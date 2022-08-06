Must-Watch Celebrity Documentaries to Binge

Are you looking for the best celebrity documentaries to binge? We got you covered.

Must-Watch Documentaries

These celebrity films share incredible true stories of trauma, tragedy, perseverance, motivation, and determination.

Additionally, they are great at humanizing larger-than-life celebrities who think, feel, and behave like you and me. So please enjoy in no particular order the best celebrity documentaries to experience. Also, where to watch them.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

1. Tina

The HBO documentary Tina tells the legendary story of a Black rocker feminist icon that defined herself at age 47. But sadly, her career has often been overshadowed by her ex-husband Ike Turner.

Nevertheless, the film does great justice in showing how the media's relentless pursuit of drama can be brutal for people living with PTSD. Listening to their son recant his childhood memories of his mother's abuse was challenging.

Tina had promised Ike she wouldn't leave him, and his “Woe is Me” manipulated her. Surprisingly, she felt guilty, even to the detriment of her safety.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on HBO Max

Hopefully, this documentary will help grant a peaceful closure to the media's retraumatizing her with inappropriate questions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

2. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary is an inspiring story of resilience in facing adversity. It's top-notch celebrity entertainment.

She opens her heart to share about low self-esteem issues from being constantly attacked in the tabloids—Lopez speaks about discovering herself and believing in that and not anything anybody else said about her.

Halftime highlights JLO's hard work and determination that led her to become a global icon. She says her inspiration is “always evolving and going outside of your comfort zone to do something different.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

Also, the doc shows Jennifer Lopez had the number one album, J.LO, and the number one movie, The Wedding Planner, in 2001. It's an intimate look at one of the most impressive women in show biz.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

3. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

In the Netflix documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, we see a different side of the legendary Christopher Wallace, a.k.a., Notorious B.I.G., Captured by rare footage shot by his close friend Damion “D-Roc.”

It accompanies interviews with Wallace's mother, family, wife (Faith Evans), and friends.

Despite the thugged-out gangsta rap image he portrayed, Wallace loved R&B and sang all of the time.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

We discover that legendary artist Big Daddy Kane was his favorite rapper, and he loved visiting Jamaica with his mother. The documentary highlights how most people from the block never went much farther than down the street.

Can you imagine how small your world would be if you never left your neighborhood? We gain a deeper understanding of the helplessness associated with succumbing to the drug-dealing game.

One part that resonated was when Wallace's mother shared that she didn't shed a tear because it was too heavy on the day of his funeral.

Over 25 years later, Brooklyn has beautiful murals of Wallace painted as the King of New York. Unfortunately, the Notorious B.I.G. died on March 9th, 1997, and his case remains unsolved.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

4. Framing Britney Spears

Britney served two stints in rehab and didn't receive proper family aftercare. In addition, disturbing insight revolving around her father's conservatorship over her for almost 14 years. The conservatorship claims Britney Spears cannot make decisions about her finances.

Furthermore, the conservatorship allowed security guards over her 24 hours a day the ability to cancel her credit cards, make recording and touring dates, and control who she could see.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Hulu

Since Framing Britney Spears aired, we are happy to report the judge finally ended Jamie Spears's conservatorship and control over Britney Spears and her finances.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

5. Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Won't You Be My Neighbor? is one of those celebrity documentaries that requires tissues. Fred Rogers was an ordained minister who loved children and brought joy to thousands of viewers.

He believed the most profoundly spiritual thing he could do in his life was to love his neighbor as himself. Incredibly, his life models the commandment, on and off the screen.

Mr. Roger's neighborhood was a cultural phenomenon in the unlikeliest circumstances for success. For instance, the show's set was campy, and they didn't have a big budget.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on HBO Max

If you believe in angels, Mr. Rogers was an angel; if you don't, you may reconsider after watching this film. Fred Rogers lived by the philosophy that “The best thing you can do is let someone know that they are loved and that they are capable of loving.”

Won't You Be My Neighbor? is a feel-good celebrity documentary that restores your faith in humanity. “I love you just the way you are.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

6. Bob Ross Happy Accidents Betrayal and Greed

The documentary Bob Ross Happy Accidents Betrayal and Greed paints a beautiful picture of a happy little friend who healed and helped others heal through painting. A genuinely caring man who reached through thousands of televisions to befriend and help heal others in a way that helped heal him.

His television series, The Joy of Painting, was on for 31 years. The testimonies from fans about his show, finding them in their darkest hours, and pulling them back into the light are inspiring.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on HBO Max

One thing his son Steve says defines his father beautifully; he helped “Teach them that they could be valuable; they could be important in this world.” It's an incredible testimony to The Joy of Painting.

The world is a little sadder for our loss of Bob Ross. We could use some happy little clouds and happy little trees right now.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

7. The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is an interview-style celebrity documentary with the last surviving brother, Barry Gibbs. Additionally, it follows Maurice, Robin, Barry, and Andy Gibb through the rise and fall of disco music.

It shows incredible footage of the brothers harmonizing and perfecting their iconic sound that helped define the seventies.

This astonishing documentary features The Bee Gee's sixties guitar pop sound and their more known seventies falsettos. The Gibb brothers in the 60s resemble the Beatle's sound.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on HBO Max

They held the top position for sales until 1992 when Whitney Houston‘s The Bodyguard Soundtrack outsold them by 5,000,000.

No one can be mad about her claiming that throne; she is the “Queen of the Night,” but don't let it take away from the unreplicated sound and success of the Gibb brothers.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is one of the best celebrity documentaries on our list.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

8. Miss Americana

Directed by Lana Wilson, the Netflix award-winning documentary Miss Americana allows us to share the studio space with Taylor Swift. Watching her brain work when piecing her music together is fun and insightful.

If you already love her, expect to fall deeper. Swift shares the pressure of always being “The Good Girl.” In addition, she talks about becoming the person everyone wanted her to be.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

Her ability to adapt and continuously reinvent herself has poised her for even greater things. She is a one-of-a-kind artist, a fantastic live performer, and one of the most gifted singer-songwriters. Miss Americana is excellent!

Miss Americana is an empowering film highlighting Taylor Swift's finding and asserting her voice in an industry that seeks to silence it. P.S. She is a cat lover, and this is one of our favorite celebrity documentaries for hitting you right in the feels.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

9. Becoming Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama's Becoming follows her on the book tour of her bestselling memoir of the same name. It received critical acclaim and is at a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Regardless of politics, this film tells a remarkable human being story. Two years after leaving the White House, Michelle Obama empowers young people across the country to challenge themselves.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

Obama explains when people try to play it off, “I was joking. It's only politics.” Her response is, “No. No. No. It's like – that changes the shape of a person's soul.”

Of course, harsh words cut forever, but sometimes you're affecting someone each time you leave a comment and don't realize it. It's one of the most enlightening celebrity documentaries.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

10. D emi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is a triumphant celebrity documentary that exemplifies hope for people in addiction and recovery spaces. In an interview-style doc, Lovato shares their childhood trauma and family history of addiction.

She also spoke about her eating disorder, extreme dieting, and over-exercising. Also, like many people with opioid use disorders across the globe, Lovato's problem started with trauma and a prescription drug.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on YouTube

When she couldn't find Xanax and cocaine, she moved to heroin and crack. Lovato mistakenly believed she could use those drugs recreationally in an all too familiar story. Also, surprisingly, Demi Lovato wrote her single, “Sober,” while actively using heroin.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is a powerful documentary. It validates the reality that drugs don't discriminate. Lovato's honesty and vulnerability are admirable and an essential testimony for addiction and recovery communities.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

11. This Is Paris

This Is Paris is one of the most shocking celebrity documentaries. Finally, we become aware of the honest Paris Hilton. One without the babydoll voice and ditzy facade. Paris pioneered social media influencers.

She was a new celebrity famous for being famous, and many people didn't take her seriously. “That's hot.” However, her sister Nikki Hilton expresses that Paris is much more typical than she lets on. Describing her as a ‘Boy at heart.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on YouTube

Finally, as the original influencer, Paris Hilton admits that sometimes she feels like she helped create a monster. Nevertheless, it's an eye-opening documentary that instills an appreciation for her brand and the intelligent businesswoman she is behind her mask.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

12. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry shows us two teens in their bedroom, creating an iconic sound that has taken over the pop waves. She first gained attention at the young age of 13 when she posted “Ocean Eyes” online.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on AppleTV Plus

Billie Eilish is a seven-time Grammy award winner. Finneas O'Connell is the mastermind behind the sound of several hit tracks from artists, including Halsey, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry has a 96% critic rating with a 95% audience approval and is one of our favorite celebrity documentaries.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

13. Gaga: Five Foot Two

Gaga: Five Foot Two is an award-winning documentary. It grants a behind-the-scenes look at preparing for the SuperBowl Halftime performance and the production and release of her album, Joanne.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

She's a sensational performer with exceptional range and poise. Lady Gaga proves she's on her way to her dream of becoming “An old rockstar lady.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

14. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

The Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly documentary is a euphonious rollercoaster for your ears. It begins with him being interviewed on a rollercoaster, talking about taking things to the extreme with his album Astroworld.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

A generous Scott takes the Nike shoes off his feet and hands them to a fan front row of his audience. Additionally, he is a family man with a new baby.

Finally, he explains his affinity for the Houston Astroworld Park that shut down. That's why he hosted a concert called Astroworld on the property across the street from where the theme park used to be.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is one of those celebrity documentaries that you think will go one way but instead tells a different story.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

15. Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness

The Chasing Happiness documentary shows brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas's rise to stardom and the obstacles faced along the way. The Jonas Brothers are a tight-knit family, and music was always part of their identity.

Nick Jonas was signed at age ten but insisted they listen to a song with his brothers. So the kids got signed that day, and The Jonas Brothers were born.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

We see exclusive insight into why the Jonas Brothers broke up and how they grew back together. It's an inspiring story illuminating the power of brotherhood.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

16. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder centers around Shawn Mendes's life on and off stage. We also learn about his struggles with anxiety and depression. It's an authentic look and an important reminder to be kind.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

We also get a raw and intimate look at him and his former love interest, Camila Cabello. It's a behind-the-scenes look at them harmonizing beautifully, utilizing the acoustics of the ceramic bathroom walls. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder is an inspiring documentary with fabulous music.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

17. Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Dolly Parton: Here I Am is a British biographical documentary. It follows Dolly as she celebrates the 50th Anniversary of her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton explains that performing there was an ultimate goal and honor.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on Netflix

The devotion of Parton's fans is remarkable. Dolly Parton is a global icon who has opened a theme park, acted in hit films, and wrote some of the most recognizable hits in the world.

Additionally, she confesses, “I never went where anyone has expected me to go. I do that in my songs. You might think you know me, but I might surprise you.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

18. Nas: Time is Illmatic

Nas: Time Is Illmatic is sitting as one of the highest-rated celebrity documentaries on Rotten Tomatoes, with a whopping 98% critic approval and 82% audience score.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Watch on PC

Additionally, Nas shares testimony about his song where he predicted his kids, “The World Is Yours.” He raps, “Thinking a word best describing my life to name my daughter. My strength, my son, the star will be my resurrection.” Nas had his children in that order and described its fruition as “chilling.”

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Great Documentaries

Don't miss out on viewing these documentary films. Several are award-winning documentaries, and all tell a great story.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.