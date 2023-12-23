Theatrical Transformations: 12 Problematic Celebrities Who Staged Remarkable Career Comebacks

While some celebrities have done legitimately good things, many others haven't. Everyone has skeletons in the closet, but some loved celebs have opened their closets, and fans seem not to care. Here are examples of public figures still beloved- and who are still getting gigs- despite the controversies surrounding them.

1. Elisabeth Moss

Elizabeth Moss stars at the center of The Handmaid's Tale, a show all about a religious cult that has a hatred towards women. That said, Moss herself is a member of Scientology… yet somehow fans overlook this.

2. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler still has a considerable fan base, especially Aerosmith fans. However, at one point in his life, he forced a young girl's family to sign over her guardianship to him so he could then proceed to date her. Gross.

3. David and Leigh Eddings

David Eddings and his wife Leigh wrote several bestselling fantasy series. However, before they were beloved fantasy authors, they were convicted child abusers. The Eddings kept a four-year-old boy locked in a cage in their basement. After discovering the boy, the couple was arrested and served time in prison. However, their sentences were short, and they became novelists shortly after their release.

4. Ethan Kath

Ethan Kath (aka Claudio Paolo Palmieri) of Crystal Castles is still considered a talented producer and musician. This is despite the abuse fellow band member Alice Glass suffered at his hands.

5. Gloria Trevi

Gloria Trevi is a Mexican singer who's been popular since the 90s. During the 90s, she and her husband (Sergio Andrade) were allegedly at the helm of a trafficking ring. Trevi has never been charged or convicted of any crimes and is still very famous in Mexico.

6. Jerry Lee Lewis

Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis may have been great on stage, but he was anything but behind closed doors. The problem isn't that Lewis married seven times. The fact that a few overlapped isn't even the worst thing Lewis did. His third marriage was to his cousin (first, once removed), who was only 13 when they married. When she was 14, she gave birth to a son. By the time she turned 19, she filed for divorce from Lewis- two years after their son died in a pool accident.

7. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller committed a handful of felonies before, during, and after filming The Flash. While Miller could still go to jail, no arrests have been made. Warner Bros., however, was doing everything it could to keep the actor out of the spotlight as The Flash premiered.

8. Boy George

Boy George was convicted of holding someone hostage by handcuffing him to the wall and beating him with a chain. Fortunately, Boy George was arrested but only served a 4-month sentence before returning to the reality show circuit.

9. Joel Osteen

It's pretty shocking that Osteen, a famous Christian pastor, still has a following. It's well known that he teaches the prosperity gospel and controversial faith healing tactics, making him a target for both traditional Christians and nonbelievers alike.

10. Roman Polanski

The legendary filmmaker has created incredible movies and won several awards for them. However, he's never been able to accept them in person due to being unable to enter the United States. The reason? Drugging and assaulting a teenager.

11. Coco Chanel

The cultural and fashion icon is still beloved by many after her death, but she's not without controversy. Chanel worked with and for German intelligence throughout World War II, including turning in associates to Germans, seizing their assets, and committing countless other anti-Semitic acts.

12. The Red Hot Chili Peppers

The popular band Red Hot Chili Peppers comprises vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante. Flea and Smith have been previously arrested for assault, and Kiedis admitted to statutory assault in his autobiography. They're still touring and performing in sold-out shows and music festivals.