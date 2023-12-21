Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane: The Coolest Rides of the 1940s

If you were cool in the 1940s, you would have been wearing a fedora or poodle skirt, listening to swing music on your record player, and working in your victory garden. If you had a car parked in the driveway, it would have been a chrome-clad beauty that oozed sophistication and charm.

If you were interested in a new car in the 1940s, you’d be looking at a price tag of around $850, and you’d have to part with 11 cents per gallon of gas. Life in this post-war era was tough, but they had some of the coolest cars we have ever seen.

1945 Jeep: “Willys Postwar Jeep”

The Willys MB, commonly known as the Jeep, showed up on the scene shortly after World War II as one of the first military vehicles mass-produced in the U.S. Willys-Overland's chairman, Ward Canaday, recognized its potential and envisioned its role in the postwar world. The company used captivating paintings by artist I. B. Hazelton to depict the Jeep in various settings, from battlefield heroics to civilian roles like snow plows and firefighters. The art pieces ended up as fantastic advertisements that established Jeep as a versatile and dependable vehicle.

1941 Dodge Custom Town Sedan

Chrysler Corporation had a strong lead in the American auto industry in 1941, and the Dodge Custom Town Sedan helped make that happen. This car was mass-produced over one million times, and it was set apart from its competitors by its broader grille and more attractive design.

It had rear quarter windows, “Airfoam” seat cushions, and additional exterior brightwork. It also had a 217.8-cid L-head six engine producing 91 horsepower, which doesn’t sound like much to us, but it was indeed enough to turn heads back then.

1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt Roadster

The Thunderbolt Roadster was birthed after a miserable failure of the Airflow experiment in 1934. Chrysler was determined to reinstate their reputation and made a bold move that paid off. This car was inspired by y land speed-record cars like the Golden Arrow and Thunderbolt; this show car embraced the theme, “The Measured Mile Creates a New Motor Car.” It was then produced by Briggs-owned LeBaron in an impressive five months and went on to be an iconic car of its era.

1949 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

The 1949 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon was a station wagon that was only produced 653 times. It was much pricier than the average car, coming in at $3,734, making it Buick’s most expensive car. It was a big boy, weighing in at 4,490lbs, that they marketed, saying, “Four coil-springed wheels and honest heft that levels the miles with majestic smoothness.” It had a 150-horsepower, straight-eight engine to pull the beast around in style.

1940 Mercury Club Coupe

The Mercury Club Coupe was intended to be a mid-level package positioned between the more economical and more upscale options in Ford’s lineup. Under the hood, you can find a 239-cubic-inch V8 engine that offers a notable 95 horsepower. With a range of body styles, you could have scored one for $946 for a two-door sedan to $1,212 for a convertible sedan.

1947 Packard Custom Super Clipper Touring Sedan

Packard Custom Super Clipper Touring Sedan was a part of the Twenty-First Series cars introduced for the 1946 and 1947 model years and represented the very best of Packard. It had an excellent 165-horsepower 356-cubic-inch straight-eight engine that was paired with a nine-main-bearing crankshaft and silent hydraulic valve lifters. The inside matched the exterior and had beautiful interior trim, special carpeting, luxurious broadcloth and leather upholstery, and imitation wood paneling.

1947-1948 Isotta Fraschini 8C Monterosa

Isotta Fraschini made a bold attempt to resurrect its former glory after a 13-year hiatus from the luxury car market, and the 8C Monterosa was born. This car was named after Milan's Via Monterosa, and the project was led by engineer Fabio Rapi. Isotta Fraschini's rich history, which began with imports of French cars and evolved into world-class car manufacturing, made this comeback a huge success.

1940 Cadillac Custom Convertible

In 1940, Cadillac introduced the Series Sixty-Two, featuring modern “torpedo” styling with diecast grilles, larger taillights, and a stunning dual-tone finish. The vehicle was not initially intended for custom coachwork, but Bohman & Schwartz, a coachbuilder, transformed it into the stylish 1940 Cadillac Custom convertible.

Their artistry included subtle body sectioning, a lower cast bronze windshield frame, and gracefully dipping door tops. A chrome strip accentuated the vehicle's flowing lines. Bucket seats added a contemporary touch to the interior, while the 135-horsepower V-8 engine supplied the power.

1941 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet

Edsel Ford's vision for Lincoln was to create the world's finest car, and his passion for European aesthetics led to the creation of the iconic 1940-1941 Lincoln Continental. Based on the Lincoln Zephyr, this classic featured a long hood, extended fenders, a slender grille, and an overall “continental” design.

Edsel's personal custom convertible received so much attention that it was made part of the 1940 Lincoln Zephyr lineup with a few minor changes and left an enduring legacy of Edsel Ford's impeccable taste.

1948 Pontiac Streamliner Eight DeLuxe Station Wagon

The 1948 Pontiac Streamliner Eight DeLuxe station wagon stood out in the post-World War II auto market. During this time, there were steel shortages and strikes, and most automakers continued selling pre-war designs, but Pontiac was bold and pushed for changes.

The Streamliner Eight DeLuxe had a distinctive front grille and the “Chief Pontiac ” emblem on the hood, marking the end of Pontiac's traditional woody era. Instead of wood, it was replaced by all-steel wagons in 1949.

1941-1948 Ford Super DeLuxe

The 1941-1948 Ford Super DeLuxes were produced during a rocky period in Ford's history. Their cars kept traditional features like beam front axles and flathead V-8 engines but underwent a massive makeover in terms of design.

Despite the company’s internal turmoil, Ford's styling section, led by E.T. “Bob” Gregorie, continued to put out awesome designs. The refresh of the 1941 model set the stage for Ford’s post-war innovation.

1941 Buick Super Convertible Coupe

1941 was Buick’s year for redesigns and makeovers, and they achieved success with their Super lineup that featured this Buick Super convertible coupe. The redesign included headlights moving to the fender edges, integrated fenders, and a broader grille.

Buick offered various models across different wheelbases, and the Super Series 50 combined the smaller wheelbase with the body of the larger Roadmaster, and it was a hit.

The Super lineup offers both four-door convertible sedans and two-door convertible coupes and is powered by a “Fireball” straight-eight engine.

1946 Volkswagen Sedan

The 1946 Volkswagen Sedan, often referred to as the V.W. Beetle, is a car that we all know and love. This was designed before WWII, but production was then delayed while our troops were on the battlefield. After the war, the British took control of the Volkswagen plant and decided to finally build the car. The 1946 model year saw a modest production of 10,020 units, most of which were intended for the British army. Little did they know that Volkswagen would later become a global icon.

1940 Mercury Town Sedan

The 1940 Mercury Town Sedan was another car inspired by the genius Edsel Ford. These “super deluxe” Fords were designed to fill the gap in the product lineup and be marketed to middle-class Americans. This car was styled by Bob Gregorie, and it shared similarities with its 1939 models but had a facelift similar to the famous 1940 Ford. It possessed a more potent version of the Ford flathead V-8 engine, selling 81,128 units, which was impressive for Ford at that time.

1946 Chrysler Town & Country Hardtop

Contrary to popular belief, the 1946 Chrysler Town & Country Hardtop was actually the first pillarless hardtop coupe, not the 1949 General Motors model. Chrysler Division President David A. Wallace had a vision for a range of Town & Country models that included a hardtop, and although only the sedan and convertible made it into production, you can’t deny that these prototypes had a massive influence on the automotive industry.

1947 Kaiser Special

Industrialist Henry Kaiser and experienced automaker Joseph Frazer teamed up to tackle the auto industry, and their offering was the 1947 Kaiser Special. They formed the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation with the ambitious goal of competing with the established Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. They eventually became the fourth-largest automaker in the nation but then fizzled out due to financial issues in 1951.

1942 Chevrolet Special DeLuxe Fleetline

In response to World War II, civilian car production was halted in February 1942, leading to what was known as “blackout specials” or “blackout models.” These cars couldn't have exposed stainless steel or chrome trim except for bumpers, bumper guards, and windshield wipers.

Chevrolet adapted by painting window trim, hubcaps, grilles, and other trim with a lighter color to make the design a bit more appealing, and this Fleetline Aerosedan ended up being a popular choice, with 61,855 units produced.

1940 Oldsmobile Series 90 Custom Cruiser Sedan

Oldsmobile was attempting to transition into the near-luxury segment, and the 1940 Oldsmobile Series 90 Custom Cruiser Sedan was the card they played.

With 185,154 cars produced, Oldsmobile celebrated numerous firsts, including the introduction of the pioneering Hydra-Matic, the first fully automatic transmission available to American consumers. This transmission eliminated the need for a clutch pedal, making it incredibly popular despite costing only $57.

While it faced competition from more powerful engines, it still captured 33,075 buyers and secured its place in Oldsmobile's history.

1949 Lincoln Convertible Coupe

The 1949 Lincoln Convertible Coupe was one of the first all-new cars produced after World War II. There were two options, and the top-tier line was the Cosmopolitan series, which featured four distinct bodies, while the base series shared body shells with Mercury.

Originally, stylist E. T. “Bob” Gregorie intended the “baby” Lincoln to be the new postwar Mercury and the Mercury to be the new Ford, but Ford's management reconsidered and elevated all the lines, which also allowed for the creation of smaller Fords.

1940 Packard One Eighty

After 15 years of designing exclusive custom automobile bodies in Paris, Dutch Darrin moved to Hollywood and began customizing production cars. One of his earliest creations was the Packard Eight/One Twenty coupe, where he replaced the roof with a convertible top and lowered the hoodline.

It didn’t take long for Packard to recognize his genius and decide to add his car to their 1940s catalog. The vehicle had a chrome script of Darrin's signature.

1949 Plymouth

1949 was the year that Plymouth’s station wagon received a massive makeover. They introduced its steel-bodied Suburban station wagon alongside the traditional wood-bodied wagon. The wood body had a more classic look, but the wood required a lot of maintenance that some people were not a fan of. So, the steel-bodied Suburban gained much more popularity, outselling the wood-bodied wagon by a significant margin. Plymouth ultimately discontinued the wood-bodied wagon after 1950.

1947 Chevrolet Fleetline Aerosedan

The 1947 Chevrolet Fleetline Aerosedan was the priciest two-door closed car in Chevrolet's 1947 lineup. Though the price tag was high, that didn’t deter true fans because this car became their bestseller.

The Fleetline Aerosedan had mechanical similarities to other models, but its captivating fastback design was too cool to resist. Fastbacks were all the rage in the 1940s, and Chevrolet embraced this trend in 1942 with the Aerosedan. Post-WWII production saw it regain popularity, and around 159,407 Aerosedans were manufactured in 1947.

1944 Ford GPW

The 1944 Ford GPW is often overshadowed by the Willy’s Jeep, with some even confusing one for the other. These cars are not the same, and the Ford GPW played a pivotal role in the Jeep's history.

Willys introduced a successful design in 1941, and Ford contributed significantly. Its GPW model, though initially scoring poorly in Army tests, featured a unique grille, inboard headlights, and a flat hood. Ford produced nearly 300,000 GPWs, which aided the Jeep's wartime efforts. It may have been less recognized than Willys, but it was just as valuable, if not more so, in war efforts.

1949-1951 Ford Mercury Woody

During the 1930s and 1940s, owning the Ford/Mercury “woody” station wagon meant that you had style. This car was the highest-priced model in Ford's lineup, and frankly, they were wildly impractical. It has been said that they combined impracticality with status, much like a luxurious speed boat.

Ford's woodies were a symbol of affluence, adorning the estates of country squires, hotels, resorts, and movie studios. Despite their propensity to creak, rattle, and require constant maintenance, woody owners enjoyed the annual ritual of revarnishing their wood paneling.