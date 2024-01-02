Celebrate Valentine’s Day Like the Germans Do

According to a survey by the National Confectioners Association, about 92% of Americans celebrate Valentine’s Day with candy and chocolate, adding up to approximately $4 billion in confectionery sales in the United States every year.

However, lovers of German food and affordable gifting may appreciate a more German approach to Valentine's Day this year.

While it's true that Valentine's Day hasn't been celebrated in Germany for very long, it has become a rapidly growing trend for Germans to celebrate this American Day of love. Observing the holiday started in the 1940s, thanks to American military personnel bringing the custom with them.

That said, Germans take a slightly different approach to “Valentinstag,” and their traditions are worth considering.

One of the reasons this day has been a slow starter in Germany is because they view it as a commercialized American holiday — a day for spending a lot of money, and that’s not an unfounded assumption.

However, with a slower economy this year, let's take a cue from our German friends and approach the holiday with less spending and more loving care.

How Do Germans Celebrate Valentine's Day?

Children don't participate in Germany like they do here in the States. It's a holiday just for adults in Germany. Couples give each other decorated, heart-shaped cookies, flowers, or suggestive pig-shaped marzipan candy. On any other day, these pigs convey a wish for good luck, but on this day, they can be found in somewhat suggestive positions and indicate not only love but lust as well.

The focus is more on romantic gestures in Germany than on commercially bought gifts as it is here in the U.S. It's far more common for couples to cook a romantic dinner for two at home than showering each other with costly gifts or going out to an expensive restaurant.

With the rising costs of everything, a romantic evening at home sounds pretty good. How can Americans follow the Germans’ lead?

Make German Food for Your Special Someone

German food is comfort food. It’s wholesome, packed with flavor thanks to plenty of spices and seasoning, and it’s always hearty and satisfying.

Chantile Ferriera says, “Growing up in a small town in Colorado with a strong German base, I was able to enjoy a variety of German foods from early on. I have very fond memories of Hildegard, a German woman close to my family, teaching me how to make different recipes. I still have some recipes written in her beautiful German handwriting! My favorite was always apfelkuchen, a traditional apple cake. Even after moving away from Colorado, I continue to make apfelkuchen, and remember the fun time I spent learning from Hildegard.”

Cook Comfort Food for Dinner

The Germans have comfort food down to a science. German comfort food is based on meat and potatoes most of the time, and Valentine's Day is no exception.

Beef Rouladen is a great dish for someone trying German food for the first time. This dish is a roulade with bacon, onions, and red wine sauce. It's great served with potatoes and it’s flavored with romance.

Serve mashed potatoes, potato dumplings, a side of roasted vegetables, and perhaps a green salad to round out the meal.

A Romantic Dinner for Two

Light a few candles. Consider setting up dinner as a picnic on the living room floor with blankets, pillows, and a romantic movie to enjoy when the meal is done. This type of picnic dinner can even be enjoyed with the kids before sending them to bed.

A charcuterie board with German meats and cheeses is another option for keeping the meal simple and easy to eat picnic-style.

A Romantic Dessert

Dessert is the most romantic course in a Valentine's Day dinner, so take advantage of this. It doesn't have to be expensive, but it should be decadent. Try a German Apple Cake with authentic, homemade whipped cream. Nothing beats a homemade cake, and real whipped cream is on another level.

Remember the coffee. Germans wouldn't dream of having cake without coffee or tea, even if it’s decaf. The bitterness of the coffee offsets the sweetness of the cake, creating the perfect balance of flavor.

Affordable Romantic Gift Ideas for Valentine's Day

Stick to small pieces of chocolate instead of vast amounts of sugar in a huge box. If you want to make something for your love, try making some marzipan candy or homemade brownies. They will appreciate the effort as well as the gift.

Instead of buying an expensive card, try hand-writing a romantic love letter. Writing love letters is a tradition that should never have gone out of style. Don’t send your romantic message in a text, either. Write it on an actual piece of paper.

Instead of costly roses, opt for red tulips or red lilies. Both flowers symbolize love and passion, just as roses do, but tend to be far more affordable.

Try making a homemade coupon book for things like free foot rubs or massages, a picnic somewhere you both love, or a hug and kiss when one is needed. These small “coupons” show your special someone you notice the little things they love.

German Non-Materialism for the Win

While people love to dote on the one they love, breaking the bank doesn't have to be part of the equation. The idea behind doing as the Germans do is to enjoy the day without going broke. Germans, as a whole, don't tend to be materialistic people. They prefer a real show of emotions, a genuine small action demonstrating how you feel, and simple gestures communicating how much you genuinely care. Less is more for the Germans, and that’s a lead we can all afford to follow this Valentine's Day.

