This Is the Casino App Everyone is Talking About

We love finding new ways to make money. If you're looking for a fun way to make a little extra cash without having to leave the comfort of your sofa — you're in luck!

This is a comprehensive list of the best game apps that will have you winning real money in no time! Whether you're looking for scratch-off games, virtual casinos, or just fun, addictive games where you can win money, you won't want to miss out on these apps to win real money.

Best Game Apps to Win Money Online

1. Game of Thrones Slot Casino

Winter is coming, and now is the time to prove yourself fit for the Iron Throne. Join the Seven Kingdoms in an all-new adventure: Game of Thrones Slots Casino. Yes, you heard that right! But don't worry, you won't be gambling with your life.

Test your skills in one of the most immersive sloth machine games to come out of the Seven Kingdoms. Relive the most memorable moments of Game of Thrones with the virtual casino's classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art.

Who could say no to winning real money with this gaming app?

2. Mistplay

Mistplay is an Android-specific app that provides users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary rewards. You have to play games and rack up points to redeem in-app gift cards.

Who could say no to a gift card from Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, or GameStop?

It's one of the best game apps that will have you receiving compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends, unlock new achievements, and earn points faster.

Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections among participants. The app is also free to join, so don't worry about being caught with user fees to play the games.

While Mistplay is only available on Android, they plan to launch an Apple iOS app soon. Download the app and start playing those awesome games for free money!

3. Blitz

Blitz is the new gaming competition app where you can win real money by playing fan-favorite games such as Solitaire, Bingo, Helix Jump, Ball Blast, Blackjack, Slots, and more! Enjoy competitive 1v1 gaming, tournaments, weekly leagues, Brawls, and other game modes! Since launching, Blitz has had over 100,000 downloads, with more and more players signing up every day.

YMG10 for a $10 bonus cash to start playing! Blitz makes competitive gaming accessible for everyone on Blitz with no ads! Play now and use promo codefor a $10 bonus cash to start playing!

4. Blackout Bingo

Over 5 Million players agree Blackout Bingo is the fresh, social, competitive twist to the classic game where you can win real-world rewards and cash prizes (where available)! Join globetrotting heroine Chelsea, and play in unique and exotic places.

Historically, Bingo was a game of chance. You'd win if you were lucky enough to have the right card.

Now with Blackout Bingo – YOU are in control! Everyone playing sees the same balls AND cards. It takes concentration, speed, and strategy to become a bingo master. Do you have what it takes?

Note: Available in the US, except AZ, AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, MT, SC, SD, and TN.

5. Pool Payday

Pool Payday is the #1 pool game for cash.

Compete in 1-on-1 in live real-time games for fun, for-profit, or both! Cash prizes are redeemable via Paypal, Apple Pay, and more.

Practice for free, earn extra scores for speed, ball positioning, calling pockets, and trick shots, then turn Pro and play for money powered by Skillz in head-to-head competitions, leagues, and tournaments. Pool Payday is the perfect pool game for competing with friends and winning cash.

Note: Available in the US, with the exception of AZ, AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, MT, SC, SD, and TN

6. Solitaire Cube

Solitaire Cube is a modern version of the classic Klondike Solitaire.

Includes large tournaments and head-to-head competitions with cash prizes (where available).

Key Features

Klondike Solitaire: Stack cards into piles to sort them by their suit. Sound easy? It is!

It only takes a minute or two to play a round, but it is so fun you'll want to play for hours.

Fast animations and smooth touch controls on all devices.

Play for free as long as you want without any ads.

No longer a solitary experience!

Games can be played Head-to-Head with other players or in large, multiplayer tournaments.

Both players solve the same deck in head-to-head games, and the player who finishes with the most points wins.

Challenge people worldwide with Skillz , a competition platform complete with leaderboards, trophies, physical or virtual prizes, and a fantastic loyalty program that rewards you for playing!

Note: Prize tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AZ, AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, MT, SC, SD, and TN. If you do not live in a real prize-enabled region, you can still play with our virtual currency for fun.

7. 21 Blitz

21 Blitz is a mix of Blackjack and Solitaire. It's a perfect way to practice your blackjack skills, train your brain or pass the time.

Play against real people for free, then switch to cash games when you're ready to compete and win!

How to Play

Make 21s or stacks of 5 cards to score points.

Each game has one full deck of cards, a perfect challenge for aspiring card counters.

Finish the deck before the clock runs out, and you'll receive a time bonus.

Find Combos and Streak bonuses to perfect your strategy.

No longer a solitary experience!

Games can be played Head-to-Head with other players or in large, multiplayer tournaments.

Both players solve the same deck in head-to-head games, and the player who finishes with the most points wins.

Challenge people worldwide with Skillz , a competition platform complete with leaderboards, trophies, Cash or virtual currency prizes, and a fantastic loyalty program that rewards you for playing!

Note: Prize tournaments are available in about 75% of the world. If you don't live in a real prize-enabled region, you can still play with our virtual currency for fun. Prize tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AZ, AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, MT, SC, SD, and TN.

8. Wizard of Oz Slots

If you are a fan of slot machines, you won't want to miss out on this Vegas-style game app! Wizard of Oz Slots will take you to the Emerald City with your favorite Wizard of Oz characters.

This game is a no-brainer! You will relive the classic movie and play along with Dorothy while winning huge payouts with real money. This game has all the thrills of real slot machines, with free spins, mega wilds, and all the fun of playing at a casino from the comfort of your own home.

Follow the yellow brick road to collect millions of free credits every day by spinning to get bonus credits!

09. My Konami Slots

If you're looking for a top-ranked casino game that promises real money payouts and features your favorite slot machines, then you're going to want to download My Konami Slots.

You will have the thrill of winning right in the palm of your hand. My Konami is a free social casino game that features free spins, big bonuses, progressive jackpots, and the ability to work up to VIP status in-game.

This game app is currently only available on iOS.

10. Willy Wonka Slots

If you've been waiting for a golden ticket, you're in luck! The Willy Wonk Slots gaming app is an addictive casino-style game that features all the thrills of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

You can spin to win amazing prizes and build your very own Sweet Candy Crops garden in an exciting mini-game. Spin the wheel to win the best seeds to plant and grow to earn more credits. These mini-games make Willy Wonka Slots even sweeter.

Join Charlie as he tours the most eccentric and unusual candy factory of all, Willy Wonka's Slots.

11. DoubleDown Casino Slots

DoubleDown Casino Slots isn't just about playing the slots; it also features Video Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette. This game app features over 100 authentic digital slot machines, classic Las Vegas hits, and all the gameplay you've been waiting for.

DoubleDown is one of the world's biggest and most addictive social game apps. Enjoy all of the occasion action for free and right from the comfort of your own home. You'll be raking in real cash in no time!

12. Zynga Poker

If you have played any time playing games online, you'll recognize the classic gaming site Zynga. Well, did you know you can play on your Android phone?

What are you waiting for? Join one of the world's most popular online poker games. There are more tables, tournaments, and jackpots than ever before. Whether you prefer classics like Texas Holdem or Blackjack, you'll find a competitive tournament right for you!

Win Money Online

Now that you have an entire list of options to choose from explore which ones are best for you. What will you try first? If you love gaming, you should monetize it! Maybe you'll be lucky and win one of those big-ticket cash prizes.

Whether you decide to get paid to play on Mistplay or test your luck with scratch-offs on Lucktastic, there are endless opportunities!

