Catchy Vibes: 15 Songs That Kick Off With a Chorus

Why bother with a verse when you can go straight into the chorus? Instead of giving us a slow burner, some artists have opened with an explosion of sound.

A popular online forum recently suggested the best songs that begin with a chorus, and each of these tunes should be added to your playlist.

1. Wake Up: Arcade Fire

Technically, it’s a chorus, although some would argue that it’s a series of “whoa-ohs.” The forum certainly loved “Wake Up,” with one claiming that it could have been one of the best songs ever if it was a little longer. That’s a puzzling statement, considering it already runs for five-and-a-half minutes.

2. Could You Be Loved: Bob Marley and The Wailers

Forum posters identified a trend when putting forward several Bob Marley songs. Along with “Could You Be Loved,” we can add “Three Little Birds” and “Get up Stand up.”

3. I Shot The Sheriff: Eric Clapton

Yes, this is another Bob Marley song, but it’s worth including the Clapton version because of one specific comment on this thread. One respondent heard a radio DJ state that they had no idea Eric Clapton wasn’t the original artist. Perhaps it’s time for a change of career.

4. Another Brick in The Wall: Pink Floyd

One commenter put forward Pink Floyd’s “One of These Days,” but it was argued that this tune didn’t have a chorus. “Another Brick in the Wall” does fit the bill. The song is just a chorus, repeated twice.

5. Strawberry Fields Forever: The Beatles

They had to be here somewhere. Pioneers of pop, The Beatles, began to experiment by the mid-1960s, and it was inevitable that their huge catalog would include at least one song that starts with a chorus. Others have “She Loves You,” but “Strawberry Fields Forever” is the forum’s favorite.

6. Bad Romance: Lady Gaga

This appears a worthy inclusion, although one reply suggests three separate openings to this track. In the poster’s opinion, “Bad Romance” starts with a weird synth piano, followed by the “true” chorus before Gaga goes gaga with potentially meaningless lyrics.

7. Dancing Queen: Abba

This suggestion brought out the pedants as, technically, “Dancing Queen” opens with a brief piece of introductory music. However, because the first lyric is the chorus, the forum eventually allowed it.

8. You Give Love a Bad Name: Bon Jovi

There’s no doubt about this: The chorus of “You Give Love a Bad Name” opens without any musical accompaniment. One person leads us off on this thread and, if you want to sing along, “Shot through the heart!”

9. What’s New Pussycat? Tom Jones

This song ticks the required box, although it’s not a big hit with everyone on the forum. One commenter views “What’s New Pussycat?” as having neither a beginning nor an end: It’s just a loop of awfulness.

10. There She Goes: The La’s

An iconic song that doesn’t have a narcotics reference, as many think, “There She Goes,” fulfills the Brief. One forum member suggests this is a unique song that repeats the chorus in some form, over and over.

11. Living After Midnight: Judas Priest

A rock anthem that remains popular today, “Living After Midnight” is a good choice. I might have gone for “United,” but I won’t argue with this forum.

12. Aberinkula: The Mars Volta

The poster who put this forward informed us that they were scared and shocked when this track began, as they hadn’t expected it to start so suddenly. That sounded like an excellent recommendation, so it’s time for me to check out “Aberinkula.”

13. Hit The Road Jack: Ray Charles

It’s a song covered by many artists, and we could have referenced Suzi Quatro, David Johansen, The Stampeders, and many more. This classic tune kicks off with an unforgettable chorus, and the original was released by Ray Charles in 1961.

14. Tubthumping: Chumbawamba

Opening up with a rousing chorus is this 1997 release, “Tubthumping,” from a group that was hard to place in any genre. The unusual structure of this tune underlines Chumbawamba’s approach to music, with one respondent suggesting that it’s actually a series of choruses.

15. In The Air Tonight: Phil Collins

More renowned for its thumping, tumbling drum break, “In the Air Tonight” kicks off with the chorus before heading into a first verse. One poster knows this 80s classic as a song from Miami Vice. Phil would approve.

Source: (Reddit).