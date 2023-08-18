Tunes That Transcend: Celebrating The Finest Film Soundtracks According to Fans

A film soundtrack can occasionally transcend the movie and become a massive hit in its own right. A popular online forum recently discussed this phenomenon, and they produced a list of the finest soundtracks of all time.

1- Titanic (1997)

The majority of votes were cast for James Horner and his soundtrack to Titanic. As one individual suggested, it has everything by being “romantic, mysterious, haunting, dramatic, heartbreaking, action-packed, gentle and intimate.” That’s quite a package.

2- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

The Harry Potter series produced several contenders, but The Philosopher’s Stone eventually came out on top. Released in 2001, one forum member argued that the score was “exactly what the Harry Potter world should sound like; exciting but a little eerie.”

3- Psycho (1960)

Surely no tune can convey more fear and terror than the backdrop to Psycho’s most pivotal moment. The strings that precede the infamous shower scene in this terrifying film tell you that something terrible is about to happen.

4- Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

One poster was surprised to see few mentions for this John Williams soundtrack. Featuring great artists including Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, the person points out that Memoirs of a Geisha won a Golden Globe, a Bafta, and a Grammy.

5- The Power of One (1992)

One composer who was referenced more than most was the great Hans Zimmer. Any of his scores could have made the cut, but The Power of One is certainly a classic. One forum member was “surprised that [Zimmer] only has two Academy awards.”



6- Braveheart (1995)

In one of the busiest threads of this forum, one poster was shocked that no one was voting for Braveheart. In their words, it’s “one of the most incredibly moving scores of all time.”

7- Into the Wild (2007)

According to the forum, former Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder made a winning debut in the world of film soundtracks. One individual claims that the music to Into the Wild “does a beautiful job matching the imagery and vibe of the film.”

8- Harold and Maude (1971)

Anyone looking for a leftfield suggestion should consider this 1971 soundtrack by Cat Stevens. A poster here says the “aesthetic of Stevens’ music naturally fits the movie, and it’s a fun, non-orchestra answer.”

9- Peter Pan (2003)

Great soundtracks should transcend the movie to become classics in their own right and should also fit the film’s theme. One forum member feels that the score to Peter Pan ticks both boxes and that composer James Newton Howard “knows how to translate magic and dreams into music.”

10- The Princess Bride (1987)

More famous for his work with the band Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler is also a prolific writer of film scores. Among many contenders, the music to The Princess Bride comes out on top. As one forum member suggests,

“Any Mark Knopfler soundtrack will be a banger.”

11- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

This soundtrack was occasionally mentioned by posters who failed to back-up their suggestion with any debate. Maybe the score for this Lord of the Rings release speaks for itself because.

12- The Fountain (2006)

English musician Clint Mansell enjoyed an unlikely route into the world of movie soundtracks. Once the long-haired rebellious singer for the infamous indie band Pop Will Eat Itself, he’s now a respected composer. The Fountain was a big hit for the forum, with one member claiming that the score is “nothing short of mind-blowing.”

13- Jaws (1978)

Like Psycho, there are a few bars of music that are synonymous with the original film release. As one commenter confirms regarding Jaws, the composer has “managed to make a villain out of two notes.”

14- Baby Driver (2017)

I’ll sign off with my suggestion. Baby Driver’s main character is obsessed with music, so we should expect to hear a stunning soundtrack. The score is brilliant, with a diverse spectrum of artists from Martha and the Vandellas to T Rex and the Damned.

