15 Cartoon Shows That You Should Never Let Your Children Watch

That they are animated does not make them ideal for kids. Generally seen as decent and highly recommendable, some cartoons don't live up to this reputation. Here are fifteen of them.

1. Family Guy

Family Guy is about several weird American youngsters who habitually use curse words and engage in drug pushing, violence, and stealing, making it suitable for adults though It is rated TV-14.

2. The Boondocks

The Black family in the animated movie exhibited racial bias and harbored deep hatred toward White people. The film included a lot of racism, graphic violence, foul language, street gangsters, and other elements that might be deemed inappropriate for young viewers.

3. Pickles

Mr. Pickles is the seemingly kind dog that wanders off to snuff life out of people and mutilate them. As the synopsis suggests, it is filled with terrifying acts of violence and gory scenes that are X-rated.

4. American Dad

This film has it all regarding promoting violence, drugs, profanity, and graphic scenes. An animated program that follows a family that engages in numerous unethical activities with both themselves and their neighbors that are deemed inappropriate for young viewers.

5. Big Mouth

The protagonist of the very lewd-graphic cartoon series was a young American teen boy who was severely addicted to watching X-films and engaging in self-pleasure. The profanity, violence, and usage of curse language by the movie characters were frequent.

6. The Ren & Stimpy Show

Another uncensored film that tells the adventure of a dog (Ren) and cat (Stimpy) with a high amount of violence, nudity, murder, and the use of profanity. Because it is rated 18, this movie is considered unsuitable for young children.

7. Robot Chicken

This American animated cartoon series follows a chicken that dies but returns to life as a cyborg and heavily emphasizes imagery of cruelty, horror, nudity, and obscene behavior. Another part of the movie featured blasphemous remarks about disrespecting the Christian faith. Many Christians protested the animated film's promotion when it was first produced in the United States because it was meant to offend or preach against Christianity.

8. Smiling Friends

This charity group sought to improve lives. However, their adventure is far from appropriate for kids. The duo is called to assist a woman's adult son in the show's first episode, only to discover that he always has a pistol to his head. They help a “toxic” celebrity investigate murders in other episodes.

9. Beavis and Butt-head

Simply described, the main characters are teen slackers fascinated with watching adult media and using violence – frequently at the expense of others. Explosions, fire, and destruction are merely in this universe, a portrayal that would come under scrutiny once the show was charged with inspiring copycat crimes. The show was shifted to a later time slot even though many of these allegations were unfounded, and viewers were advised not to broadcast the series to susceptible audiences.

10. Happy Tree Friends

The frightening online series subverts expectations with style like a kid's cartoon, with episodes frequently starting with its protagonists in daily situations before unforeseen events result in terrible violence. The brutality is commonly shown to have no repercussions for the cast of characters since fresh episodes nearly always show the deceased people thriving once again.

11. Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Three anthropomorphized fast food products frequently get into mischief with their irritable human neighbor, Carl. The series is aimed at adults, as its content becomes significantly more offensive and graphic. The characters in the show engage in criminal behavior, questionable plastic surgery, drunken driving, and the creation of a condom creature.

12. Moral Orel

This satirical series frequently addressed issues appropriate for adults, such as abuse and substance use disorders. It examined contemporary WASP culture by exposing a rigid and exclusive fundamentalist society's adverse effects through heartbreaking and darkly hilarious circumstances. The Standards & Practices department temporarily shelved three episodes from the show's debut season because they were deemed “too dark” by the network.

13. Invincible

It covers the life of Mark Grayson, a young man with a superhero father who is starting to manifest superhuman abilities. The pair engage in bloody fights not for the faint of heart, with certain scenes having more in common with horror flicks than other superhero movies or television shows. The ideas tackled in the program are just as dark and adult, and the violent violence is much more intense than the already explicit source material.

14. Rick and Morty

Only adults should watch this cornerstone of contemporary pop culture. The show contains a lot of gratuitous violence, coarse language, mature themes, and regular depictions of drug and alcohol use by its characters.

15. South Park

When an elementary-aged child mumbles his indecent wishes while facing the camera, other youthful characters use every swear word possible while engaging in excessive violence and abusing various narcotics in the cartoon, and the illusion of a good film for kids one has at the outset evaporates. The stunning vulgar humor presented here does not make it an ideal watch for kids.