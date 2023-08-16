Casting Gone Wrong: Actors Who Were Too Old for The Role

Casting is a delicate balance. It would help if you had an actor who fits the part perfectly in looks and personality. In some cases, actors have been cast because of their fame in roles that don't suit them. And sometimes, it's just the wrong choice altogether, and you wonder what the casting director was thinking.

Members of an internet forum recently discussed several actors who they felt were miscast.

1- Seth Rogan

Rogan was initially meant to play a younger version of himself in the 2007 comedy loosely based on his own life in Superbad. However, Jonah Hill was cast to play Seth instead. According to several forum members, this was an unusual decision since Hill is only a year younger than Rogan, so playing a teenager graduating high school when the actor is in his 30s seems an odd casting choice.

2- Robert de Niro

The actor played a younger version of himself in The Irishman, and fans felt that de-aging someone a couple of decades was fine, but getting a man in his 70s to look like his in his 20s is a feat only achievable by AI.

3- Alan Rickman

One commenter felt the late Rickman was too old to play Snape in the Harry Potter series. Another said that most of the adult cast needed to be younger for the characters they're meant to be portrayed in the books. It seems the casting director wanted to include most of the UK's elite acclaimed actors in the production, so age was probably never considered.

4- Fabien Frankel

House of the Dragon made some very odd casting decisions. The story's timeline jumps significantly throughout season one, so it stands to reason that all the actors need to age in appearance. The actresses who portrayed Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were swapped for older actresses.

In contrast, Paddy Considine was in the makeup artist chair to age up for his role as King Viserys Targaryen. The one that had fans scratching their heads was that Fabien Frankel, who played Ser Criston Cole, seems to have found the fountain of youth as he didn't age at all during the 20 years in which the story takes place.

5- Florence Pugh

Little Women is a classic American book, and several film adaptations have been extremely popular. However, Pugh attempting to play a younger character in the 2019 version was just too much for some viewers. A 22-year-old playing an 18-year-old is understandable; a 22-year-old playing a 12-year-old takes much more effort.

6- Josh Brolin

Instead of putting Tommy Lee Jones in makeup, the casting director of Men in Black 3 opted for Josh Brolin as a young Agent K. It still required over an hour in the makeup chair and prosthetics to get Brolin to look the way he did. However, fans were happy dismissing his lack of youthful looks because they thought he did a great job as K.

7- The Cast of Grease

Finding an entire cast of multi-talented singing and dancing actors in the 70s might have been hard to achieve because most of the cast were in their 20s and 30s – including the late Olivia Newton-John, who was 29 then. However, casting director Joel Thum says it was a deliberate choice so that they all appeared similar ages to the main stars.

8- Kevin Spacey

Beyond the Sea is the story of singer Bobby Darin's rise to fame while he was in his 20s. When the movie came out in 2004, Spacey was 45 years old. Many fans felt he couldn't pull off being a 20-something Darrin -especially when the actress playing his love interest, Kate Bosworth, has a 24-year age difference.

9- Robert Redford

Redford is an iconic actor who's been in the business for most of his life. We all get that Hollywood takes some artistic license, but back in 1984, that wasn't happening before film and makeup techniques were at their peak, a 48-year-old Redford attempting to play a teenage baseball star in The Natural was just an extremely odd choice.

10- Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson is a phenomenal actress and has had a fantastic career. Still, her role as Elinor Dashwood in the 1995 adaptation of Austen's Sense and Sensibility was strange, given the actress was a 36-year-old playing a character who is meant to be 19. Even Thompson said in interviews that she felt she was too old for the role.

11- Ben Platt

Dear Evan Hansen is a poignant musical about a high school student with social anxiety disorder who fabricates a story to get his peers to accept him. Many fans felt the then 25-year-old was too old to portray a teenager. However, no one can deny his brilliant singing talent.

12- Michael C Hall

Dexter is a dark drama, but it has its light-hearted moments too. However, sticking a wig on an actor in his late 30s and getting him to pretend he was his younger teen self drew the sort of laughter that the show's producers didn't intend. Several forum members cited this example as one where they felt the casting director turned a blind eye to a poor choice.

