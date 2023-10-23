Catholic Priest Apologizes for Smashing Halloween Pumpkins

Father Jaromir Smejkal, a parish priest at the Roman Catholic Church of St. John the Baptist, strolled through a park in Kurdejov in the South Moravian region and smashed rows of Halloween pumpkins. Father Smejkal said he saw evil inscriptions carved into the orange faces.

Why Did He Do It?

As reported by BBC News, Father Jaromir Smejkal committed vandalism as a testament to his faith and duty to protect his community.

Following a service on a Sunday night, he walked out into the front of the church and spotted numerous pumpkins lying around the church grounds, each decorated with faces and designs he believed alluded to Satan. The father thought he was respecting God by destroying these “Satanic” images.

“I acted according to my faith and duty to be a father and protector of the children entrusted to me and removed these symbols,” said Father Smejkal. Due to his faith, he believes that society's current celebration of Halloween celebrates demonic spirits, which offsets the celebration of the Catholic All Souls' Day.