Star-Studded Revivals: 25 Celebrities Who Made Epic Returns to the Limelight

Some celebrities, like Scarlett Johansson, Julia Roberts, and Ryan Gosling, seem to be in something new every year. Other stars wax and wane in their fame, having big moments in the sun but then disappearing for several years. However, nothing is more exciting than a successful comeback — we love to see fizzled-out stars shake things up again and return to our screens.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

In Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. is the ultimate comeback kid. He was a successful actor but had some troubles in his personal life involving drinking, drugs, and breaking the law. Amazingly, he turned it all around and became Iron Man… possibly the best Hollywood comeback ever.

2. Martha Stewart

When Martha Stewart went to prison for five months in 2004, it seemed like her career was over. She was known as the most elegant home expert in the business, so how could she continue her fame after being a convicted criminal? Somehow, she made it work and is now more loved than ever!

3. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder was the it-girl in the ‘80s and ‘90s with hits like Edward Scissorhands, Girl, Interrupted, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Heathers, and more. But she fell out of the spotlight in the 2000s until she became a hot topic again because of her role in Stranger Things.

4. Britney Spears

Sadly, when her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ fiery career came to a screeching halt. She continued playing shows in Las Vegas but wasn’t talked about outside of that. But with her recent memoir and freedom, she’s worked her way back into the conversation, and we missed her dearly.

5. Drew Barrymore

Another ‘90s it-girl who disappeared for a bit, Drew Barrymore, was a successful child actor who became more famous with movies like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and Charlie’s Angels. However, she wasn’t on the screen much in the ‘00s and ‘10s until Santa Clarita Diet and eventually The Drew Barrymore Show.

6. Rob Lowe

If you’ve ever seen The Outsiders, you know what a total heartthrob Rob Lowe was as a teen. He had roles in projects like St. Elmo’s Fire, Wayne’s World, and Tommy Boy, but fell off the radar a bit. Lowe returned with prominent roles on The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters, and Parks and Recreation — and he’s been working ever since.

7. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy was one of the top comedians in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early aughts, but his long reign seemed to end around 2005. He stepped back from the screen, but with new flicks like Coming 2 America, Candy Cane Lane, and You People, he is once again the king of comedy.

8. Brendan Fraser

Most of us know Brendan Fraser as the hunky lead in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, but he didn’t do anything else particularly impressive after those blockbusters. That is, until The Whale. With this powerful and emotionally complex movie, he cemented himself as one of the great actors of our time and got some well-deserved attention.

9. Neil Patrick Harris

Some of us just know Neil Patrick Harris as Barney on How I Met Your Mother, but others may remember him as Doogie Howser! Doogie Howser, M.D. ended in 1993, and while he had some roles in between that and Barney Stinson, he had all but disappeared from the public’s mind. Now, he’s constantly working on projects like Uncoupled, Gone Girl, and more.

10. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul was an incredibly famous and successful pop star with hits like “Straight Up” and “Opposites Attract.” She fell out of the limelight for over a decade until she became the “nice” judge on American Idol, introducing her to a new generation of fans.

11. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge played some funny and memorable roles in the early aughts in Legally Blonde, American Pie, and A Cinderella Story, but her big comeback happened when she was cast in The White Lotus. Now, people can’t get enough of her, and we all pray she somehow returns in the next season!

12. Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan’s comeback story is epic, as he was out of the limelight for what felt like decades. He was a lovable kid in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but with his recent role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, he’s more famous than before.

13. Michael Keaton

It feels like Michael Keaton has always been a beloved star, but his fame dwindled following his popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Beetlejuice and Batman were huge successes, but he didn’t step back into the spotlight fully again until his roles in Spotlight, Birdman, and The Founder, all after 2013.

14. Christian Slater

Christian Slater was supremely famous around the same time as Winona Ryder, and while he’s been working this whole time, he wasn’t as popular in the early 2000s. But he’s made an impressive comeback with his roles in movies and on the hit show Mr. Robot. And we’re thrilled to see his smoldering face back on screen.

15. Laura Dern

Almost everyone knows Laura Dern from Jurassic Park, but following that blockbuster, she didn’t do anything particularly memorable or popular. Then, she returned with power, starring in shows and movies like Big Little Lies, Little Women, The Son, Marriage Story, and more!

16. Shania Twain

Shania Twain was a country music sweetheart with crossover tracks like “You're Still The One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” After a tough battle with Lyme disease, she decided to reignite her career, which had fizzled out, with the album Queen of Me in 2023, and she’s still as cool as ever.

17. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore was an early aughts it-girl with movies like A Walk to Remember and The Princess Diaries. While people adored her as Rapunzel in Tangled, she didn’t fully regain her fame until she was on the super popular drama series This Is Us, which had a loyal following.

18. Cameron Diaz

Around 2014, Cameron Diaz quietly announced that she was retiring from acting. She’d been in many successful movies, including There's Something About Mary, The Holiday, The Mask, Charlie's Angels, and Shrek. However, she is back in action with a new movie, Back in Action! Diaz says she’ll retire for good after that, but we hope she returns to acting eventually.

19. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s career has been a wild ride. We all loved her in Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Life-Size, and Freaky Friday, but she went off the rails for several years following her young success. But with 2022’s Falling for Christmas, she’s coming back to the screen slowly but surely.

20. Kesha

Kesha was huge in the 2010s with her album Animal, but due to a bad record deal, she couldn’t create the music she wanted and reach her fans. Luckily, she’s back and better than ever with recent albums like Rainbow and High Road.

21. Matthew Broderick

Ferris Bueller is an iconic character, but Matthew Broderick hasn’t been Ferris in decades. He’s been working since then with movies like The Stepford Wives, Election, and Deck the Halls, but his new show Painkiller and movie No Hard Feelings have thrust him back into the spotlight.

22. Michael Cera

Movies like Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World are why we love Michael Cera, but his movies in the mid-2010s weren’t quite as popular, and there were rumors he wanted to quit acting. But with his recent role in Barbie, he’s primed to come back and wow us all again.

23. Selma Blair

The beautiful Selma Blair is best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and The Sweetest Thing, but she stopped acting for a period to manage her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Lucky for all of us, she’s in remission and has been openly sharing her harrowing story. We just hope she takes on some roles soon!

24. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves was all that and a bag of chips in the ‘90s, but his career slowly went downhill in the 2000s and early 2010s. That was until the hit movie John Wick, which revitalized his career and reminded us how awesome and talented he is. And he has a lot more in the works right now, with upcoming films such as Ballerina and possibly a Constantine sequel.

25. Julie Andrews

It feels like Julie Andrews’ career has had multiple lives. She rose to fame with Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music in the ‘60s but wasn’t really in the spotlight again until The Princess Diaries in 2001. Now, she’s popping up in Aquaman, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and more!