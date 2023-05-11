Celeberate Mom With These Mother’s Day Titles on Crackle

Mother's Day 2023 is Sunday, May 14th.

Celebrate Mom and all the love she's poured on you with some of these free titles on Crackle!

Feature Film

A film about a family's reaction when Ben, the youngest son, is kidnapped and found nine years later, living in the same town where his family had just moved.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer (What Lies Beneath), Treat Williams (Blue Bloods)

Limited Series

Mama Flora reflects on her life from the 1910s through to the 1970s while trying to help her granddaughter get her life right and be a better mother for her son, all while bringing the family she has left back together.

Cast: Cecily Tyson (The Help), Erika Alexander (Get Out), Queen Latifah (Bringing Down the House)

Feature Film

Interwoven stories of what it is to be a mom are seen through the lens of photographer Rigby Gray.

Cast: Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Courteney Cox (Scream)

Feature Film

A young singer is reunited with her mother, who left her as a child.

Cast: Diana Ross (The Wiz), Brandy Norwood (Moesha)

Feature Film

In this heroic odyssey, thirteen-year-old Dicey Tillerman struggles to keep her siblings together after she and James, age eleven, Maybeth, nine, and Sammy, only six, are abandoned in a shopping center parking lot by their distraught mother, Liza.

Cast: Anne Bancroft (The Graduate), Kimberlee Peterson (The West Wing), Trevor O'Brien (Grey's Anatomy)

Feature Film

When gruff and independent Candy meets her angry and stubborn birth mother, can the two open their hearts to each other?

Cast: Essence Atkins (First Wives Club), Lynn Whitfield (Madea's Family Reunion), Jasmine Guy (A Different World)

Feature Film

When a four-year-old girl's father dies, she sends him a letter attached to a little mermaid balloon that flies 400 miles and lands in Mermaid, a Canadian island town, where a wonderful family answers it.

Cast: Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore), Samantha Mathis (American Psycho)

Feature Film

In central Texas in the 1930s, a widow with two small children tries to save her small 40-acre farm with the help of a blind boarder and an itinerant black handyman.

Cast: Sally Field (Steel Magnolias), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich)

Feature Film

The juvenile court orders two fighting teenage girls from the opposite side of the tracks to swap families and learn how the other half lives.

Cast: Shelley Fabares (Mermaids), Hillary Tuck (Grey's Anatomy)

Feature Film

Celebrate the human spirit in a poignant story of determination and strength, hope and courage, understanding and love.

Cast: Judith Light (Who's the Boss?), Tom Irwin (The Morning Show)

Feature Film

Farrah Fawcett plays Jewel, a 40-year-old woman living in 1940s Mississippi who gives birth to a girl with Down Syndrome and raises her amidst immense social stigma and financial hardship.

Cast: Farrah Fawcett (Charlie's Angels), Patrick Bergin (Patriot Games)

Feature Film

A woman's untimely death prompts a legal battle between her mother and her lesbian partner for the custody of her daughter.

Cast: Brooke Shields (Suddenly Susan), Cherry Jones (Ocean's Twelve)

Feature Film

Two mother-daughter duos must contend with their grief and complicated feelings for each other when the person who ties them together dies.

Cast: Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), Sophie Nelisse (Yellowjackets)

Feature Film

Life for 15-year-old Ruthie and her young mother, Rita, has never been stable. Fleeing Rita's latest boyfriend, they live out of their beat-up car and head east for a better life.

Cast: Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Stefania LaVie Owen (Krampus)

This article was produced by Crackle and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.