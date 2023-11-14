Cash Is No Longer Trash, According To Investor Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio, the legendary macro investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, caught headlines in early 2020 when he exclaimed that “cash is trash!” Three years later, the veteran investor has changed his mind and now proclaims that “cash is good.”

This abrupt change in his philosophy has left many of his followers, as well as investors, perplexed. Following Dalio’s recent turnaround, they want to know which factors can help determine when it is good to hold on to cash and when it is not.

It has been observed over the years that all savvy investors leave their money in the market long-term. However, based on the situation, principles can sometimes change.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Dalio clarified his change of heart — ‘cash is trash’ was true in 2020 when interest rates were less than 1%. In 2023, the interest rates are pretty good at 5.5%.

Understanding the Good and Bad of Cash

In his insightful post, Dalio reflects that cash is sometimes bad and sometimes good. He also shared a simple method to decide whether money is good or bad from an investment perspective.

Look at the flowing factors to determine the importance of cash and bonds under the prevalent market condition.

The interest rate levels concerning the prospective rate of inflation.

The likelihood of the Fed easing or tightening rates depends on whether the growth and inflation are lower or higher than where they should be.

The appeal of expected cash return compared to the prospective returns from other investments.

The overall demand-supply scenario for cash and bond.

Dalio explains further that he prefers investing in cash amidst rising interest rates, when the risk-free interest rate is higher than the inflation rate by more than 1%. He also recommends investing in money when the real interest rate is more than or equal to the economy’s growth rate.

“My approach is pretty complicated because I look at individual companies’/stocks’ earnings yields, dividend yields, and earnings/growth prospects relative to their prices. I also look at their supplies and demands individually. Then, I put this together to get my view of the total market I’m looking at (e.g., the S&P 500). You can do this more simply, albeit less precisely, by looking at the market yield as a whole,” Dalio stated.

He also feels that most investors often make the mistake of believing investing in markets performing well is a good idea. His advice for capital deployment includes diversification, choosing the right geographies, paying attention to market disruptions and their implications, and selecting asset classes that have the potential to create new technologies.

Dalio shares that the situation can be pretty complex when rising debt accounts for a significant proportion of a country's economy. He cautions investors are likely to sell their bonds if they do not receive high enough interest rates. Because of the inverse relationship between interest rates and yields, prices fall, and interest yields rise during bond sell-offs.

High rates put tremendous pressure on central banks because of the increasing borrowing cost and growing inflationary pressure.

Can Everyone Use Cash Like a Millionaire?

A new CNBC Millionaire Survey indicates that many millionaires have moved their money out of stocks over the last year into cash and cash-like investments. As of spring 2023, the average millionaire held 24% of their portfolio in cash, a healthy increase from 16% recorded in fall 2022. Another study by Capgemini Research Institute revealed that affluent investors are currently holding a record share of money.

As a result of the higher interest rates, having more cash is a good move right now. Since the 2008 financial crisis, interest rates for most cash-like accounts have fallen to rock-bottom levels. As a result, investors had to turn elsewhere in search of a return on their investment.

To counter high inflation, the Federal Reserve has increased their benchmark rate aggressively since 2022. Cash-like accounts are attractive as an asset class right now because they can generate around 5% yield for investors. Affluent investors can afford to have more money on the sidelines. At the same time, they wait for real estate, private equity, and other investment opportunities to open up again.

Some experts believe there are better approaches than moving more money to cash for the average investor. Cash is a good deal right now because the interest rates are higher. However, it needs to be clarified how long this cash-friendly environment will last. If the Federal Reserve slashes the benchmark interest rate in the future, financial institutions will follow suit, and consumer accounts will suffer. Also, historically speaking, it has been observed that stocks have outperformed cash and bonds in the long run.

An average investor with limited means should also allocate cash based on the household's needs for the next five years and consider unforeseen expenses to cover emergencies.

Building Stealth Wealth as part of FIRE Movement

Amidst the current economic uncertainties, building stealth wealth may be a good option for people seeking financial independence who want to maintain financial privacy. In today’s social environment, discussing wealth among friends or colleagues can lead to exploitation.

Many individuals believe that income and asset-related information private can keep them safe from many uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations. Stealth wealth practitioners often have sufficient money, but few people know their wealth.

Practicing stealth wealth starts with living a more fiscally responsible life. In difficult times, this lifestyle helps individuals withstand the negative impacts of market fluctuations. Some of the key strategies for maintaining stealth wealth include the following.

Maintaining a low profile, avoiding unnecessary attention, and refraining from the display of wealth.

Keeping all financial information private.

Diversification of assets.

Staying grounded and focusing on personal relationships and values rather than material possessions.

Educating children about financial responsibility and humility.

Living stealthy can also help individuals transition into the popular Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement. This lifestyle prioritizes extreme investment and savings to retire earlier than those following traditional methods.

Depending on income, pursuing FIRE can demand saving up to 50% of one's total earnings. Naturally, not everyone can go through this ordeal of retiring early. Those looking to achieve FIRE in the current economic condition may find physical cash saved in a bank account insufficient for sustenance over the next 40 years. However, thanks to compound interest, tax-advantaged retirement accounts can be great options for saving and investing.

This article was produced by Physician On Fire and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.