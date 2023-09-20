Cast Revealed for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Stage Play

Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions have revealed the full cast for the upcoming London stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, based on the hit series. The stage production acts as a prequel to season one of Stranger Things, set in 1959 in Hawkins, Indiana.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer — listed as creative producers on the play — describe the cast as “nothing short of phenomenal” in a statement. “These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites — including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry, and Dr. Brenner — while also bringing new characters to vivid life,” reads the statement. “We couldn't be more thrilled and can't wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with codirection by Justin Martin. Variety lists the Stranger Things: The First Shadow cast as follows: Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy(Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby).

In a joint statement, Daldy and Martin write, “With rehearsals now underway, it’s a joy to discover the world of Stranger Things: The First Shadow with our ferociously talented cast and watch the alchemy amongst our entire company grow as we together explore this new play. They’re an extraordinarily gifted group of actors, and we can’t wait to share this origin story with audiences.”

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hit an indefinite pause due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow includes the message: “The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next.”

#StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and it might hold the key to what comes next… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3y9waLiG9j — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2023

Stranger Things: The First Shadows opens on December 14 at the Phoenix Theater in London's West End. Season five of Stranger Things has no announced release date.