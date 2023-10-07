Catch ‘Em All: AI’s Take On Pokémon and U.S. States Will Amaze You

While the debate over artificial intelligence rages on for various reasons, some creative and artistic AI aspects are impressive. Recently, Pokémon collaborated with the Van Gogh Museum to see the famous Pokémon Pikachu and Eevee in the Dutch painter's epic style.

One of the remarkable points of this creative collaboration is that despite creating 50 new creatures, each one is wonderfully unique with few overlapping characteristics. If you're a fan of Pokémon, and even if you're not, this is a fun, captivating list to see how AI views each of the 50 U.S. states.

On that premise, the gaming website Replay Poker decided to see what artificially generated state Pokémon would look like if AI had access to detailed information on each state. To that end, the incredible state additions personify each U.S. state.

1. Alabama

The Yellowhammer State might want to consider adopting this new Pokémon as their state bird. Strong and majestic, the “Alabird” is a bird of prey whose fierce stance will serve you well in battle.

2. Alaska

The coldest state in the Union, Alaska, can have a lot of fun with “Glaciphin.” Fanciful and adept in the water, this aquatic potential Pokémon may hide abilities you've only dreamed of.

3. Arizona

The Grand Canyon state may find their respective Pokémon useful in patrolling the entirety of the Canyon basin. Fiery in form and ability, Arizalion is a strong contender and will make your Pokémon proud.

4. Arkansas

The Natural State garners a Pokémon that is anything but. Shaped much like a spikey tortoise, “Arkansaur” is a reptilian option who may be hiding until artillery in his equally spikey shell.

5. California

The Golden State scores a predatory bird that can distract an enemy before delivering an effective strike. Built like an oversized chicken, “Califlora” is large and in charge with all of its colorful plumage.

6. Colorado

Colorado might be The Centennial State, but its imagined Pokémon resembles a five-horned rock bison. Tough and intense, this “Colorock” mammal will stop any enemy in their tracks.

7. Connecticut

The Constitution State's “Connecfoal” might look like something straight out of My Little Pony, but its intense stare can undo any Pokémon's will. Don't count this horse out just because it's pretty.

8. Delaware

The First State would threaten any enemy Pokémon with its serpent-like scales, slender body, and spikey protrusions. If you need a new favorite, “Delaviper” could be a great choice.

9. District of Columbia

If a Pokémon could coin the Capital's nickname, it would be “Capitowl” for the owl of wisdom who presides over America. Okay, maybe not, but if we were talking real, playable Pokémon, this one would be an excellent pick for any team.

10. Florida

Like a mixture of a sea serpent and a seahorse, The Sunshine State's “Floracuda” is whimsical and built for water encounters. Don't let its frilly fins fool you; this fighter means business, and the name makes me think of Heart's “Barracuda.”

11. Georgia

The Peach State could give Bambi a run for his money with “Georglide,” a 26-point, beautiful buck with a distracting main of flowing fur. Beautiful or not, this Pokémon earned his stature and will defend his honor against any opponent.

12. Hawaii

The Aloha State has a cool-fire dragon on their side. Sea blue with fiery red hair, “Hawaiinui” is ready to take on any enemy of Pokémon. Sit back and relax with this Pokémon on duty.

13. Idaho

Despite being primarily known for potatoes, the Gem State would be home to a unique Pokémon in “Spudragon.” Like a cross between a potato, a turtle, and a porcupine, its pointy exterior would send any opponent running.

14. Illinois

Standing like a sentry over the Prairie State is “Illibison,” a thick-horned, serious-looking Pokémon who's seen some things in his time. With red eyes and multi-colored fur, this tough guy will fight to win, but only if he has to.

15. Indiana

The Hoosier State has a Pokémon that epitomizes the American spirit. Red, white, and blue, “Hoosieagle” embodies that bold audacity the first American settlers had to win their freedom from British rule.

16. Iowa

The Hawkeye State is a perfect place for “Corncornet.” Deceptively sweet, this little Pokémon features three distinctive wheat sprouts on its head that might be ammunition for taking down an enemy.

17. Kansas

“Kansavine” is right at home in the Sunflower State. Cute and cuddly, this adorable Pokémon can use beautifully green vines that seem part of their body or armor. Pick a fight with this one, and they may engage or swing away on their vines.

18. Kentucky

Decked out in armor, “Kentucknight” is ready for battle. This unicorn is a stalwart warrior and will serve the Bluegrass State well. And just because its mane is pretty, don't think it'll go easy on you.

19. Louisiana

The Pelican State has a water Pokémon to secure its coastline. “Bayouphant” hails from the bayou region along the Gulf of Mexico and is most comfortable in the water. Its finlike arms help propel it through the water like a torpedo.

20. Maine

Like a grumpy grandpa you still want to cuddle, “Pinetusk” guards The Pine State with his steadfast and steely persona. While he might look aged, his abilities are just as sharp as when he came into the world, and he serves the people of Maine in battle to his last.

21. Maryland

Native to the coastal waters of Maryland, “Crabstral” watches over the Old Line State with diligence and unwavering faithfulness. Quick on his walking legs, this intent Pokémon will catch you with his cheliped pincer arms before you know it's seen you.

22. Massachusetts

Like the Bay State, “Baystatea” will hypnotize you with its intense, heterochromatic eyes. Small in stature, this Pokémon is fast in the air, and its two-pronged talons hold its prey tight, giving no wiggle room for escape. You'll be stuck fast once it has you in its grasp.

23. Michigan

The Great Lakes State doesn't have much to worry about with “Michigrove” on the lookout. Massive ears help this Pokémon hear everything going down in both peninsulas, and nothing slips past its radar. This beautiful forest roamer can be your friend or foe, depending on how you treat Mother Nature.

24. Minnesota

Bitterly cold in winter, the North Star State depends on a wooly, two-horned guardian to watch over the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Even in the worst winter weather, “Minnesnowtaur” is on the job. This Pokémon means business and is ready for duty with its furry, two-tone fur.

25. Mississippi

Bearing a striking resemblance to a jackrabbit, “Mississprairie” carries a four-point antler and is very attuned to the needs of nature. As Pokémon go, it might be small, but it is also mighty. Agility is this Pokémon's best trait, and they use it with precision and accuracy.

26. Missouri

Adept on land or in the water, “Missouriver” is a Pokémon you want on your team. The Show-Me State relies on this serpent-like river guardian to patrol the Mississippi and Missouri riverbanks.

27. Montana

If the Thing had a pet modeled after him, it would be none other than “Montanox,” the protector of the Treasure State. Its huge horns sit atop a head with a solemn face. But it's the heft in its rocky body you have to watch out for. One hit from this Pokémon, and you'll be feeling it for days.

28. Nebraska

Hopefully, the “Nebrasaur” likes corn because the Cornhusker State is its home. Heavy eyebrows, sharp teeth, and pointy projections on its back help defend this landlocked state in case of a Pokémon invasion.

29. Nevada

The Silver State lucked out with “Nevadragon.” Not only is their state Pokémon a fierce, fiery dragon, but its name even sounds cool. With very short arms, this warden relies on its fire-breathing and flying abilities to ensure the safety of its people.

30. New Hampshire

Stonecold in its duties, “Graniteagle” is a bird of prey you don't want to see in battle. This Pokémon will use its piercing gaze, predator beak, and five-star talons to subdue any enemy on or off the field of play.

31. New Jersey

The Garden State has a masked avenger protecting its borders. Wearing the mask of a raccoon, “Jerseyquill” sports a serious set of quills. Always ready to defend and protect, this Pokémon means business.

32. New Mexico

Like a cross between a lizard and a snake, “New Mexicobra” sports several points on its tail that look poisonous to the touch. This Pokémon also sports a cloak, allowing it to blend in with several different surroundings to secure the Land of Enchantment.

33. New York

A phoenix rising, the Empire State has a gorgeous bird to match its enduring spirit. Brightly colored and intensely unwavering, “Empyreak” will give no quarter to the enemy, foreign or domestic.

34. North Carolina

The Tar Heel State shines as “Tarhoof” prances through its mountainous terrain. With its beautiful, forest-inspired antlers and bipedal hooves, this Pokémon is equally fit for a fight or a foray into the woods.

35. North Dakota

The Peace Garden State can keep its international peace garden border with Manitoba, Canada, partly thanks to “Dakarctic.” This powerful Pokémon is a stately polar bear who dares any to cross its boundary without permission. Give it an inch, and it'll take a mile, especially in the dead of a North Dakota winter.

36. Ohio

The Buckeye State has a perfectly symmetrical, almost animatronic sentry in “Buckeyeon.” Ten large points on its antlers don't detract from its intimidating body armor. Its white eyes and pointy tusks round out its profound demeanor. Challenge this Pokémon, and you'd better be ready for a fight.

37. Oklahoma

If you had a fire-breathing dog that sported four enormous horns, you might have something like the Sooner State's favored Pokémon. “Oklahomight” is a predacious fighter with a knack for seeing and exploiting an opponent's weakness to win. It'll take more than one opponent to take this bad boy down.

38. Oregon

At first glance, the Beaver State has a Pokémon who is relatively weak. As an astute tree, “Oregrove” doesn't seem vicious. But what it lacks in aggressive traits, it makes up for in intelligent maneuvers. Able to tap into the earth, this tree won't have to move more than its roots to upend your Pokémon, so prepare well if you meet it in battle.

39. Pennsylvania

Rippling with muscles, “Pennsylvanther” is one keen cat. Golden eyes contrast with its dark coloring to warn any foe lurking where they shouldn't. The Keystone State has nothing to fear with this Pokémon prowling its borders.

40. Rhode Island

A hard, tortoise-like shell and smooth armor plating on its head give “Rhodileaf” an ease of movement in or out of the water. And while it might not have much in the way of offense, its leafy projections are sharp and deadly should you get too close. Attacker, beware; this Pokémon is harder to crack than you might think.

41. South Carolina

“Palmetidon” is the perfect Pokémon representation of the Palmetto State. Green and white with serious red/orange eyes, this Pokémon isn't here to play games. His stubborn head won't give an inch before your Pokémon gets trapped in thick, tensile fronds that won't let go. There's no cutting this Pokémon down; you'll have to dig him up by the root to beat him in battle.

42. South Dakota

The Mount Rushmore State won't have a problem from any enemies with “Dakotabuff” patrolling its borders. Colored to blend in with its natural surroundings, this Pokémon had a massive set of horns that would intimidate even the most ferocious opponent. Be wary of taking on this Pokémon if you aren't ready for a fight.

43. Tennessee

Nashville has nothing on “Tennestar.” This riff-cutting guitar hero is happy to take you down with a song and never misses a beat. The Volunteer State will play its way to victory with this beat-boxing Pokémon at the front.

44. Texas

If the Lonestar needed a vicious cat to watch over its border with Mexico, “Texatiger” would do a fantastic job. A perfect balance between a lion and a tiger, this beast will turn you back before a fight begins. His steely gaze will make you think twice before engaging in a war of strength.

45. Utah

The Beehive State has a savage vulture ready to take on the strongest Pokémon. “Archover” serves by securing Utah through the air. Aerodynamic, this brightly colored predator is a fearsome rival on the battlefield.

46. Vermont

The Green Mountain State would have no problems if being cute was a shield. Known for its pure maple syrup, Vermont's Pokémon “Mapletop” would fit right in with its red maple leaf-like spikes and angelic demeanor.

47. Virginia

The Old Dominion State has a domineering bird of prey that mixes a majestic bald eagle and a phoenix; “Virgineagle” is a Pokémon you want in your battle regimen to ensure you win the day.

48. Washington State

Entirely at ease in the water, “Washingtide” is ready for battle. Agile and deceptively adorable, this little Pokémon will win by default. Its cuteness will so entrance you you'll forget you're supposed to fight.

49. West Virginia

The Mountain State has an epic Pokémon to help in times of trouble. The “Mountaineerex” is designed to monitor the generous mountains and rolling hills native to West Virginia. An experienced mountaineer, this Pokémon can take out an enemy with precise accuracy and never leave a trace.

50. Wisconsin

If a cow could become a knight, you'd likely have something similar to “Dairyknight.” This Pokémon is wearing head-to-toe armor with an excellent cape for added effect. Taking their duty seriously, Dairyknight is ready for battle at a moment's notice to protect the Badger State from evildoers.

51. Wyoming

One of the most remarkable aspects of The Cowboy State's Pokémon is the white mustache that contrasts so wonderfully with its dark brown face. Thick fur and a mean set of horns let troublemakers know who's in charge. Add in its intense eyes and muscular body, and you aren't going to have any trouble in a battle with this Pokémon.

Aliases and Alibis

Pokémon, or “pocket monsters,” are the creation of Satoshi Tajiri, who grew up enjoying catching small insects and bugs outside his home in Machida, Tokyo, Japan. This wonderful world and its incredible creatures are still evolving, with Scarlet and Violet being the newest releases in 2022.