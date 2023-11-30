Celebrate The Christmas Season With New Holiday Additions To Red Box

Coming to Redbox FREE streaming in December!

Alone for Christmas

Feature Film

When a family visits Grandma's house on Christmas Eve, they leave their dog at home alone. And when burglars try to take the presents from under the tree, the dog must use every trick it knows to stop them.

Cast: David DeLuise (This is Us), Kim Little (Z Nation), Davis Cleveland (Shake It Up)

Available: 12/1

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

Feature Film

An old bitter miser is given a chance for redemption when ghosts haunt him on Christmas Eve.

Cast: Kelsey Grammer (Cheers), Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock)

Available: 12/1

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Feature Film

Corporate analyst and single mom Jen tackles Christmas with a business-like approach until her uncle arrives with a handsome stranger in tow.

Cast: Brooke Burns (Baywatch), Henry Winkler (Arrested Development), Warren Christie (Batwoman)

Available: 12/1

Angels in the Snow

Feature Film

When nothing short of a miracle can hold a deteriorating family together, a Christmas getaway sets the stage for a miracle to occur—a heartwarming family story of love, loss, and rediscovery.

Cast: Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Chris Potter (Heartland), Colin Lawrence (Riverdale)

Available: 12/1

All Good Things

Feature Film

Two big-city teenage sisters are sent to their grandparents' farm for Christmas break against their wishes. While there, the sisters connect to their roots and help save the farm from foreclosure.

Cast: Morgan Fairchild (Friends), Corbin Bernsen (Major League), Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories)

Available: 12/1

The Brass Teapot

Feature Film

When a couple discovers that a brass teapot makes them money whenever they hurt themselves, they must understand how far they are willing to go.

Cast: Juno Temple (Atonement), Michael Angarano (Almost Famous), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls)

Available: 12/15

A Walk in the Woods

Feature Film

After spending two decades in England, Bill Bryson returns to the U.S., where he decides the best way to connect with his homeland is to hike the Appalachian Trail with one of his oldest friends, Stephen Katz.

Cast: Robert Redford (The Natural), Nick Nolte (48 Hours), Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility)

Available: 12/1

99 Homes

Feature Film

A recently unemployed single father struggles to get back his foreclosed home by working for the real estate broker who is the source of his frustration.

Cast: Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Michael Shannon (Take Shelter), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Available: 12/1

Lightning Jack

Feature Film

Lightning Jack Kane is an Australian outlaw in the Wild West. During a bungled bank robbery, he picks up mute Ben Doyle as a hostage. The two become good friends, with Jack teaching Ben how to rob banks while they plan Jack's last heist.

Cast: Paul Hogan (Crocodile Dundee), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation)

Available: 12/1

Serious Moonlight

Feature Film

A high-powered attorney duct tapes her adulterous husband to the toilet … right before burglars invade their home.

Cast: Meg Ryan (When Harry Met Sally), Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), Kristen Bell (Gossip Girl)

Available: 12/15

Just Getting Started

Feature Film

An ex-F.B.I. Agent (Tommy Lee Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the Witness Protection Program (Morgan Freeman) must put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.

Cast: Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive), Rene Russo (Nightcrawler)

Available: 12/1

