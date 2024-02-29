Crafting a Day Trip to Castle Rock State Park, California

Thousands of visitors find their way to state and national parks each year. California is home to 280 state parks spanning its diverse landscapes. Visitors to state parks can enjoy mountain, desert, and ocean viewpoints while exploring. Castle Rock State Park, the portal to the Santa Cruz Mountains, is one of the parks worthy of a day trip. Here’s what you should know about this California state park before visiting.

What To Know About Castle Rock State Park

Castle Rock State Park features more than 5,400 acres of sandstone formations, forests, vistas, and 34 miles of trails. While not far from the bustle of Silicon Valley’s tech industry, it can feel like a world away. The park's trail system connects to a more extensive trail system linking the Santa Clara and San Lorenzo Valleys to the state's oldest park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park. This connection is through the 33-mile-long Skyline to Sea Trail.

Planning Your Visit

Castle Rock State Park is situated on the border of three counties, and in 2023, the park expanded by more than 222 acres. Its main entrance is located 13 miles from Los Gatos and 19 miles from Santa Cruz on California’s Highway 135. You’ll need to be prepared to pay the $10 per day per car entrance fee. You can also purchase California State Parks passes at the entrance’s kiosks.

According to Alex Trudelle, an Interpreter at Castle Rock State Park, the park has seen over a million visitors since its inception in 1968. This figure includes locals from the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. Trudelle suggests three important places to visit: the park’s namesake, Castle Rock, Goat Rock, for its amazing ridge views, and the Interpretative Shelter near Goat Rock. “Our major activity draws are easily hiking and rock climbing, though birding and backpacking are big ones too,” he says.

Hiking Trails

Castle Rock may be a small park, but it has lots of hiking options. Trails include the 5.6-mile Saratoga Gap and Ridge Trail Loop, which leads to Goat Rock, Castle Rock Falls, Russell Point Overlook, and the Castle Rock Trail Camp. The Goat Rock Overlook offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the San Lorenzo Valley. Ridge Trail, a moderately difficult trail, offers a potential glimpse of the endangered peregrine falcon. The Saratoga Toll Road, a historic logging road and stagecoach line from 1871, is a well-shaded and graded hike offering scenic viewpoints.

The park’s website offers hiking itineraries based on the amount of time visitors have in the park. Visitors can hike 1.3 miles roundtrip to the 75-foot Castle Rock Falls in just an hour. For a half-day hike, the park recommends continuing along the Saratoga Gap Trail to Goat Rock, a 3.3-mile roundtrip. Ambitious hikers looking to undertake a full-day trip would continue to Castle Rock Trail Camp, passing the Interpretive Shelter and looping back for a more than seven-mile round trip full of vegetation and boulders.

Rock Climbing Opportunities

Rock climbers have flocked to Castle Rock State Park for decades to climb the Vaqueros Sandstone, including Castle Rock and Goat Rock. According to the park, the sandstone’s relatively hard exterior and unique tafoni patterns are ideal for bouldering and rock climbing. In conjunction with the desire to preserve the character of the rock formations and lessen the impact on the soils, vegetation, and other visitors, low-impact climbing is requested. Be sure to read the full rock climbing rules for the park on the website.

Trudelle points out that climbers need to be aware of any temporary regulations regarding climbing due to conditions. “Anytime the rocks are wet, rock climbing is prohibited due to the fragility of our sandstone rock formations.”

Backpacking and Camping Options

Backpacking and backcountry camping are two other popular activities for Castle Rock State Park visitors. John Parks, of Martinez, California, has been to Castle Rock four times. Backpacking is his favorite hobby, and loves Castle Rock specifically for it. He also loves that it doesn’t get full and you can visit on a whim.

“The rock structures are really full, and the views of the Santa Cruz mountains are gorgeous,” he says. “It’s a great first-time backpacking location since it’s only three miles in, with minimal elevation gain coming back.” He notes that the backpacking camp features a lookout platform about a third of the way there.

Castle Rock Trail Camp offers campsites for those looking to extend their stay. The camp has trash receptacles, bathrooms, and 20 campsites with picnic tables and fire rings. Fires are permitted only in fire rings and are subject to change depending on current conditions. Five campsites are first-come, first-served, and the other 15 can be reserved through the Backcountry Trail Camp system. The cost for campsites is $15 per night, including overnight parking for one vehicle.

Wildlife Viewing

During a visit, visitors can perhaps observe a variety of wildlife, including deer, foxes, coyotes, and mountain lions. Additionally, several species of birds can be spotted, including turkey vultures, woodpeckers, hawks, and the aforementioned endangered peregrine falcon. Park rules remind visitors not to feed, disturb, or harm wildlife they may encounter.

Park Rules

It is essential to follow rules and regulations when enjoying time in any state park. Rules are in place to preserve the park for all, and to keep humans a wildlife safe. Visitors must adhere to the park’s “Leave No Trace” principles and properly dispose of all trash. Additionally, respecting private property rights and sticking to designated trails is important.

Castle Rock State Park’s website details all of their rules, but the highlights include:

Dogs are not allowed, except for service animals.

No glass containers or smoking are allowed.

Horses are only allowed on Saratoga Toll Road

Bicycles are allowed on Skyline Trail (Bay Area Ridge Trail), which is located on the north side of Highway 35.

Do not pick any flowers or mushrooms, remove any other features, or deface any rock with graffiti.

Monitoring Conditions

Monitoring travel conditions is essential for visiting state parks. Plan to check the park's current status on its website or by calling ahead. At times, staff will need to close certain areas or limit activities. Trudelle offers some tips about ensuring a visit at the right time. “Some key things to know would be that the roads are windy and can get quite impacted by wind and inclement weather, especially in winter,” he advises. “If there is heavy rain or wind, you should probably stay home.”

However, he does encourage year-round visitors to Castle Rock State Park. “It’s beautiful in all seasons, especially when the cloud cover allows for high visibility along our scenic ridges.”

If you’re looking for an ultimate outdoor adventure with scenic views, wildlife viewing, and lush vegetation in Northern California should plan to visit Castle Rock State Park. From hiking to backpacking and rock climbing, there are activities for multi-skill levels and interests year-round. Keep an eye on weather conditions and the park’s current status before showing up. Just be prepared to get those steps in and take in the scenery.