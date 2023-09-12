Caught on Tape: Federal Prosecutor’s Shocking Behavior During DUI Arrest

A federal drug enforcement prosecutor landed himself in controversy this summer, and now the police bodycam footage shows why. Released this week, the footage from the Tampa Police Department catches Joseph Ruddy, a prolific narcotics prosecutor, in embarrassing circumstances.

Wielding a Business Card

After a hit-and-run incident last July, Ruddy is seen swaying as he clings to the back of his pickup truck after police officers confront him. The video starts with officers nearing the assistant U.S. attorney, who is wielding a business card he then hands to one of the approaching cops — a clear attempt at swaying the officer’s perception.

He Hit and Ran

The Tampa Bay official then quizzes the inebriated attorney, who sometimes struggles to stand up straight, almost falling over at one point. Furthermore, Ruddy appears to agree with the recording officer, who informs him, “You hit a vehicle, and you ran, okay?” Whether Ruddy was expecting leniency from a fellow law official is disputable. However, there is no denying he was driving in a flagrant violation of the law, and he knew the game was up.

This Will Look “Really Bad”

Furthermore, when the officer tells him, “You ran because you’re drunk — you probably didn’t realize you hit the vehicle,” the prosecutor agrees. The policeman also refers to Ruddy’s business card antics, warning him it will look “really bad” when officials see the footage.

Still Employed by The State

Ruddy has since been removed from his supervisory status at the Tampa U.S. Attorney’s Office and pulled off three pending legal cases. Ruddy now awaits his fate, although up until the video surfaced, he remained employed by the U.S. Justice Department, who have not publically indicated his status.

Was He Currying Favor?

The Office of the Inspector General now has control of the case and will likely be inquiring into whether Ruddy used his status as a federal official to gain influence. Having already been charged with driving under the influence, the prosecutor faces a potential year in prison, though curiously — and despite numerous eye-witness accounts to the contrary — he wasn’t charged with leaving the hit-and-run incident.

A Drug Enforcement Success Story

Although this unpleasant case has tainted Ruddy’s reputation, he is a celebrated attorney, known in professional circles as a driving force behind Operation Panama Express (PANEX). The group is tasked with combating narcotic smuggling at sea, uniting the Drug Enforcement Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, and the U.S. Coast Guard in successful missions leading to removing 888 metric tons of class-A drugs from circulation from 2018 through 2022.

What lies ahead for Joseph Ruddy remains to be seen, though one might think he will unlikely serve as a federal attorney again.