Here’s Where the Cast of ‘Breaking Bad’ Is Today

Breaking Bad is an all-time phenomenal series that is often described as a blend of intense drama, brilliant storytelling, and awe-inspiring character development. Yet, this five-season show would never have reached this level of popularity had it not been for the extraordinary cast behind it. However, given that it has been over ten years since Breaking Bad finished airing, where can these amazing actors be found today?

Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Bryan Cranston’s career has been going strong since his stellar performance as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Since then, he’s played prominent roles in TV Shows and Movies alike, such as Micheal Desiato in Your Honor (rated 7.6 on IMDB) and Jerry in Jerry & Marge Go Large (rated 6.9 on IMDB). This year, in 2024, he will also be partaking in several productions, such as in the movie Argylle (alongside prominent actors like Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa) and the voice of Li in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Aaron Paul (Jesse

Who could forget Walter White’s right-hand man? Yes! Jesse Pinkman, who was played by Aaron Paul. Since retiring from the role of Jesse, Aaron has been a key part of the popular TV Show Westworld (rated 8.5 on IMDB), playing the role of Caleb Nicholas. Furthermore, he has also dabbled in the space of movie productions, playing the role of Trent in Dual (rated 5.8 on IMDB), and now has also been cast for a prominent role in the upcoming movie Ash. He's surely gone on to have an eventful career.

Anna Gun (Skyler White)

Anna Gun played Skyler White, Walter White’s significant other, who was a pivotal character in Walter’s character development. Since her role, the stunning actress has been very active in the space of filmmaking, casting in at least one key role every year, such as Martha Bullock in Deadwood (rated 7.4 on IMDB), Darlene Hagen in The Apology (rated 5.2 on IMDB) and Elizabeth Davis in Sully (rated 7.4 on IMDB). She is also set to star in the upcoming movie Sugar in 2024 – don’t get any funny ideas!

Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader)

Since her momentous role as Marie Schrader in the series, Betsy has gone on to be a part of a handful of popular TV Shows. She has played roles like Mia Thomas in Saint X (rated 6.3 on IMDB), Dawn in Love, Victor (rated 8.0 on IMDB), and Caroline in The Unicorn (rated 7.2 on IMDB). However, in 2024, she seems to be kicking it back a little, currently only being cast in two short productions – it does make sense, though, considering the kind of amazing shows she’s had a huge part in the success of!

RJ Mitte (Walter White, Jr.)

RJ Mitte played Walter White’s son, Walter White Junior, another family member who contributed to his character development. Since this role, Mitte has opted for more film-centric roles, casting as, for instance, Travis in Standing Up for Sunny (rated 6.7 on IMDB), Scott Johnson in Carol of the Bells (rated 7.5 on IMDB), Jamie King in All the Little Things We Kill (rated 6.6 on IMDB) and much more. He was also featured in a 2020 music video on futbol called “It's A Beautiful Game” by Brian Evans, so he’s definitely living it up!

Dean Norris (Hank Schrader)

Hank Schrader has to be one of Dean Norris’s most notorious roles, playing a complex character who, although opposes the protagonist, isn’t villainous in nature. Nevertheless, since this unforgetting role, Dean has gone on to star in a variety of recent TV Shows, from Art in United States of AI (rated 6.5 on IMDB) to Uncle Daddy in Claws (rated 7.5 on IMDB) to Devon Washington in Nova Vita (rated 5.5 on IMDB). Take notes because if any director needs an actor to play a conflicted character, Dean is their man!

Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman)

Even though Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are the main characters of Breaking Bad, the series has perhaps stuck the longest with Bob Odenkirk and his character, Saul Goodman. You know what I’m talking about – if you’ve watched Breaking Bad, then you’ve likely also watched Better Call Saul (rated 9.0 on IMDB), which follows Saul Goodman and is held in just as high of a regard! But if you think Better Call Saul gained much of its popularity from Breaking Bad fans, then you can’t argue with Bob’s success with roles like Hutch Mansell from Nobody (rated 7.4 on IMDB) and Ross Grant from Nebraska (rated 7.7 on IMDB)!

Steven Michael Quezada (Steven Gomez)

If you remember Hank, then you most definitely remember his Mexican right-hand man, Steven Gomez, played by none other than Steven Micheal Quezada – it’s almost as if the role was made for him! But that’s not the only role suitable to him, as Quezada has also gone on to star in very prominent (and Mexican) roles such as Pete from Strange Darling (rated 8.0 on IMDB), Juan Delgadillo from Wish Man (rated 6.9 on IMDB) and Carlos Gabon from Holiday for Heroes (rated 7.0 on IMDB).

Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut)

Jonathan Banks was instrumental in playing the cold and calculating role of Mike Ehrmantraut, who also went on to be a protagonist in Better Call Saul. But well before he appeared in Better Call Saul, Jonathan was making waves in the animation sphere by voicing characters like William Murphy from F Is for Family (rated 8.0 on IMDB), Johannes from A Tale Dark & Grimm (rated 7.3 on IMDB) and Quirin from Repunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Although he has yet to appear in a real-life production since Better Call Saul, he has already been cast in the upcoming Constellation TV Show – we can’t wait!

Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring)

Even if you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, you most definitely recognize Gus Fring’s face, probably from the infamous “We are not the same” meme. But beyond that, Giancarlo Esposito has become a very recognizable figure in Hollywood, casting in some very famous roles such as Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian (rated 8.7 on IMDB), Meerkat Stan Edgar from The Boys (rated 8.7 on IMDB) and even voicing Lex Luther from Harley Quinn (rated 8.4 on IMDB). He is also partaking in several projects in 2024 – we are most excited to see his performance in the upcoming TV Show The Gentlemen!

Charles Baker (Skinny Pete)

Audiences were at ease whenever Charles Baker, dressed up as Skinny Pete, was on screen. Although the character had his own fair share of troubles, he had the fan’s empathy only second to Walter White himself. Since then, Charles has enjoyed a relatively quiet career, appearing in a few episodes of a collection of popular series. For instance, he played a Survivor Scout in The Mandalorian, Horace in Mayor of Kingstown (rated 8.2 on IMDB), and Henry Weaver in 1883 (rated 8.7 on IMDB). However, despite the inactivity, true fans are always able to recognize him whenever he’s on-screen!

Jesse Plemons (Todd)

As we move onto more secondary characters, we have Todd, played by Jesse Plemons, an interesting character who had a major impact on the final season of the series. We’ll never forget his relentless pursuit of Jesse and how Jesse outdid him in the end! Regardless, although the role was short-lived, Jesse Plemons found great success in roles like Chuckle O’Brien from The Irishman (rated 7.8 on IMDB) and Tom White in Killers of the Flower Moon (rated 7.7 on IMDB). We look forward to seeing him in more movies, particularly Civil War, which is coming later in 2024!

Christopher Cousins (Ted Beneke)

Fans have mixed feelings about Ted Beneke, not because he’s played by Christopher Cousins, but because of the actions of the character himself, particularly how he had an affair with Skyler White later down the line and got severe karma for it. Regardless, Cousins has long since assumed many diverse roles in TV Shows, the most popular being Gary from UnREAL (rated 7.8 on IMDB), Peter Osborne from The Exorcist (rated 7.9 on IMDB) and Martin Weiss from Bosch (rated 8.5 on IMDB). Although he has yet to be cast for another role this year, we look forward to seeing him back!

Laura Fraser (Lydia Rodarte-Quayle)

Laura Fraser played a very suitable character, Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, whose role in both allying with Gus and then later with Walt makes her an unforgettable part of the series, despite having relatively fewer appearances. Since then, she has been cast in many roles pertaining to both movies and TV Series. Some of her more recent roles include Professor Sarah Gordan from Traces (rated 7.0 on IMDB), Sally Hart from Crime (rated 7.3 on IMDB), and Anna from The Pact (rated 6.9 on IMDB). Currently, she has not been cast for any 2024 project, and that could likely be due to her age – take your time, Laura!

Matt Jones (Badger)

Badger and Skinny Pete were two peas in a pond, and fans adored both of them. Being the smarter of the two, Badger, played by Matt Jones, stuck with the main gang through thick and thin! Since his time in Breaking Bad, Matt has taken on very peculiar projects, such as voicing Dave in Hamster and Gretel (rated 6.9 on IMDB) and Wedge from the Final Fantasy video game series. The one TV Series that he has taken great ownership of is Bob Hearts Abishola (rated 7.0 on IMDB), where he plays Douglas – we hope to see more of his appearances in additional seasons!

Michael Shamus Wiles (George Merkert)

Micheal Shamus Wiles’s George Merket was a relatively pitiful character who was deceived by Gus, although much could have been prevented had he listened to Hank’s warnings. Regardless, even though his run was short-lived, he has gone on to star in many movies, although they have been received poorly, such as Actor from Outsiders (rated 4.0 on IMDB), Ozu from Rumble Strip (rated 3.8 on IMDB) and Frank from Eat Me (rated 4.9 on IMDB). But all actors have down times, so we hope he makes a strong comeback in his upcoming movie Cursed in Baja.

Lavell Crawford (Huell Babineaux)

Huell Babineaux was a reliable character, serving Saul Goodman throughout Breaking Bad and Saul Goodman – Lavell Crawford being cast for him was a great decision! However, aside from these two TV Shows, Lavell has also been active in the space of filmmaking, playing the prominent role of Big Harold in American Ultra (rated 6.1 on IMDB) and Gus Patch in The Ridiculous 6 (rated 4.8 on IMDB). Recently, however, he seems to be more inclined toward voice-acting animated characters like Chub from Pastacolypse (rated 6.3 on IMDB). We hope everything’s fine because we miss seeing our gentle giant on screen!

Ray Campbell (Tyrus Kitt)

Who could forget the big bad antagonist, Tyrus Kitt, from Breaking Bad's season 4? Not us! Ray Campbell did his character justice to the point that he was part of the reason why Gus was so intimidating to us in the first place! Since then, Ray has taken on similarly suspicious roles, such as Solomon Vick from How to Get Away with Murder (rated 8.1 on IMDB) and JP Keating from All American (rated 7.2 on IMDB). We are particularly excited to see a different side of him in his role as Percy in From a Son, which will be released later in 2024!

Krysten Ritter (Jane Margolis)

Krysten Ritter is a very recognizable female actor who has become fairly mainstream these days since her older roles, such as Jane Margolis from Breaking Bad. Apart from this show, she is perhaps best known for her lead role as Jessica Jones in Marvel’s Jessica Jones (rated 7.9 on IMDB). Lately, she has been a part of some well-received projects such as Lucy from Orphan Black: Echoes (rated 6.5 on IMDB) and Sherry Cleckler from Love & Death (rated 7.5 on IMDB). She is also set to cast for Fuddy Meers, which will be released in a few years' time – we look forward to seeing this beauty shine!

Carmen Serano (Carmen Molina)

Carmen Molina, played by Carmen Serano (are the first names a coincidence? We think not!), was a respectable character who served as Walt’s substitute teacher at J. P. Wynne High School. Although a relatively minor role, Carmen has a history of acting in a myriad of movies from the late 2000s era. Recently, moreover, she has landed roles in some hit movies such as Michelle from What Did Deborah Do? (rated 9.4 on IMDB) and Terra Sinclair from Questions (rated 9.5 on IMDB). Given this track record, we are hyped to see her star as Carmen Franco in Silverdome and Elaine in Sock & Buskin, both set to release soon!

Emily Rios (Andrea Cantillo)

Andrea Cantillo, played by Emily Rios, was another very pitiful character from Breaking Bad. She went from recovering from drug addiction to being a single mother with her son Brock to being happy with Jesse, only to be caught up in the crossfire of season 5’s chaos. Regardless of her character’s tragic fate, Emily pushed on for more long-lasting roles in TV Shows, such as Adriana Mendez from The Bridge (rated 7.6 on IMDB) and Lucia Villaneuva from Snowfall (rated 8.3 on IMDB). Apart from that, she has not been cast for any other role for the past two years and has been just as inactive on social media – we hope to see her back on set someday!

Tina Parker (Francesca Liddy)

Francesca Liddy, cast by Tina Parker, was another one of Saul Goodman’s associates who made a very welcomed return to Better Call Saul. Aside from having a very successful run with the sequel, she has also starred in loads of decent movies, the best being her role as Debbie in Minari (rated 7.4 on IMDB) and Dora Dotty & Soul (rated 7.4 on IMDB). We are also excited to give her upcoming At the End of the Santa Fe Trail a shot, where she will be playing one of the Sister Nuns sent to the western territories of 1872.

Mark Margolis (Tio Salamanca)

Mark Margolis was perhaps one of the most experienced actors in the Breaking Bad cast, playing the role of Tio Salamanca and later Hector Salamanca in Better Call Saul. The most admirable part is that even though his age has clearly started to show, he continues to be cast in both movies and TV Shows, the most recently being Carmine Conti from Your Honor (rated 7.6 on IMDB) and Itzik from Minyan (rated 6.5 on IMDB). He has no reason to be acting for this long, which serves as a clear testament to his passion, although we won’t be surprised if he retires in a year or two.

Jeremiah Bitsui (Victor)

Although a relatively minor role in the grand scheme of things, Jeremiah Bitsui’s Victor will forever be remembered for being Gus’s front when Walter and Jesse first go to meet him – a crucial moment indeed! Aside from Better Call Saul, it’s always been a pleasure to see him act in projects like Frybread Face and Me (rated 7.2 on IMDB) as Uncle Rodger and Dark Winds (rated 7.7 on IMDB) as Hoski. He also made a one-episode appearance in Yellowstone as Robert Long. Although he has yet to be cast in another film or TV show, we will wait like the Victor stans we are!

David Costabile (Gale Boetticher)

David Costabile played Gale Boetticher, who, despite having a minor role throughout the series, should never be forgotten for being the reason why Gus hired Walter White in the first place, setting off an intense chain of events. Since then, David has starred in two prominent TV Shows, Suits (rated 8.4 on IMDB) as Daniel Hardman and Billions (rated 8.3 on IMDB) as Mike Wagner. This goes to show that perhaps he is tailor-made for more professional occupational settings, a hypothesis we plan to test with the next project he casts in!