What Is the Cast of ‘Castle’ Doing Now?

Castle had audiences captivated for years, and fans were obviously upset when the show was abruptly canceled in 2016. So where are the actors now?

Nathan Fillion

Fillion was the iconic main character, author Richard Castle. The Canadian actor continued his career on television with roles on Santa Clarita Diet, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Con Man, Modern Family, Bridgewater, Robot Chicken, and Big Mouth. He's consistently played John Nolan on The Rookie since 2008.

Stana Katic

Katic played the role of Kate Beckett, who was a detective with the NYPD. She has gone on to appear in The Rendezvous, The Possession of Hannah Grace, Lost in Florence, and A Call to Spy. She has multiple producer credits, including work on Castle and being the executive producer on Absentia.

Susan Sullivan

Susan played the eccentric mother of Richard Castle. She has continued her TV success in shows such as The Kominsky Method, Big Hero Six: The Series and Last Man Standing.

Molly C. Quinn

Quinn played Richard Castle's daughter, Alexis. The Texas native has gone on to appear in Doctor Sleep, Agnes, The Last Rampage, and Ways & Means. She has also worked as a producer on projects such as Agnes, Diary of a Spy, and Lovely, Dark, and Deep.

Jon Huertas

Huertas portrayed Detective Javier Esposito. He went on to appear in Imprisoned, Altered Perception, Exile, Typhoon: We're In It, and Initiation. He also played Migual Rivas on This Is Us from 2016-2022. He has more than 15 producing credits under his belt.

Seamus Dever

Dever portrayed Detective Kevin Ryan. He went on to appear in Mindgame, where he also worked as an executive producer. He also had guest starring roles in Legion, The Rookie, NCIS: Los Angeles, MacGyver, and Titans.

Tamala Jones

Jones played Lanie Parish, the medical examiner. She went on to have a recurring role on L.A.'s Finest. She also briefly reunited with Fillion for two episodes of The Rookie in 2022. She has also starred in What Men Want, American Nightmares, Lola 2, and Holiday Rush.

