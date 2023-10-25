How a “Cash Cache” Could Save Your Budget This Year

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez had some $480,000 in cash plus some gold bars when arrested on bribery charges in September 2023. A bit excessive – but everyone should have at least some cash at home.

Don't use cash? You're not alone: 41% of U.S. residents use debit or credit exclusively, according to the Pew Research Center. Which is fine – until it isn't.

For example, extreme weather/natural disasters such as hurricanes, ice storms, and wildfires can cause power failures that render your plastic useless.

The power failure might also be localized. Bernie Carr, who created the Apartment Prepper website, was in a store that lost its juice and went to cash-only.

“Everyone who had no cash left their carts behind. Those who had emergency cash in their wallet or car were able to make purchases,” Carr recalls.

Your plastic might also stop working if your account is hacked. Right before a long holiday weekend, Carr's credit and debit cards were frozen due to “suspicious activity.” Her cash cache paid for groceries and gas until the bank opened on Tuesday morning.

Suppose you lose your debit card and must wait a few days for the replacement. Suppose you forget to withdraw cash to pay the Saturday night babysitter. Suppose the neighbor kids show up selling band candy. Having a cash stash can get you out of these and other situations.

How to use a cash cache

To be clear: A cash cache is not the same as an emergency fund. Your emergency fund is reserved for expenses outside the everyday budget, such as car repairs or vet bills. The cash cache is more for more minor (but still expensive!) times of trouble, such as those natural disasters.

This money can also be used for smaller or short-term problems or opportunities – from yard sales to posting bail. Freelance writer Linsey Knerl has scored some fantastic deals at cash-only foreclosure sales and on Facebook resale groups. Her favorite score was a 1968 pickup with a camper shell for only $500. Another great buy was an enormous collection of books, many of them first editions, for $85. She and her husband keep some of these things and resell the rest online.

“Having cash makes you cash. We couldn't have done any of our online selling without it,” says Knerl, who lives in Nebraska.

Someone else I know keeps a $500 cash cache called “the bail fund.” Over the years, he's lent it to friends who fouled up. The dude is fairly cheerful about being a banker: “At least it wasn't (any) of my kids who needed it.”

How Much Do You Need?

The Ready.gov website emphasizes the need to stash some folding green along with your cans of beans. However, the site doesn't say how much you should keep on hand. I keep $300 in my cash cache, but your mileage may vary.

AARP suggests that consumers keep up to the maximum covered by any insurance policy. That could be as much as $1,000; again, check your policy or talk to your agent.

Certified public accountant Howard Dvorkin takes it even further. “For the average person, having a couple thousand in cash would be the top limit,” says Dvorkin, who is also a personal finance expert for Debt.com. “Beyond that, you are missing out on the opportunity to earn (bank) interest.”

Does that sound like a lot? It is. Some people need help saving that much for an emergency fund, let alone a cash stash. Here are some ways to amass some fast coin:

Make money with apps. Apps like Ibotta, Fetch Rewards, Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and others can put some extra cash in your hands. Cash in through PayPal or Venmo, or get gift cards to pay for everyday essentials and then squirrel away the cash you would have spent. “90+ Apps That Pay You Real Money in 2023” will show you how.

Sell something. Declutter your place and plump up your cash cache! Win-win. “34 Best Things to Sell to Make Money” will help you ditch what you no longer need.

Temporarily trim your food budget. Pack your lunch a few times a week. Forgo a few coffees or other treats (you just knew the latte factor would come up, didn't you?). Cook with what's in the cupboards and freezer instead of ordering takeout.

Get a part-time gig. “40 Easy Side Hustles That Pay Well” gives the skinny on bringing in some extra cash.

Cut back on entertainment. Just for a little while! Hit the lower-priced weekend matinee. Stay away from the brewpub. Turn date night into “Hulu and cook at home.”

Ask for cash back. Once a week, get an extra $5 in cash when you pay with debit. Put it straight into your cash cache when you get home.

Save some tips. If you get tips at your job, set aside at least $1 daily for the cache. Even at a buck a throw, it will add up. Promise!

Protecting Your Cache

Carr says that not all of her readers agree with stashing cash. Some believe it's just one more thing to lose in a burglary. Others say that come the zombie apocalypse, you'll need “beans, bullets, and Band-Aids” more than greenbacks.

Getting robbed is relatively rare, though, and a good hiding place (or places) should foil most burglars. Carr notes that cash is essential for short-term or one-off emergencies, “which are much more likely to happen” than the end of the world as we know it.

Obviously, there's some risk in storing money at home. Unlike a bank or credit union, the cookie jar has no FDIC coverage.

Your funds might be stolen in a burglary (more on that below) or destroyed in a fire or a natural disaster. A household member might “borrow” it and then “forget” to return it.

First off, cash stolen in a burglary or destroyed in a fire or a natural disaster may be covered by your homeowners or renter's insurance. Check your policy or talk to your agent.

Second: Yes, there's some risk. But there's also the risk of not having any money at all. The idea is to come up with a relatively safe hiding place. Dvorkin suggests getting a fireproof safe. Not interested in a safe? Google the phrase “preppers hiding cash,” and all will be revealed.

Some survivalists put moolah inside a framed picture, slid under a bookcase, or tucked behind a hinged section of baseboard. You could also try some of these hiding places:

Stashed in a little-used appliance, such as the pressure canner or ice cream maker

Flattened inside a throw pillow, or a zippered chair or sofa cushion.

In an envelope taped to an attic or garage rafter

Slid between the pages of several books (personal finance books, if you have them, would make it easier to remember where to look)

Under the insole of an old pair of running shoes

In a plastic container or jar buried in a big bag of rice or beans

It's essential to remember where the money is and to let at least one close family know about it. In 2020, a guy paid $35 for a thrift-store couch – and found $43,000 hidden inside. The original owner never told her family about the cash, and after she died, her heirs donated the sofa. (The buyer returned the money.)

Don't tell too many people about the money, though. Not only will that reduce the chances of theft, but it will also keep your shiftless relatives from asking for a loan.

The Bottom Line

Keeping some cash on hand and well hidden is a step toward financial peace of mind. If your plastic won't work, you'll be ready to handle the basics of life.

You'll also be ready to use your cash-cache powers for good. Suppose you're out walking the dog and you pass a garage sale with some of the rarest Pokemon cards in existence for a stupid cheap price. If your neighborhood doesn't have a bank or even an independent ATM close at hand, you can race home for the cash. (Better yet, call your partner or roommate to bring the dough while you hunch over your cards like Gollum with his precious.)

You don't have to like adulting, but you do have to practice it. That means being ready for anything, according to a personal finance blogger named Revanche.

“You can't assume family and friends can or will help in a true crisis,” says Revanche, who writes at A Gai Shan Life.

“Most importantly, they can't be the substitute for your own planning and reserves.”