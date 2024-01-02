15 Cat Breeds That Don’t Shed (Much)

Humans have loved domestic cats for thousands of years. They provide companionship and joy but aren't particularly needy like dogs. Some studies have shown psychological and physical health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart attack, anxiety, and stress. However, according to the National Institute of Health, approximately 10-20% of the global population has cat allergies. So what can you do?

The good news is that owning a cat that sheds less fur can reduce allergens. It can't eliminate them, so it depends on the severity of your allergy. If you're keen on having a cat, ask your doctor what antihistamines are available, and pick a cat that doesn't shed much. Here are 15 cat breeds to consider. 

1. Bengal

Bengal cats have a unique coat pattern that's similar to a leopard. Their short fur produces fewer allergenic proteins. Bengals are energetic and adventurous, often displaying a wild spirit and a love for interactive play.

2. Cornish Rex

Cornish Rex cats have short, wavy fur and minimal shedding, making them a good option for allergy sufferers. The breed is curious and mischievous, often displaying a playful and outgoing demeanor.

3. Balinese

Balinese cats are known for their sleek, hypoallergenic coats and friendly personalities. While they're a long-haired breed, they produce fewer allergenic proteins. This kitty is known for its affectionate and friendly nature, often forming strong bonds with human companions.

4. Siamese

Siamese cats look similar to the Balinese, but their fur is much shorter and low-shedding, making them an excellent choice for people with allergies. This breed loves being the center of attention and is extremely intelligent, active, and vocal. 

5. Russian Blue

Russian Blue cats have a dense, bluish-gray coat that produces fewer allergens. They're characterized by their gentle and reserved personalities, often forming a strong attachment to their owners and showing a calm and dignified demeanor.

6. Sphynx

Sphynx cats are nearly hairless, which reduces the spread of allergens. However, they require regular skin care. People either love or hate this particular cat. The Sphynx is a playful and extroverted cat who is also highly affectionate with their humans.

7. Devon Rex

Similar to the Cornish Rex, Devon Rex cats have short, curly fur and are less likely to trigger those with cat allergies. These guys are affectionate and spirited. They tend to form strong bonds with their owners and are inquisitive.

8. Javanese

The Javanese cat, also called the Colorpoint Longhair, is known for its charming personality, sociability, and intelligence. Its short hypoallergenic fur makes it a suitable choice for allergy-prone individuals due to reduced shedding and fewer allergenic proteins. 

9. Oriental Shorthair

This breed has a short coat and is closely related to the Siamese, making them a great hypoallergenic choice for those with cat allergies. If you love a chatty, outgoing cat, the Oriental Shorthair is for you.

10. LaPerm

LaPerm cats have unique, short, curly coats, often giving them a frazzled appearance. They're considered hypoallergenic due to their low-shedding fur, and their friendly nature lets them form strong bonds with their human companions. 

11. Siberian

Despite their thick, triple-layered coat, Siberian produce fewer allergenic proteins than your average domestic cat. Their personality is friendly and gentle, yet they display intelligence and curiosity, making them a great companion.

12. Bombay

Bombays are beautiful cats with sleek black coats and bright copper-colored eyes. They are social pets and tend to do well in households with children. While they shed a bit, their short coats make them relatively low-maintenance pets. Once-weekly brushings are recommended to keep a Bombay's coat clean and glossy.

13. Turkish Van

Turkish Van cats have a semi-long coat but are often considered hypoallergenic due to their low allergenic protein levels. They have a unique trait among cats of enjoying water. They're also affectionate, energetic, and highly social cats.

14. Turkish Angora

Turkish Angora cats are known for their friendly and intelligent personalities, often described as playful and affectionate companions. Their hypoallergenic fur is attributed to lower levels of allergenic proteins in their saliva and skin glands, reduced shedding, and meticulous grooming habits, making them a more tolerable choice for those with cat allergies.

15. Ocicat

Although these felines look wild and were named for resembling ocelots, this is a domestic breed with no wild DNA. However, they do like to hunt when presented with the opportunity. An Ocicat's shedding level is low compared to other breeds, with a once-weekly brushing sufficient for cleanliness.

