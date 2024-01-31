24 Cars That Depreciate the Fastest

Venturing off to buy a car is fun, but looking deeper into the information may be challenging. Although the depth of information about your vehicle may be flustering, those small details will matter much more. One of the most significant factors in buying a car is the resell value, with many high-end cars depreciating faster than you could imagine. Even though you buy a high-end car with excellent features, that may not take away from how fast the vehicle may drop in value.

1. Ford Expedition

While being a large car with lots of power behind the wheel, more is needed to improve how the car holds value. The Ford Expedition is an excellent car for many things, but the cheap interior and terrible gas mileage are considerable factors in the depreciation.

2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class of the Mercedez-Benz series seems great off the initial buy but may later bring problems that affect the resell value and long-term durability. The Benz needs to get excellent gas mileage for your price, which upsets many buyers. In a competitive market, the S-Class depreciates faster than most cars.

3. Jaguar XF

The luxurious sedan does not resell well for various reasons, including reliability, competitive market, and overproduction. With that, they offered many discounts, leading to many people owning this car, making it less valuable. While being a luxury sedan, the vehicle needs to receive better gas mileage, leading people away from this car.

4. Nissan Armada

The large SUV does receive adequate fuel efficiency, which is typical for a vehicle like this, but it still shies buyers away. In a competitive market, features like reliability problems and safety concerns do not help the selling initially, along with the depreciation value over time.

5. BMW X5

While being an expensive vehicle from the start, the value will drop significantly over time. When buying a BMW, you have to expect frequent shop visits, but with the X5, you are in the shop more than most vehicles. Like other luxurious SUVs, the X5 has terrible gas mileage, which is not an attractive feature.

6. Lincoln Navigator

Concerning fuel efficiency, this is one of the main factors for buying a used or new car. While still an attractive luxury car, the Navigator is large, which draws in other factors, such as reliability issues, which often find itself in the shop. The car is also expensive, so the value goes down rapidly over time.

7. Infiniti QX80

The depreciation of the QX80 comes from a few different reasons, one of the larger ones being the high initial cost. Being a luxury sedan, it comes with a hefty price tag, but you should at least get decent gas mileage for what you pay. While the gas mileage needs to be improved, the car will also naturally depreciate fast from being an overall bigger vehicle.

8. Audi A7

The Audi A7 has issues regarding reliability, finding itself in the shop more than it should. Along with that, the initial cost of the sedan is reasonably high, which, right up front, will make the car depreciate a lot faster. To pair with that, since the luxury sedan market is highly competitive, this makes the car a lot less valuable.

9. Cadillac Escalade

Right off the bat, the Escalade is not only high off the market, but the depreciation of larger SUVs, such as the Escalade, is a reason to avoid this vehicle. Since being such a massive SUV, the car receives terrible gas mileage, which could be more appealing to a buyer.

10. Maserati Ghibli

Being a sports luxury sedan, the Maserati has many more reliability issues than most other cars. Since it is a luxurious car, it will naturally depreciate much faster but still have a good kick behind the wheel. Although many say this is a fun drive, the poor gas mileage and reliability issues are enough for the vehicle to depreciate rapidly.

11. Volvo S90

It is a sleek-looking sedan but will not hold its value over time. The S90 brings a safe and luxurious ride while holding basic features. The vehicle does not resell well for reasons like the minimalistic interior, which draws in few buyers. While sitting in a competitive market, the car does not compete with other models.

12. Tesla Model S

Tesla is known for having rapid technological advancements, so when a new model comes out, all the other models depreciate. To go with that, there has been a significant increase in electric vehicles over the past few years, which makes Tesla less valuable. One of the more prominent reasons for the depreciation is the battery concerns, with hidden costs and unsafe variables hidden within.

13. BMW 7 Series

Being a luxurious car, there is a much greater market for competition. The high initial cost and reliability issues are two prominent factors in the depreciation of this vehicle. On top of it, the car needs to get a better range for gas mileage, which is not attractive to a buyer and worsens the depreciation.

14. Audi A6

The Audi A6 is a large luxurious sedan that will depreciate extremely fast immediately off the lot. Since Audi had overproduced for this vehicle, the value tanked from the start. While the car does get adequate gas mileage, that needs to hold more value for the vehicle not to depreciate.

15. Dodge Dart

When the Dart was released, it received negative customer feedback, giving the vehicle a bad reputation. The Dart has many reliability issues, including recalls and other transmission concerns. The small vehicle being discontinued leads to other problems, such as future support on parts and mechanics.

16. Chevrolet Sonic

With not being that popular of a car, the Chevy Sonic immediately has a high depreciation rate. Along with that, the vehicle receives poor gas mileage, which, in today's market, adequate gas mileage is essential. The basic features draw little buyer interest, another factor in the poor value.

17. Cadillac ATS

The rapid advancements of technology of the other models through Cadillac is a significant factor in the depreciation rates. The vehicle's reliability has become a vital reason, with common issues that include overheating. To add onto it, the car is in a competitive market of luxury sedans, which makes the value tank.

18. Hyundai Azera

Poor gas mileage is never a good step for a vehicle, with the mileage worsening daily. The Azera has many good features, but more is needed to keep the car's value high, with daily depreciation. The Azera is a unique vehicle, making finding the parts challenging and not helping the value by any means.

19. Nissan Leaf

A smaller hatchback, the electric vehicle has many appealing features, but others, such as a degrading battery, shy away many buyers. Having poor charging mechanics is a danger for customers and shows significant depreciation. On the other hand, the advancements of electric cars lower the tier of this one, giving high depreciation rates.

20. Chevrolet Volt

The Chevy Volt has two options, the sedan and hatchback, with their respective features. Although the car has impressive features, the constant advancements of hybrid and electric vehicles make this vehicle depreciate rapidly. The range is relatively poor compared to other electric vehicles, with other cars receiving much better gas mileage.

21. Buick Enclave

Being a large SUV, the market is crucial, giving a lot of depreciation from the start. One of the biggest concerns for this vehicle is the gas mileage, which will only get significantly worse over time. Buick lacks technology in this vehicle, which is another reason it does not hold value.

22. Chevrolet Impala

Given the high depreciation of these cars, the sedan market has shifted more towards SUVs, like the Impala. There was also an overproduction of this car, which later affected the resell value. Finally, the gas mileage could be better, a factor many buyers look for in a vehicle.

23. Volvo S60

Having a high initial cost is a recipe for quick depreciation while also being a large vehicle. The Volvo S60 has had many reliability issues, including transmission issues, which is the last thing you want to hear. While having reliability problems, the typical issues also cost a ton of money, which would cost less than most other cars.

24. Porsche Cayenne

Being a high-end luxury SUV, this is a given for depreciation. While the car is excellent in many categories, the negatives outweigh the positives, which ultimately causes rapid depreciation. The SUV does not receive adequate gas efficiency, which is not a positive considering your high price for this vehicle.