’t get great fuel mileage, with only 13 city MPG. J.D. Power gives this car a rating of 77/100, which is pretty good.

Ford F-250 Super Duty

The 2021 Ford F-250 is built tough. It gets anywhere from 285-475 horsepower, and it has a 10-speed automatic transmission. This car has a 43.6% chance of lasting past 250,000 miles, and J.D. Power gives this truck a reliability rating of 81/100. Used models of this truck can be very reasonable, with a 2021 model selling for an average of $30,000.

Honda Pilot

Honda is already known as a reliable and long-lasting brand, so don’t be surprised to see them on this list a few times. The Honda Pilot is an SUV with 25-27 highway MPG, and J.D. Power gives this SUV a reliability rating of 82/100. ISeecars reports that this car has a 42.7% chance to surpass 250,000 miles.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is a car known for being practical, reliable, and dependable. Previous owners have testified to the fact that this car can reach 500,000 miles with routine maintenance.

The 2021 model specifically has an above-average J.D. Power reliability score of 82/100 and an average service life of 300,000 miles. Some owners have even reached over one million miles in these vehicles, showing just how tough these cars are.

Subaru Legacy

The Subaru Legacy is a reliable sedan known for its low maintenance costs. This car is also known for its long-lasting performance, and many owners have reported that it lasts 400,000+ miles when it is well taken care of.

J.D. Power gives this car a reliability rating of 81/100, which is “great” on their scale. This vehicle also gets 25-32 highway MPG, and you can get one of these cars for under $12,000.

Mazda Mazda 6

The Mazda Mazda6 is another reliable vehicle with anywhere from 34-35 highway MPG. You can find a used model for around $15,000. These sedans are known for being reliable, expensive to maintain, and easy to repair.

It is also considered one of the most reliable Mazdas, lasting over 300,000 miles with regular maintenance. J.D. Power gives this vehicle a rating of 82/100, which is “great.”

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is an American classic pickup truck that averages 23 to 24 miles per gallon. This truck scored 82 out of 100 on the J.D. Power rating. This truck received a 41.7% chance of lasting beyond 250,000 miles from iSeeCars, 3.5 times as likely as the average. You can score a used 2022 model for around $30,000.

GMC Sierra 2500HD

The GMC Sierra 2500HD is number one for the best large heavy-duty pickup of 2022 by J.D. Power. This truck scored an 83/100 on their rating scale for reliability. This truck gets anywhere from 401 to 445 horsepower And has a six-speed automatic gas V8 engine. ISeeCars reports that this truck has a 41.3% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, which is 3.5x as likely as average.

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

It doesn’t get any more American than the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD pickup truck. This truck scored 84 of 100 on the J.D. power scale for reliability. This truck can be purchased anywhere from $36-$84,000, depending on the year and condition. ISeeCars rates this truck as having a 41.2% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, which is 3.5x as likely compared to the average.

Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4runner is an upper-midsize SUV. J.D. Power rates this SUV 84 out of 100 for reliability. This vehicle gets 16 miles per gallon, it has 270 horsepower, and it comes with a 5-speed automatic V6 engine. ISeeCars.com says that this SUV has a 41% chance of lasting 250,000 miles, which is 3.5 times more likely than average.