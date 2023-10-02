1.6 Million Cars Recalled Due to Fire Concerns. Do You Own One of These Affected Models?

Countless recalls are happening in the automotive world right now, and Hyundai is the latest culprit. 1.6 million gas-powered cars in the United States have been recalled by Hyundai this week. There is a critical safety issue that has been linked to vehicle fire incidents dating back to 2017.

Hyundai first realized this safety issue in the summer of 2019 when their Anti-lock Braking System models began overheating. They received numerous reports of this in the Elantra and Accent.

They couldn’t decide what the cause of the overheating was at first, but then other similar issues in the Elantra in June of 2020 were reported, and those reports caused them to look into the matter. After the fourth case was reported, the investigation was taken seriously.

The Cause of Revealed

A third-party engineering firm determined the root cause: an internal brake fluid leak within the ABS module’s hydraulic circuit. They figured out that the material used to produce the O-rings of the ABS model was a rubber that was losing its hardness over time.

With the issue and solution resolved, Hyundai is now issuing a recall of these Hyundai models. Surprisingly, these affected models span many years of production.

These include:

Hyundai Accent (2012-2015)

Hyundai Azera (2012-2015)

Hyundai Elantra (2011-2015)

Hyundai Elantra Coupe (2013-2015)

Hyundai Equus (2014-2015)

Hyundai Genesis Coupe (2011-2015)

Hyundai Santa Fe (2013-2015)

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (2013-2013)

Hyundai Tucson (2010-2013)

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell (2015-2015)

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid (2011-2015)

Hyundai Veloster (2012-2015)

Hyundai Veracruz (2010-2012)

What Are Hyundai Owners To Do?

If you find your car within this list, Hyundai says that you can continue to drive it, but they recommend parking it outside, not in a garage, and away from any building until the repair is complete. Hyundai has said that they will reimburse owners for their out-of-pocket expenses for this repair, so it sounds like this is an issue that consumers will have to resolve on their own and seek reimbursement afterward.