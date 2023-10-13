Baby Mummies? Tequila Offerings? Celebrating The Day of The Dead

“I ain't afraid of no ghosts” — but what about long-dead relatives, mummified babies, and the “bread of the dead”? Increasing awareness of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, in the United States is putting a greater spotlight than ever on a holiday with ancient roots south of the border.

While Mexico is often most popularly associated with the Day of the Dead as the source of much of the holiday's lore in the States, it's celebrated throughout Latin America with significant variations from place to place. The scares are fewer, and there are more time-honored traditions of a more family-friendly celebration than you might expect.

Increasing Visibility and New Traditions

The popularity of the Pixar blockbuster movie Coco and increasingly festive Day of the Dead parades and celebrations in the United States have made this holiday's imagery nearly as commonplace as Halloween's. While these two spooky celebrations have some things in common, their true roots differ.

In Mexico, families celebrate the holiday on November 1 and 2 by building altars to honor deceased family members, which are said to help the dead find their way home. While traditions can vary, most families create altars at home with favorite foods, candles, marigold flowers, and even spirits like tequila and mezcal. The holiday is also often marked by visiting the local cemetery to clean and decorate gravesites and even share a meal with deceased loved ones. Newer traditions like Mexico City's grand Day of the Dead parade bring renewed life to the celebration for the next generation.

Contrary to popular belief, it isn't all about the scares. Globalization has caused some holiday traditions to mix — Halloween is increasingly celebrated in Latin America, for example, with costume parties, events, and even trick or treating in some areas — though it remains distinct from the Day of the Dead.

Day of The Dead Around The World

Day of the Dead traditions can be just as strong in other countries, though they have yet to become as well-known to outsiders as those from Mexico. One of the most distinct celebrations of the holiday in the Americas comes from Ecuador, where a proud, prevalent indigenous population has kept a unique blend of Catholic and indigenous Day of the Dead traditions alive over the centuries.

In small Ecuadorian towns like Otavalo, where indigenous roots are strong, the days leading up to November 2 show signs of celebration, with families visiting cemeteries with flowers, creating offerings, and sharing meals to honor lost loved ones.

In Ecuador's coastal regions like Esmeraldas, boats are adorned with vibrant flowers and palm fronds, setting sail on November 3. Larger cities like Cuenca, whose independence day falls the day after the Day of the Dead, go all out for the multi-day celebration.

While traditions vary from city to city, one delicious celebration is universal in the country. Guaguas de pan, sweet bread filled with jam and shaped like babies that have long been used on Day of the Dead offerings, have become a staple in bakeries around the country. Some say they represent ancient indigenous mummification traditions; others say they represent beliefs that the deceased regains child-like innocence after death. Whatever the true origin of the practice, they're consumed with colada morada, a thick, sweet beverage made from black corn flour, local fruits, and plenty of herbs and spices.

These unique traditions are increasingly becoming a reason for travelers to plan a trip to the country during the season, eager to experience it all first-hand. We are thrilled to welcome travelers from around the world to join us in Ecuador and partake in the beauty of this celebration, where ancient traditions intertwine with modern festivities,” said Niels Olsen, Ecuador's Minister of Tourism. “Join us in paying tribute to our ancestors and uncover the warmth of our people as we come together to commemorate this occasion.”

Even More Traditions

Baby-shaped sweets and fruity purple drinks are just the start of a range of Day of the Dead traditions that are as distinct as the cultures that have long celebrated the holiday. In some regions of Bolivia, the actual skulls of deceased relatives remain in their loved ones' homes year-round to be adorned with flower crowns and given offerings of coca leaves, cigarettes, and more to celebrate the day. In other places, sweet breads take different shapes and are the primary offerings on graves and offering tables in homes.

Whether you're a lover of all things spooky season or looking for a memorable way to get in touch with local traditions on your next trip, celebrating the Day of the Dead is certainly a gateway into another culture. Whether it's a gateway to the next life… well, that's another story.

This article was produced be Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.