24 Affordable Cars With Terrible Resale Value

Affording a car can be extremely tough, but going towards a budget vehicle has plenty of advantages and a few disadvantages. One con may be the resale value since most low-cost vehicles are either not as good quality, used, or both, which makes the cost of the vehicle tank. When these are the conditions, the parts inside the engine are nowhere near as good as they used to be, so you'll have to repair a lot very soon, which keeps many away.

1. Subaru Legacy

While many may consider this an adequate sedan, the depreciation rates show otherwise. The Legacy has reliability concerns that shy away many customers. Since the vehicle is unreliable, the parts deteriorate faster, requiring more money to maintain it.

2. Kia Rio

While the Kia Rio comes in two forms, the hatchback and sedan, the lousy resale value remains. The bad reputation of being sold for very cheap comes from poor fuel efficiency and unreliability. Much of this vehicle had also been produced, giving it a much smaller value.

3. Fiat500

The Fiat is an inadequate car for many reasons, such as an overload of supply, uninterested customers, and poor fuel efficiency. For the vehicle's size, the car should receive way better gas mileage than it gets, which is not an attractive sight for buyers. Also, the parts are much harder to get when the car needs repairs since the vehicle is unique.

4. Jeep Renegade

Like most jeeps, the Jeep Renegade does not hold its value well for ample reasons such as expensive and frequent maintenance. The Renegade needs better gas mileage, which new buyers are looking for. Along with needing better gas mileage, the Jeep has durability issues, which means the car has problems getting high mileage.

5. Ford Focus

The Focus has been produced faster than most other vehicles, which immediately gives a high depreciation rate off the lot. Although the vehicle does get acceptable gas mileage, the Focus tends to have reliability concerns, which buyers will look for dependability.

6. Jeep Patriot

Another vehicle with an overwhelming number of cars produced, the Patriot, has more than enough out there. While producing all those vehicles, they still need to receive decent gas mileage, which should be for the size. The Jeep often finds itself in the shop, with common issues like water leaks and brake issues.

7. Buick Encore

It is a smaller SUV, yet it does not receive excellent gas mileage, even for being an SUV. The Encore has reliability issues, with frequent problems like creaks and transmission issues; this vehicle is not durable. To pile onto that, Buick had produced a lot of this vehicle due to popularity, which tanks the resell value.

8. Hyundai Tucson

A vehicle with many reliability issues within the engine, the Tucson is not a vehicle to resell at a reasonable price. The fuel efficiency of this vehicle needs to be improved, with other cars in its class receiving much better mileage. To pair with that, the vehicle is technologically behind, and many models need to be more appealing to a new buyer.

9. Ford Fiesta

A smaller hatchback or sedan that some love but others stay far away from. The Fiesta is a tiny vehicle, which limits its storage, which is tough when traveling. An overload of Fiestas being manufactured hurts the vehicle's resell value. Even though the car receives decent gas mileage, it also makes many noises from the engine, which could be better.

10. Chrysler 200

A sedan discontinued in 2017, the Chrysler 200 was well-produced but did not hold value well. While the fuel efficiency is poor, other internal issues raise many flags for customers, which accounts for the terrible resell value.

11. Dodge Dart

A smaller sedan discontinued in 2016, the Dart was ended for a good reason. The sedan had many mechanical issues, a huge red flag for buyers. The car has limited features, which could be more appealing, although the car does have adequate gas mileage.

12. Nissan Sentra

While significant repairs on this vehicle may not be too typical, the Sentra has many minor issues that are not only a pain to deal with but also hurt your wallet and resale value. The Nissan is more extensive than most sedans, so the space is excellent, yet the gas mileage is poor.

13. Subaru Crosstrek

The Crosstrek is a versatile vehicle that can withstand many weather conditions but does not hold all the value. The sporty-looking Subaru may be good in harsh conditions, but more is needed to compensate for the terrible gas mileage and unreliable engine.

14. Dodge Charger

Dodge made a fast car when they produced this vehicle; the Charger performs very well regarding speed and handling, but other negatives outweigh this. The Charger has unacceptable gas mileage with many issues coming from the engine. The sedan tends to have a sticky shift knob along with failed thermostats.

15. Honda Insight

Even though the mid-sized sedan receives excellent gas mileage, cars like this vehicle receive constant upgrades on the technology, while this one may be a little behind. To pair with that, Honda has stopped the production of this vehicle, so the parts may be more complex to obtain.

16. Kia Forte

The Kia is known for having many durability and reliability issues, two main factors when buying a car that pushes buyers far. Compared to the other vehicles in its class, the Forte is behind on the advancements, which gives this vehicle a much lower value.

17. Chevrolet Malibu

The reliability behind the Malibu has been questioned by many, with common significant issues with the steering and suspension, along with fuel pump failures, which no one wants. While the Malibu is stylish and large, this only damages the gas mileage, with other sedans receiving much better mileage.

18. Toyota Yaris

Like many, the Yaris has been overproduced, which causes the value to the tank. On that note, that means the repairs are cheaper since there are many parts available. While the repairs may be inexpensive, the Yaris is in the shop frequently, which is the main factor for buyers avoiding this car.

19. Kia Soul

The Kia Soul needs a better reputation for the things you want in a car, from bad gas mileage to an unattractive exterior. The Soul does not get it done. The mid-sized Kia has a decent amount of storage but receives a lot of hate regarding engine durability.

20. Chevrolet Sonic

The Chevy Sonic was discontinued in 2020 due to the decline in demand for the vehicle, which is probably for a valid reason. The Sonic has many issues regarding high mileage due to many problems with the transmission. Chevy had produced a lot of this model, making the resell value extremely poor.

21. Kia Optima

The mid-sized sedan is excellent regarding gas mileage and style, but the vehicle was produced at a high rate, which lowered the resell value. The car is reliable and can go up to high mileage; you need to spend a decent amount on annual repairs.

22. Mitsubishi Lancer

The Lancer is not a car you want to get if you plan on selling it due to problems such as faulty headlights and transmission overheating; these are factors that will damage the resell value of this vehicle. The sedan received mediocre gas mileage, but the car has limited features, not bringing in any buyers.

23. Jeep Compass

Although the Compass is versatile and can handle many conditions, the vehicle has a bad reputation for the awful gas mileage. Also, the car could be more spacious and have more advanced features. The Jeep may look appealing, but the internal issues will not affect your wallet, which tanks the value.

24. Ford Flex

A vehicle that does not appeal to many, the Ford Flex is a smaller SUV. Even while being an SUV, the car could be more spacious and still receive better gas mileage. The Flex had been discontinued in 2019, and for a good reason.