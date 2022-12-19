10 Movies Where The Casting Director Did an Unbelievable Job

Can you think of a film that has the perfect cast? Recently someone asked, “Movies which you loved and couldn't help but appreciate the casting director's contribution to the final product? I'm not asking for movies with a lot of stars in them. I want to see movies where the director masterfully chooses the actors to play specific roles. They don't have to be famous at all.” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. True Grit (2010)

Someone answered, “True Grit—the Coen brothers' remake. There are a lot of Coen brothers' movies that I could list for this, but that one stands out to me.” Another expressed, “It's by far my favorite Western.” Finally, a third said, “I agree that almost any Coen Bros. flick has excellent casting, but I especially like O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

2. Short Term 12 (2013)

“Short Term 12,” shared one. “It's a low-budget indie full of now-massive stars and a couple of Oscar winners. But, it's also a fantastic and emotionally powerful film.” Another agreed, “That movie is startlingly chock full of big names, and it's so darn good.”

3. True Romance (1993)

“True Romance, hands down,” one user expressed. Another said, “Agree! Everyone was fantastic, but Gary Oldman was mesmerizing in that movie.” “Yes! Just about every Quentin Tarantino film, but True Romance especially. It's an underrated gem.”

4. Addams Family Values (1993)

“The movies Addams Family and Addams Family Values,” one user expressed. Another admitted, “I was thinking this last night as I watched both of them again. They are real gems in every way!” Several people agreed these films are perfectly cast. Still, I chose Addams Family Values over the first because the cast includes the legendary Joan Cusack.

5. Galaxy Quest (1999)

“Galaxy Quest comes to mind with Debra Zane as the casting director,” someone said. “I wouldn't want to replace a single actor, even Tim Allen, who I usually don't care for so much. But I think this one especially stands out to me.”

“Because even though the cast works fantastically together, the last person I would ever think to cast to play a blonde sex symbol is Sigourney Weaver. But she was perfect, in my opinion, as Gwen DiMarco; I was mind-blown!”

6. When Harry Met Sally

“When Harry Met Sally,” one said. “Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are iconic as Harry and Sally. And it's genuinely impossible for me to imagine anyone else playing those characters or having the same chemistry. But Bruno Kirby and Carrie Fisher are ideally cast for their roles, too. The exact right mix of personalities, chemistry, and talent to embody Nora Ephron's fantastic script.”

7. Lethal Weapon (1987)

One person replied, “Lethal Weapon (1987) — the script didn't call for a Black cop in there, but casting director Marion Dougherty suggested Danny Glover. Also, casting By (2012) is a documentary about her. Lots of exciting stuff there!” Another validated the documentary was excellent.

8. Hairspray (2007)

“Hairspray, the 2007 movie musical. Nikki Blonsky is the best Tracy I've personally seen, Queen Latifah is among the best Maybelles, and Christopher Walken is among the best Wilburs,” one shared.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is hands-down my favorite Velma since she's the only one I'm aware of that found subtlety in character. The others are also excellent, with Elijah Kelley as Seaweed as a special highlight. I still prefer the musical stage script, but the 2007 movie got it perfect for casting.”

9. The Outsiders (1983)

“The Outsiders,” shared one. “There are a lot of future stars in this film. The Casting Director had an eye for talent.” Another agreed, “Definitely, The Outsiders. The entire cast is stars.”

10. Dune (2021)

“Denis Villeneuve's Dune,” one user expressed. “I couldn't get over how perfect Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Timothy Chalamet were as the three members of the Atreides family. Not only are they all perfect for the role, but Chalamet also straight-up looks like a cross between Isaac and Ferguson.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of films where the casting director did a fantastic job. Also, check out these top filmmakers with the best five-film streaks.

