13 Cars You Should Buy Now Before They Skyrocket in Value

The best time to buy a vintage classic car is forty years ago, right before they got popular and expensive. If only I had been alive in the 60's and known that a 1967 Corvette would sell for $3.85 million in 2014. Right? Well, we can't go back in time, but maybe we can take a stab at predicting which cars will be worth big bucks in 20 years.

Here are 13 cars that may be worth a whole lot more soon:

1984-1989 Toyota 4Runner

The 1980s version of the 4Runner is a millennial’s vintage dream car, and right now, they’re not too expensive. I expect to see a revival similar to what we’ve seen of the vintage Ford Bronco, and for now, you can snag an ‘80s 4Runner for right around $10k for a model in decent shape. These SUVs are known and loved for their rugged design and off-road capabilities, and they are already starting to gain recognition among collectors.

1990-1996 Nissan 300ZX

Everything in the 90s is coming back in style, and it just makes sense that their cars will be next. The Nissan 300ZX was reincarnated in the 400 horsepower 2024 Nissan Z, making us think back to the 90s model that stole our hearts. The 300ZX is a sporty coupe with distinctive ‘90s styling and a twin-turbo option, and they are already gaining popularity. For now, you can buy one for under $20k.

2003-2006 Dodge Viper

The early third-generation Dodge Vipers are a treasure waiting to be discovered. They are known for their raw power and aggressive design, and they are already beginning to be a hot collectors item. With a V10 motor, these beauties can run 500 horsepower.

Hagertys predicts that the King model will be the most appealing to collectors in the future, and they go for right around $70k in auction. They are a little pricier than the others, but that just goes to show their potential value in the future.

1996-2002 Dodge Viper GTS

Everyone knows the iconic Viper GTS with blue and white stripes. This car was first introduced in 1992, powered by a V12 engine. It could reach upwards of 200 mph. In 1996, the engine was upgraded to a V-shaped 8-cylinder engine, making it even more impressive than the original. A 1997 Dodge Viper GTS sits right around $56,000.

2004-2006 Pontiac GTO

The ‘90s are coming back, and so are the 2000s. The GTO may not look like much, but underneath the hood is where you’ll find the goods.

Car and Driver reviewed this car in 2003, and this is what they had to say: “We're really struggling to invent reasons not to put both hands together for this supremely comfortable, rear-drive, all independently sprung, Corvette-powered, husky-sounding, highway-inhaling coupe.”

1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

The Impala SS is already considered a modern-day classic and may have something to do with its V8 engine. This full-sized, rear-wheel-drive may look like your grandma’s car from the outside, but once you get your hands on the wheel and your foot on the gas, you won’t want to let this one go.

2002-2006 Acura RSX Type-S

The Acura RSX Type-S didn’t gain popularity as quickly as Acura hoped, but that was because it had big shoes to fill following its big brother, the Integra. Because of that, this car is less known.

Grassroots Motorsports puts it like this, “it was far faster, more refined, and better handling than it seemed on paper. The new engine got big points and made all the right noises—although perhaps a little too much of them, as reviewers docked the car a bit for a high interior noise level.”

This hidden classic can be found for easily under $8k in the used car market, and it just might become your new favorite ride.

2004-2005 Cadillac CTS-V

The first-generation Cadillac CTS-V came with a Corvette-derived V8 engine, and you could say it’s already a classic. According to Car and Driver, the 2004 and 2005 carried the LS6 5.7 liter V8 from the C5 Corvette Z076, and that right there makes it collector’s material. They also produced 400 horsepower, 395 pound-feet of torque, and had a six-speed manual transmission to boot.

2004-2006 Mazda RX-8

Mazdas holds a special place in my heart since I had one as my first car, and if you’ve ever driven one, then you would understand my sentiment. The RX-8 is an epic model that doesn’t get the attention that it deserves. You can go manual or automatic with these, but the horsepower is the same regardless, sitting around 212 – 232 hp. You can snag one for under $25k, and watch out because you may fall in love.

2000-2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder

This sports car is the car that you forgot about. Another mid-2000s model that got lost in the noise, and when you break down the stats, it’s a real winner. This car has the mid-two seat set up, along with a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine. Hot Cars predicts that we will see this car come back to life here pretty soon, so grab one before everyone else remembers they like them, too.

1993-1997 Mazda MX-6

Another Mazda is on the list, but it comes with no surprise. The MX-6 is gaining recognition among collectors who appreciate its design and performance. This car was birthed from the marriage of Ford and Mazda, and Auto Evolution said, “For the drivetrain, the MX6 was offered with either a 2.0-liter or a 2.5-liter engine. Both were mated to a standard 5-speed manual, while a 4-speed automatic was on the options list.”

1986-1992 Toyota Supra (Mk III)

This list cannot be complete without the iconic Toyota Supra. This car is a sporty, rear-wheel-drive coupe that comes with an inline-six engine. Plus, some models even have a turbocharger. With the 80’s and 90’s nostalgia making its way back, this car is expected to increase in value quickly.