Top 100 Most Popular Cartoon Characters Of All Time

Cartoons are the greatest joy of anyone's life at any age. One time or another, everyone wants to know or read about their favorite cartoon to feel nostalgic. So, we created this list is about the 100 greatest and most funny cartoon characters of all time.

We focused on cartoons and selected characters from various generations and genres. While compiling this list, we considered character importance to be equivalent. Continue to read to know the 100 greatest cartoon characters of all time.

1. Jerry – Popular Cartoon Characters

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Tom and Jerry Released Year 1940

Jerry is the most famous mouse in cartoon history. He is known for being the nemesis of Tom, a cat, in the “Tom and Jerry” (1940-1967) animated TV series.

In this series, Jerry typically teams up with Tom to put Tom in his place. Jerry speaks rarely, but when he does, he usually delivers a wisecrack.

2. Tom

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Tom and Jerry Released Year 1940

Tom is a grey-furred cat who starred in the Tom and Jerry animated TV series. The show ran from 1940 to 1967 and comprised 161 episodes.

Harry Lang gave his voice to enliven Tom's various sounds and effects. Tom's biggest fear is running into the bulldog Spike, who certainly does not let him forget it.

3. Dexter

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Dexter's Laboratory Released Year 1996

Dexter a small, bespectacled boy genius who is unquestionably one of the most well-known cartoon characters in the whole world.

Over the years, the title character of the animated TV series “Dexter's Laboratory” (1996-2003) has garnered his fair share of respect. Christine Cavanaugh provided his voice.

Dexter is more than just a cartoon character—he is an inspiration because of his love of science and drives for creativity. He is not just multi-talented but also unquestionably “ahead of his time.”

Dee-Dee, Dexter's older sister, frequently foils his countless attempts to come up with anything novel.

4. Shaggy Rogers

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries Released Year 1984

Shaggy Rogers is a character from the ‘The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries‘ animated TV series. He was voiced by Casey Kasem and appeared in all 84 episodes of the 1984 series.

Shaggy is one of the most memorable characters in the show, characterized by his long hair, love for Scooby Snacks, and laid-back attitude. Scooby and Shaggy share an unbridled love for their snacks which often makes for hilarious viewing.

5. Scooby Doo

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries Released Year 1984

Scooby Doo is one of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time. He first appeared on TV in 1969 and was featured in many memorable shows. The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries animated TV series aired in 1984 and consisted of two beloved seasons.

Don Messick voiced Scooby Doo in the classic Hannah-Barbera cartoon, which is still enjoyed by many today. Scooby Doo is as funny as he is sweet and always ready to eat.

6. Razor

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron Released Year 1993

Razor is a skilled pilot and maintenance expert who co-pilots the Turbokat with T-Bone. He is memorable for his role as the other protagonist in the 1993 “Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron” animated TV series.

He is lean, carefree, confident, selfless, and thinks before he acts.

7. T-Bone

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron Released Year 1993

T-Bone is a tough, athletic cat who does not like being told what to do and is loyal, funny, friendly, and fierce.

He first appeared in the series as Chance – a skilled mechanic and pilot – who once served among the Enforcers police force in Megakat City. Charlie Adler voiced him.

8. Sylvester The Cat

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Merrie Melodies Released Year 1990

Sylvester the Cat is a popular cartoon character. He is a funny character who appears in the “Merrie Melodies” animated series.

He is voiced by Jeff Bergman and is quite relentless in his desire to catch and eat Tweety. Although he has never been able to catch Tweety, he never gave up.

9. Tweety Bird

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Merrie Melodies Released Year 1990

Tweety Bird is a character from the “Merrie Melodies” animated series. He is a sweet, innocent bird who often outsmarts Sylvester, the cat. He loves to sing in a high-pitched, cutesy baby voice.

10. Daffy Duck

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Merrie Melodies Released Year 1990

Daffy Duck is a comedic character who brings comic relief to the 1990-1993 “Merrie Melodies” animated series. He was voiced by Jeff Bergman and is a lovable character who enjoys a rich cartoon heritage.

11. Bugs Bunny

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Merrie Melodies Released Year 1990

Bugs Bunny is one of the most well-known cartoon characters ever. He was created in 1938, and his signature line “Eh, what's up, Doc?” has earned him renown.

Bugs Bunny has a profound history regarding characterization and concept creation and can be considered cartoon royalty. His screen presence is like a few other toons, and his signature line “Eh, what's up, Doc?” has earned him notoriety.

12. Ariel

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Little Mermaid Released Year 1989

Ariel is one of the most iconic and well-known cartoon characters in history. She was voiced by Jodi Benson, who also sang all of Ariel's songs.

Ariel is a mermaid with dreams of becoming human. She risks everything for her dreams and ultimately achieves them. Her story is one of hope, courage, and determination.

13. Fred Flintstone

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Flintstones Released Year 1960

Fred Flintstone is one of the most popular animated characters of all time. He was voiced by Alan Reed and portrayed life as a caveman. Fred and the others brought wholesome cartoon memories to multiple generations of viewers.

14. Morty Smith

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Rick and Morty Released Year 2013

Morty Smith is one of the most beloved characters on the show “Rick and Morty.” He is a normal teenager, except for the fact that he has a very abnormal grandpa.

Morty's character arc is interesting to watch because he goes through a lot of growth and development throughout the show.

He is often at odds with his grandpa, but he always seems to return to him in the end. Justin Roiland does an amazing job voicing this character, and fans adore him for being himself – in every sense of the word.

15. Rick Sanchez

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Rick and Morty Released Year 2013

One of the major characters in the well-known animated TV series “Rick and Morty” is Rick Sanchez. Since its 2013 premiere, the show has aired five seasons.

Justin Roiland voices Rick Sanchez, and he is as dark as witty and as antagonistic as he is insightful. The only way to appreciate Rick Sanchez is to watch the series.

16. George Jetson

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Jetsons Released Year 1962

George Jetson is one of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time. He was voiced by George O'Hanlon and played a significant part in “The Jetsons” animated series. The show ran from 1962 to 1963 and comprised three ahead of its time seasons.

17. Papa Smurf

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Smurfs Released Year 1981

Papa Smurf is one of the most beloved and instantly recognizable cartoon characters. He is the patriarch of the Smurf tribe and is always trying to keep his fellow smurfs safe, especially from Gargamel.

Despite the dangers and adventures that come his way, Papa Smurf never gives up on being the leader and father figure the Smurfs have always seen in him.

18. Smurfette

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Smurfs Released Year 1981

Smurfette is one of the most significant characters in the “The Smurfs” animated series. She was voiced by Lucille Bliss, who also lent her voice to Anastasia Tremaine in Disney's Cinderella.

Many a plot twist unravels around Smurfette, especially about the villain Gargamel.

19. Boo-Boo

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Hey There, It's Yogi Bear Released Year 1964

Boo-Boo is a character from the “Hey There. It's Yogi Bear” (1964) animated feature film. He is a sidekick and the other pea in Yogi's pod. Boo-Boo is often naïve, but not in a bad way.

He often joins Yogi's picnic-stealing schemes and serves as a form of conscience, moral compass, and steadfast buddy to Yogi bear. Boo-Boo admires Yogi and is always on his side to help him in his new adventures

20. Yogi

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Hey There, It's Yogi Bear Released Year 1964

Yogi Bear is a popular cartoon character who has been around since the 1950s. He is popular among adults and children for his laid-back attitude and constant zen-like demeanor.

He has remained unchanged over the years, which has led to fans appreciating him more and more as time goes on.

21. Batman

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Batman: The Animated Series Released Year 1992

One of the most well-known DC superheroes in the world is, without a doubt, Batman. He has a complex backstory and interesting character traits that have made him a fan favorite for decades.

The 1992-1995 “Batman: The Animated Series” is still one of the most well-loved cartoons of all time. Batman references are found in nearly every discussion about the superhero in pop culture.

22. Bart

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Simpsons Released Year 1989

Bart is a prankster and troublemaker who doesn't care about being a good boy. He is voiced by Nancy Cartwright and is a regular on the animated TV series “The Simpsons.”

Bart is known for being rebellious and mischievous, often bringing plenty of fun and frustration to the show.

23. Homer

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Simpsons Released Year 1989

In the series “The Simpsons,” Homer serves as the family patriarch. Dan Castellaneta portrayed him, and the program debuted in 1989. Currently, the program has an astounding thirty-three seasons under its belt.

Homer loves to eat donuts, play piano, and drive a sit-down arcade racer. His job as a low-level safety inspector provides plenty of comic relief.

24. Garfield (Animal)

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Garfield Released Year 1978

Garfield is a popular cartoon cat that has been around for over 35 years. He is renowned for his wit, sarcasm, scheming nature, cunning mind, and unrelenting love of food – especially lasagna.

In 1978, a comic strip named Garfield first appeared. It immediately gained popularity all over the world. From comics to movies, cartoon strips to merchandise, there is no end to the veritable franchise that Garfield has inspired.

Garfield's passion for food harkens to when he was born in Mamma Leoni's Italian Restaurant.

25. Jon Arbuckle

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Garfield and Friends Released Year 1988

Jon Arbuckle is a character in the “Garfield and Friends” animated TV series. He was voiced by Thom Huge and brought a wonderful balance to the show.

However, nobody will soon be envious of the man because he is practically a slave to his cat Garfield's whims.

26. Odie

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Garfield and Friends Released Year 1988

Odie is a lovable cartoon character who appeared in the Garfield and Friends show. He was known for his comic relief role and was often used to make the audience laugh.

Gregg Berger provided the sound effects for Odie's character and did an excellent job. Odie is adorable, and his appearance alone is enough to make anyone fall for his innocence

27. Pink Panther

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Trail of the Pink Panther Released Year 1982

The Pink Panther cartoon character got created in response to Peter Sellers' popular cinematic titles.

The rosy-hued kitty only appeared during the credits but went on to play a full-fledged role in the 1982 “Trail of the Pink Panther,” in which he poses quite the hassle for Detective Clouseau-inspired character.

He never once utters a word and has become so popular that he's inspired his comic book, merchandise, TV shows, short films, and primetime specials.

Every time that beloved theme song composed by Henry Mancini starts to play, few people will fail to see a suave Pink Panther crossing their mind's eye.

28. Mrs. Brisby

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Secret of NIMH Released Year 1982

Mrs. Brisby is a popular cartoon character who is memorable for her character arc transition from timid to explorative, bold, and determined.

Elizabeth Hartman voiced her; her other performances include the Wise Owl, Nicodemus, Jenner, Jeremy Crow, and her four kids.

The Don Bluth movie has become a cult classic, and Mrs. Brisby's role in the movie is defined by other performances, including those of Hartman and Dom DeLuise, as well as the music score composed by Jerry Goldsmith

29. Captain Planet

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Captain Planet and the Planeteers Released Year 1990

Captain Planet is a superhero who derives his powers from the five elements of Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Heart. These elements are magically imbued into rings possessed by five teens.

Gaia, namely Mother Earth, crafted the rings and gave them to the teens to fight environmental destruction.

Captain Planet can manipulate various forms and intensities of the elements, perform transmutation and telepathy, wield super-enhanced powers, survive on nothing, is invulnerable, harbors excellent Earth knowledge, and is capable of flight.

His signature look, fun and approachable personality, and bravery in the face of danger have made him more than a favorite; they've made him an inspiration.

30. Popeye (Old)

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Popeye the Sailor Released Year 1960

Popeye is a popular cartoon character who started his fandom journey in the “Popeye the Sailor” animated series. The animated series consisted of two amazing seasons and ran from 1960 to 1962.

Jack Mercer lent Popeye one of the most different voiceovers, and Popeye became an almost-instant favorite.

He is a hardworking sailor with a heart of gold that can overcome any bad situation with a can of spinach, which gives him superhuman strength.

31. Woody Woodpecker

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Woody Woodpecker and His Friends Released Year 1992

Woody Woodpecker is an iconic cartoon character who has been around since the 1940s. He was voiced by numerous talents, including Mel Blanc, who also famously voiced Bugs Bunny.

Woody is an instantly recognizable cartoon character with his bright red hair and acrobatic moves.

32. Professor X

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name X-Men: The Animated Series Released Year 1992

Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, is a fictional superhero in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The X-Men were founded by Professor X, renowned for his telepathic talents.

Cedric Smith provided his voice in “X-Men: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992 to 1997. Xavier usually works to bring about peace between mutants and humans.

33. Jean Grey

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name X-Men: The Animated Series Released Year 1992

Strong telepath and telekinetic Jean Grey frequently utilizes her gifts to support the X-Men. She is known for her intelligence, strength, and compassion. Catherine Disher voiced her in the 1992-1997 “X-Men: The Animated Series.”

34. Wolverine

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name X-Men: The Animated Series Released Year 1992

Wolverine is a character that first appeared in the comic book series “The X-Men” in 1974. Wolverine has since become one of the most popular and well-known characters in the Marvel universe.

He is known for his exceptional healing capabilities and indestructible skeleton coated with Adamantium. His tri-claw weapons are also some of the deadliest weapons in the comic-book world.

35. He-Man

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Released Year 1983

He-Man is a powerful and well-known character in the world of cartoons. He is the protagonist of the popular “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” animated series. The show aired from 1983 to 1985 and was a major success.

He-Man is known for his strength, courage, and determination. He fights against Skeletor and other epic cartoon villains to protect Eternia. In addition to being an action hero, He-Man is a pop-culture spectacle.

36. April O'Neil

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Released Year 1987

April O'Neil is a reporter for Channel 6 TV and later best friends with the four turtles. She was voiced by Renae Jacobs for the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1987-1996) animated TV series.

April often places herself in danger if it means getting to the truth of a news story.

37. Leonardo

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Released Year 1987

Leonardo is the most serious Turtle on the team and talented at combat. Cam Clarke voiced him.

Leonardo is known for his charm and tendency to don a superheroic attitude. He often receives flak from his Turtle brothers when he enforces his leadership at significant plot points.

38. Courage

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Courage the Cowardly Dog Released Year 1999

Courage is a comedic TV series that ran from 1999 to 2002. The series was voiced by Marty Grabstein and ran for four seasons.

Courage is iconic for its outstanding comedy and adorable character. Courage has earned every ounce of the love and praise it has received.

39. Space Ghost

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Space Ghost Coast to Coast Released Year 1993

Space Ghost is a superhero known for his talk show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast. He is also well-known for his numerous adventures in space, during which he faces a variety of villains and obstacles.

Space Ghost has an impressive array of superpowers and combat skills, making him a formidable opponent. He is also a distinct cartoon character whose presence enhances the show's overall quality.

40. Sterling Archer

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Archer Released Year 2009

Sterling Archer is a highly trained agent and a core character in the hit animated TV series “Archer.” The show has been recently renewed for its thirteenth season.

Archer has a witty, sarcastic, and deadly personality. He often features alongside other popular names like Cheryl, Pam, Lana, Cyril, Malory, and more.

41. Dennis Mitchell

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Dennis The Menace Released Year 1986

Dennis Mitchell is the voice of 6-year-old mischief-maker extraordinaire Dennis in the “Dennis The Menace” animated series.

The series ran strong for two seasons from 1986 to 1988 and is a crisp and brief animated adventure that Dennis has with his friends and dog Ruff.

42. The Muses

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Hercules Released Year 1997

The Muses are five cartoon characters who first appeared in the movie “A Bug's Life.” They are still popular today and provide musical performances that make you get up and dance or lean forward and sigh.

While they may not be able to influence much, they see everything.

43. The Centurions

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Centurions Released Year 1986

The Centurions is a team of characters in an animated TV series created in 1966 and aired until 1967. The Centurions was ahead of its time, featuring complex storylines and character development.

The Centurions are a great example of a well-rounded character with traits that make them unique. The Centurions are still relevant today thanks to their 2D animation, which gives them a classic look and feel.

44. Danger Mouse

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Danger Mouse Released Year 1981

Danger Mouse is a white rodent who acts as a secret agent. He's voiced by David Jason and first appeared on television in 1981.

The Danger Mouse ran for ten seasons and was very popular with audiences. Many cartoon fans love Danger Mouse for its wit, charm, and style.

45. Milo

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Mask Released Year 1995

Milo is a cartoon dog who starred in the “The Mask” animated series from 1995 to 1997. Milo also made a few appearances in the 1994 movie. In both the TV series and movie, Milo dons The Mask and provides plenty of laughs and action.

He is a great companion for Stanley Ipkiss and helps make the series and movie more fun, humorous, and exciting.

46. Stanley Ipkiss

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Mask Released Year 1995

Stanley Ipkiss is a bank accountant who, in the comics, accidentally gets his hands on a Norse Mask that transforms him into an entity Loki himself would be proud of.

The Mask has become internationally famous since Jim Carrey played him in the 1994 movie. Rob Paulsen lent his voice to Stanley Ipkiss and his alter-ego, The Mask.

47. Bambi (Old)

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Bambi Released Year 1942

Bambi is a cartoon deer character created by Walt Disney and first appeared in the animated film “Bambi” in 1942. He is one of the world's most popular and well-known cartoon deer.

The titular character is known for his sweet nature and innocence, which has endeared him to audiences for generations. The movie sees Bambi experiencing some of the most heartbreaking moments of his life as a young deer growing up in an uncertain forest.

48. Theodore

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Alvin & The Chipmunks Released Year 1983

Theodore, or Theo as he is commonly known, is a character from the popular animated TV show “Alvin and the Chipmunks.” He is a chubby little chipmunk who is kind, camaraderie, and food-loving.

Theodore often provides comic relief for the show, and his gullibility and trusting nature bring great balance. His foodie aptitude has made him a favorite among cartoon fans everywhere.

49. Simon

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Alvin & The Chipmunks Released Year 1983

Simon is the tallest of the three chipmunks and often serves as the voice of reason. He is frequently displayed as having a rivalry with Alvin and can be counted on to provide comic relief.

50. Alvin

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Alvin & The Chipmunks Released Year 1983

Alvin is the leader of the three chipmunks in the realm of cartoons- Simon and Theodore being the other two. His character is well-established in the popular animated series “Alvin & The Chipmunks,” which ran from 1983-1990 and comprised eight seasons.

Ross Bagdasarian Jr. lent his voice to the character. Alvin is a rather impulsive yet adorable chipmunk who can also be lazy when working.

51. Dumbo (Old)

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Dumbo Released Year 1941

“Dumbo” is a 1951 animated feature film about an elephant with floppy ears who becomes a sensation after using them to fly. The film's arc highlights the strength we all possess in what we assume are our weaknesses.

52. Jake Long

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name American Dragon: Jake Long Released Year 2005

Jake Long is one of the most popular characters on the list, coming in at number 52. He is voiced by Dante Basco, who is popular among 2k kids (kids who were born in 2000).

Jake Long is known for his relatable qualities and cool fashion sense. He is also known for his dragon form, which he uses to fight evil.

53. Clara

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Nutcracker Prince Released Year 1990

Clara is a character from the animated feature film “The Nutcracker Prince” (1990) who is the kind and optimistic love interest of the Nutcracker Prince. Clara's aspirations to become a ballet dancer are called to dancers everywhere and anyone with a dream.

Her emotional arc in the movie is profound, making her a beloved cartoon character in numerous regards.

54. Hans

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Nutcracker Prince Released Year 1990

Hans is a character in the 1990 animated film “The Nutcracker Prince.” He is often at the workshop helping his Uncle Drosselmeier.

Much of the classic music carried over to the plot, adding to the remarkable and evergreen popularity of the Nutcracker Prince. Hans is a hardworking person with a good heart.

55. Plucky Duck

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Tiny Toon Adventures Released Year 1990

Plucky Duck is a spin-off version of Daffy Duck. He was voiced by Joe Alaskey in the 1990-1995 animated series “Tiny Toon Adventures.” He is similar to his original egotistic counterpart and can be a pleasant presence on the screen.

56. Babs Bunny

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Tiny Toon Adventures Released Year 1990

Babs Bunny is a prominent character in the animated TV series “Tiny Toon Adventures,” which ran for three seasons from 1990-1995. Tress MacNeille was the voice of Babs in the show, and she provided her with an energetic and enthusiastic personality.

Babs Bunny is an avid performer and comedienne – her penchant for improvisation is remarkable. She uses her quick wit and sharp tongue to escape tricky situations.

57. Buster Bunny

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Tiny Toon Adventures Released Year 1990

Buster Bunny is a cartoon character who first appeared in the 1990s show Tiny Toon Adventures. He is an adorable and funny character who dislikes authority.

He is most assuredly based on Bugs Bunny – no surprise that Bugs is his mentor and teacher in the show. Charlie Adler voiced the character and did an excellent job bringing Buster to life.

58. Rover Dangerfield

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Rover Dangerfield Released Year 1991

Rover Dangerfield is a 1991 American animated feature film starring Rodney Dangerfield, who also provides the title character's voice.

The cartoon film tells the story of a dog named Rover, who is kicked out of heaven and sent to live on Earth with humans. He goes on adventures, meeting many people along the way. This film was met with mixed reviews but was a box office success.

59. Jackie Chan

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Jackie Chan Adventures Released Year 2000

Actor and martial artist Jackie Chan are well-known for his roles in action films. He provided the voice of Jackie Chan in the animated series “Jackie Chan Adventures” in the year 2000.

The program enjoyed success and operated for five seasons. It beautifully displayed the art of fighting and Kung Fu and was a hit amongst Jackie Chan fans.

60. Devon & Cornwall

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Quest for Camelot Released Year 1998

The twin dragons Devon and Cornwall made their debut in the animated series Quest for Camelot. The two characters are always comedic and light up the screen when they appear.

Eric Idle lent his voice to Devon while Don Rickles gave his to Cornwall. The characters have become a lesson in friendship and acceptance over the years.

61. Kayley

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Quest for Camelot Released Year 1998

Kayley is a brave and determined young woman who tries to find the legendary sword Excalibur and save her home, Camelot.

Kayley is willing to put herself in danger and learn as much as possible to stop Ruber from achieving his goals. She is also very musical, being able to sing quite well.

62. Garrett

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Quest for Camelot Released Year 1998

Garrett is a character in the movie Quest for Camelot. Cary Elwes voices him for the movie, and Bryan White stepped up to vocalize Garrett's songs.

Brave, principled, and with a deeper sense of the world around him, Garrett makes a great case for ‘seeing' with your heart.

63. Gwen Tennyson

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Ben 10 Released Year 2005

Gwen Tennyson is a character from the animated TV series “Ben 10“. She is added to the show in season 2 and quickly becomes a fan favorite.

Gwen is wit and sassy sister who helps Ben on his adventures. She has superpowers in later episodes and becomes an even more crucial part of the show.

64. Ben Tennyson

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Ben 10 Released Year 2005

Ben Tennyson is the main cartoon character in the Cartoon Network show Ben 10. This show first aired in 2005 and ran for four seasons.

Tara Strong voices Ben and provides all the entertainment value you can ask for. The show is a great way to spend your time and features amazing seasons that are sure to please.

65. Dimitri

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Anastasia Released Year 1997

Dimitri is a love interest in the animated film “Anastasia” (1997). He was voiced by John Cusack, who lent his character a distinct layer of charm and credibility.

His cunning and deceptive nature transmutes into a romantic and brave one in the film, giving him one of the best character transformations ever written in animation.

66. Anastasia

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Anastasia Released Year 1997

Anastasia is a heartwarming and beloved 1997 animated film loosely based on the daughter of the last Russian Czar.

The story follows Anastasia as she escapes from Bolshevik revolutionaries who killed her family and went on a journey to find her identity. She becomes one of the most iconic cartoon characters in history, and her story remains a mystery.

67. Stimpy

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Ren & Stimpy Show Released Year 1991

Stimpy is a character from the animated television series Ren & Stimpy. He was voiced by Billy West and first appeared on screen in 1991. Stimpy is a contrasting take on comedy pair-ups for the ‘cartoon screen.'

He can be seen as sarcastic sometimes and often provides a more subdued reaction to the events happening around him.

68. Ren Höek

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Ren & Stimpy Show Released Year 1991

Ren & Stimpy is a bizarre, funny, and fast-paced cartoon that remains equally bizarre, funny, and fast-paced after all these years.

This show has courted its fair share of controversy over the years owing to its subtle yet unabashed take on toilet humor, off-color comedy, black humor, violence, and sexual innuendos.

Chihuahua plays the main protagonist in the series and is voiced by John Kricfalusi. The series ran from 1991-1996 and had five seasons.

69. Moses

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Prince of Egypt Released Year 1998

Moses is a character in the 1998 animated feature film “The Prince of Egypt” voiced by Val Kilmer. The story of Moses is based on the biblical figure of the same name.

Moses's biological roots are with his people, who were then subjugated and forced into slave labor by the might Egyptians. His Hebrew heritage wars with his Pharaoh-ic upbringing, causing Moses to discover God in the unlikeliest places.

Soon, to free his people from slavery and bring them to the promised land, he acts contrary to all he had previously believed to be important to him.

70. Balto

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Balto Released Year 1995

The Balto character is an iconic canine cartoon character featured in the 1995 animated feature film “Balto.”

The Balto character is based on an actual dog after the same name. The Balto character is known for his bravery and achievements in delivering anti-toxins, which saved hundreds of lives.

71. Lois Lane

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Superman: The Animated Series Released Year 1996

Lois Lane is an important character in the Superman story. She is strong and independent, providing crucial motivational and emotional value to Superman. She was voiced by Dana Delany, who did an amazing job portraying her strength and beauty.

Lois is a woman who defines herself by her own decisions and ambitions, which makes her an admirable character.

72. Superman

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Superman: The Animated Series Released Year 1996

An American animated television program Superman: The Animated Series, is based on the DC Comics hero Superman. The series comprises three seasons and ran from 1996-2000. The protagonist of the series, Clark Kent, is voiced by Tim Daly.

73. Petrie

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Land Before Time Released Year 1988

Petrie is a character from The Land Before Time film series. He is one of the youngest and smallest dinosaurs in his herd and one of the timidest. He has brown scales, a long tail, and a crest on his head.

He is voiced by Will Ryan in all of the films. Petrie is gentle and kind-hearted but also naïve and anxious. His broken English endears him to cartoon lovers around the world.

74. Cera

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Land Before Time Released Year 1988

Cera is a Triceratops and one of the main characters in the 1988 animated film “The Land Before Time.”

She starts being friends with the other dinosaurs but becomes an antagonist for a short while after getting lost and being found by a different group of dinosaurs.

However, she quickly returns to her friends after realizing she is wrong. Candace Hutson provides the voice for Cera in the movie.

75. Donald Duck

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Mickey Mouse Released Year 1934

Walt Disney Productions developed the well-known animated character Donald Duck in 1934. He is Mickey Mouse's best friend and typically plays the role of the second banana to Mickey's lead.

Over the years, Donald has evolved from a clumsy clown into the sarcastic character we know today. His most notable appearances are in “Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2 Century” and “The Three Caballeros.”

76. Littlefoot

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Land Before Time Released Year 1988

Littlefoot is an 8-year-old aardvark that is the star of a book series and animated cartoon. Littlefoot is known for his bravery, strength, and kindness.

77. Miguel

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Road to El Dorado Released Year 2000

One of the two central figures in “The Road to El Dorado” is Miguel. His voice is provided by Kenneth Branagh, who plays him with lots of joy and mischief. He is as free-spirited as he is adventurous and as loyal as he is empathetic.

In contrast to Tulio, Miguel is a tad dim-witted but goes the distance to save the ones he loves. He discovers the lost city of gold along with Tulio and proves to be rather funny all the way.

78. Tulio

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Road to El Dorado Released Year 2000

Kevin Kline lends his voice to Tulio, one of the two major heroes in the fantastic animated film “The Road to El Dorado” (2000). The persona reveals himself to be a rational, quick-witted fellow who harbors love feelings for Chel.

Additionally, Tulio enjoys improv acting. Together with his best friend Miguel, he embarks on quite the journey, and the two miraculously manage to find El Dorado, the fabled hidden city of riches.

79. Fievel Mousekewitz

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name An American Tail Released Year 1986

Fievel Mousekewitz is a mouse who lives with his family in a small village in Russia. Fievel is very adventurous and often gets into trouble. His adventures often involve him trying to help his family and friends.

80. Squidward Tentacles

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name SpongeBob SquarePants Released Year 1999

Squidward Tentacle is a character on the popular animated TV show SpongeBob SquarePants. He is an octopus who lives in a pineapple next door to SpongeBob and Patrick.

Squidward is often annoyed by their constant antics, but he helps them when they need it most. He is usually selfish and cynical, but sometimes he shows his kinder side.

From 1999-2017, Rodger Bumpass voiced Squidward and wanted to live his life peacefully without Spongebob's help.

81. Patrick Star

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name SpongeBob SquarePants Released Year 1999

Patrick Star is one of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time. He is Spongebob Squarepants' best friend and always has his back.

Patrick is a sweetheart who loves to eat and does not care what others think. He is a neighbor of SpongeBob, and they see each other daily.

82. SpongeBob SquarePants

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name SpongeBob SquarePants Released Year 1999

SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic animated TV show that aired over thirteen seasons.

The show follows the misadventures and shenanigans of a small group of under-sea creatures, including the protagonist, a yellow sea sponge called SpongeBob. Tom Kenny lent his voice to this iconic character.

83. Casper The Friendly Ghost

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Casper the friendly ghost Released Year 1945

Casper the friendly ghost first appeared on television in 1945 and continued to be featured until 1952. He is among the most popular cartoon characters of all time and is especially loved by 90s kids.

Casper is a kind-hearted ghost who tries hard to be scary and dangerous, but his heart is just too pure for that.

84. Buttercup

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Powerpuff Girls Released Year 1998

One of the three central figures/cartoon characters in The Powerpuff Girls is Buttercup. She is a tomboyish, headstrong, and rebellious character who stands up to defend her siblings no matter the cost.

She is lovable and extremely protective of the people she cares about.

85. Bubbles

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Powerpuff Girls Released Year 1998

Bubbles are one of the most popular and well-loved cartoon characters. She is often cited as being one of the cutest characters ever created. Bubbles have a ‘bubbly' nature and are known for their enthusiastic attitude.

She was first introduced in the 1998-2005 “The Powerpuff Girls” animated TV series, where Tara Strong voiced her.

Her sisters, Buttercup and Blossom, have very different personalities, with Buttercup having a sweet voice and being a girly girl. She is kind and always puts her sisters first.

86. Blossom

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name The Powerpuff Girls Released Year 1998

Blossom is one of the three main characters in the animated television series, The Powerpuff Girls. She was voiced by Cathy Cavadini and created by Craig McCracken.

Blossom is an intellectual and academic team member who takes her responsibilities seriously. She often provides rational thinking and scientific explanations for her actions.

87. Clifford

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Clifford, The Big Red Dog Released Year 2000

Clifford is an 8-year-old girl's pet dog who goes on some memorable adventures with her. The cartoon series is based on the popular children's book by Norman Bridwell.

Clifford was the runt of the litter until his enormous size kicked in, and he became a giant red dog. The series ran from 2000-2003 for two seasons.

88. Eddy

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Ed, Edd, And Eddy Released Year 1999

Eddy is one of the three main characters in the animated TV series “Ed, Edd, and Eddy.” He is the self-appointed leader of the trio and is known for his ambition and selfishness.

He has a history of being cowardly on several occasions in the series. Tony Sampson, in the series, voiced Eddy.

89. Edd

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Ed, Edd, And Eddy Released Year 1999

Edd, also known as Double D, is one of the three main characters in Cartoon Network's Ed, Edd n Eddy. He is the smartest and most intellectual of the trio and is often portrayed as being polite and conscientious.

He adores order over chaos and especially despises harmful physical activities.

90. Ed

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Ed, Edd, And Eddy Released Year 1999

Ed, Edd, and Eddy is a popular cartoon aired from 1999-2009. The show is based entirely on a comedic theme and features three pre-teen boys named Ed, Edd, and Eddy, who call the suburban town of Peach Creek home.

Tall, dopey, and with a buzz cut and unibrow, Ed is one of the crazy trio. Matt Hill in the series voiced him.

91. Johnny Bravo

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Johnny Bravo Released Year 1997

Johnny Bravo is a narcissistic blond-haired hunk who is quite annoyed, especially with his mother and best friend, Carl. The show ran from 1997-2004 and comprised four seasons.

Johnny Bravo is a self-claimed lady-charmer whose experiences with the opposite sex make for a running gag throughout the series.

92. Starfire

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teen Titans Released Year 2003

Starfire is a character who first appears in the Teen Titans animated series. She is an alien princess who hails from the faraway home planet of Tamaran. After being saved by Robin, she joins the Teen Titans and quickly becomes a valuable team member.

Starfire is known for her fun-loving personality and deep romantic bond with Robin later in the series. She is voiced by Hynden Walch, who does an excellent job of bringing her to life.

93. Beast Boy

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teen Titans Released Year 2003

Beast Boy is a Teen Titans member and has shape-shifting abilities. He later enjoys an emotional/romantic arc with Raven in the series. The beast boy is known for his powers and childlike innocence, which often gets him into trouble.

94. Raven

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teen Titans Released Year 2003

Raven is a badass girl with awesome superpowers and a unique look. She is very private about her thoughts and personal life.

Even her teammates do not know much about her. Despite being the daughter of Trigon, she remains one of the most mysterious members of the Teen Titans.

95. Robin

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teen Titans Released Year 2003

Robin is a superhero who appears in the Teen Titans comics and TV series. He is the official team leader and comes with ample investigative and mission-solving experience from his time working with Batman.

He later becomes Starfire's love interest in the series. He might be the team leader, but he gets his issues and sometimes gets doubtful about his leadership qualities. But his teammates are always there to help him out and cheer him up when needed.

96. Cyborg

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Teen Titans Released Year 2003

Cyborg is a half-human, half-machine superhero who appears in the Teen Titans series. Cyborg is one of the most well-known and popular characters in the series.

He is known for being fun and energetic and enjoys spending time with his good friend Beat Boy. They share many similarities and enjoy hanging out together.

97. Dot

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Animaniacs Released Year 1993

Dot is one of the most beloved characters from the Animaniacs series. She is known for her intelligent wit and sarcastic attitude. Dot is a demure sweetheart who knows who she is and is not shy to state it out loud.

She was voiced by Tress MacNeille and is known for her catchphrases, including “Boys, (go fig).”, “Call me Dottie, and you die.”

98. Yakko

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Animaniacs Released Year 1993

Yakko Warner is one of the three central figures/cartoon characters in the Animaniacs series. He is the oldest of the siblings and often takes on the team leader role.

He is often the first to hatch an escape scheme and is a parental figure for his brother and sister. Yakko is a popular character for numerous reasons, including his memorable catchphrases such as “Hello, Nurse!” Rob Paulsen voiced Yakko.

99. The Brain

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Pinky & The Brain Released Year 1995

The brain is the smartest and most cunning character on the show. He is the mastermind behind global takeover strategies at Acme Labs. He has been associated with historical figures such as Don Quixote, Napoleon, and Orson Welles.

He has times in the show when he helps save the world from the dire threat instigated by his rival, Snowball.

100. Pinky

Things to Know Details Cartoon Name Pinky & The Brain Released Year 1995

Pinky is a white mouse who is a favorite cartoon character. Pinky is one of the main characters in the “Pinky & The Brain” series. He plays second fiddle to Brain and is an enthusiastic one. He has been Brain's moral compass on more than one occasion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we compiled this list after much deliberation. Each of these characters is iconic and has significantly contributed to the world of cartoons. So choose your favorite cartoon characters from this list and hold them close to your heart forever.

Who is the famous red cartoon characters with measure relevant food choice?

There are many famous red cartoon characters, but some stand out more than others, like Godzilla, Mario, and Red M&M is widely recognized and loved for its commercials.

Which are the easy cartoon characters to draw with round eyes, hands, and other forms for the drawing cartoony character tests?

There are a few cartoon characters that are considered to be easy to draw. They include Bugs Bunny, Bart Simpson, Peter Griffin, and Shaggy Rogers.

Which male cartoon characters have the demographic characteristics of pop culture and the ability to partner material?

Several male cartoon characters have the demographic characteristics of pop culture and the ability to partner with the material. These characters include SpongeBob SquarePants, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who are emo Cartoon Network characters?

Some well-known emo cartoon network characters include Marceline from Adventure Time, Raven from Teen Titans, and Sam Manson from Danny Phantom.