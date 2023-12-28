The Cat’s Out of the Bag: 16 Purr-Fectly True Statements for Cat Owners

Cats are great companions and offer a lot of joy to their owners. As someone who has owned cats for most of my life, I didn't realize many of these feline facts were news to others. However, if you’re a dog person or someone considering adopting a new furry friend, these secrets can help you understand what you're in for when you welcome a cat into your home.

1. Cats Rule the House (Not Dogs)

Dogs and cats can get along and live in the same house, but most homes with both know that cats rule the roost.

2. Cats Snore

Have you ever gotten close enough to a cat to notice they snore? If you have, consider yourself lucky: they feel safe, especially if they fall asleep and snore in their owner's arms.

3. Cats Are Very Affectionate

Although it’s very different from how dogs tend to show affection, many cats are also affectionate and like to offer cuddles or kisses. However, be careful- some cats might think they’re grooming you and get too aggressive with kissing or licking.

4. Cats Get Embarrassed

Cats experience some form of embarrassment. This can be seen most if they’re caught doing something they shouldn’t be or accidentally falling while jumping. They may even groom themselves to hide from embarrassment or after being touched.

5. Cats Have Different Meows & Noises

Most cats do not meow at each other, which means the noises they make are typically to get your attention or try to communicate something to humans. They do this to mimic babies or children who cry to receive attention. Cats also make different noises while in hunting mode, such as seeing a bird outside or catching a bug running up the wall.

6. Cats Miss You When You’re Gone

Despite people’s misconception that cats are always aloof, cats miss you and get lonely when you’re gone. You're part of their routine; you'll be missed when you're out and about for a long time.

7. Cats May Be Able to Experience Grief

When another animal or human in your household gets sick or passes away, you may notice your cat acting sad or confused. They may search for the deceased, even going so far as to linger at places they used to interact with their fallen companion.

8. Cats Have High-Intelligence Levels

No two cats are the same, but many possess significant awareness skills. For example, they have an excellent internal clock, they may catch onto your routine, and they recognize their name.

9. Cats Have Unique Personalities

People who have never owned a cat or consider themselves “dog people” often think of cats under one identity. Perhaps you once met a cat who was aloof and, somewhere along the way, decided that all cats must be aloof. However, cats are pretty unique and have various quirks. For example, some cats are more extroverted, while others prefer to stick to themselves or their owner.

10. Cats Aren’t Always Agile

Have you ever heard that cats always land on their feet? This might give you the false impression that all cats are agile but can be pretty clumsy. Cats fall from high places, slipping between furniture and even knocking things down in their attempts to jump around a room.

11. Cats Play Like Dogs Do

While most cats may not want to go into the yard and play fetch like a dog, they still enjoy playtime and stimulation. It may take some trial and error to figure out what they like. Some cats enjoy following a laser pointer or toy on a long string. Others want to play independently, like my cat, who can keep herself entertained with a catnip sack for hours.

12. Cats Can Be Excellent Companions

They say dogs are a man’s best friend, but I would argue that cats are also incredible companions. If you adopt a cat, they will become a significant part of your life and be there for you through the ups and downs.

13. Cats Give Signals That They Trust You

Have you ever seen your cat slowly blinking at you from across the room? Or perhaps you’ve noticed they tend to put their backside directly in your line of sight. Many cat experts believe these are signs that your cat trusts you. Cats need to be alert to their surroundings, so turning their back or closing their eyes around you indicates a great deal of trust.

14. Cats Know When You’re Sick or Upset

Whenever I get sick or even overly emotional, such as during a chronic pain flare-up, my cats tend to give me more affection than usual. Although some cats like to have their space, I’ve noticed mine will stay close on bad days.

15. Cats Get Very Attached

I once heard a joke that the difference between cats and dogs is that dogs will follow you everywhere, and cats happen to always be in the same room as you. Cats like to act like they’re more independent than they are, and over time, you will likely notice that they follow you around as you move from room to room.

16. Cats Can Learn & Be Trained

Many factors are involved in training a cat, and you are more likely to be successful if you adopt a cat early in life. Several cat owners have successfully trained their cats to walk outside on a leash, go on trips, and even use the toilet instead of a litter box.