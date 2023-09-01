From Devoted to Disturbing: 15 Celebrities and Their Quirky Fanatic Followers

It's no news that celebrities have strong fan bases and stanships. However, some fans take the celebrity worship so far that they gain a spot in the spotlight themselves. We're sure a few fandoms are coming to mind already. In case you didn't guess it right, we picked 15 celebrities from an online discussion with some of the most fanatic followers ever.

1. L. Ron Hubbard

Meet the mind behind Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard. The level of commitment from some of his fans is truly astounding. We're talking about a willingness to empty their savings accounts or sign up for medical treatments simply because of his teachings. This is not just a regular religious commitment but a deep-seated faith in one man's vision. Now, that's influence!

2. Chris Brown

Chris Brown has wooed countless fans worldwide with chart-topping songs. But that hasn't stopped the singer from having his fair share of controversy. The fascinating thing? Despite the disputes and hiccups, his fan base remains unshaken. They rally around him, defending him with unmatched enthusiasm. Be careful not to provoke a Chris fan around you.

3. R. Kelly

R. Kelly will have you singing “I can feel heaven in this place,” even in the club. His music is that good. However, his personal life is under so much scrutiny and dotted with several accusations and allegations. The shocker is the unyielding fan base that chooses to stand by him. They fervently believe in his innocence and are vocal about their support. Petitions and campaigns defending R. Kelly are not uncommon; crazy, yeah?

4. Ted Bundy

Now, Ted Bundy's a peculiar case. He was a notorious figure, but he somehow managed to charm a specific set of female admirers. These women weren't just casual admirers. They'd pen down heartfelt letters and even make prison visits, believing in his innocence. Bundy's case will make you wonder how some people's minds work.

5. Andrew Tate

It's quite obvious Andrew Tate packs a punch — not just in the ring but also with his outspoken views. The kickboxing champion doesn't believe in mincing words, and some of his takes have sparked polarizing opinions. But when it comes to his loyalists, they stand solid, ready to defend him against any criticism. This unwavering support, however, sometimes goes a tad overboard, with fans getting aggressive towards detractors.

6. Harry Styles

Meet the “Stylers.” It must take a lot of dedication for someone to pick a name that clashes with another profession. You can easily see a “styler” camping outside hotels, rain or shine, just to glimpse Harry Styles. But their dedication doesn't end there. Some fans even go as far as getting tattoos inspired by him. Whether it's lyrics, his name, or even his face, they wear their love for Harry on their sleeves.

7. Ariana Grande

The “Arianators” are a force in their own right. You'll find them rocking the signature high ponytail and cat ears with every new song release. Their loyalty is undeniable; they quickly jump into any online debate about their idol. What's more intriguing? Some take their admiration to another level, undergoing surgeries to get that Grande look. Now, that is wild.

8. Kim Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner stans' obsession with every member of the Kardashian clan is next level. They're the first to like, share, and buy anything with the Kardashian stamp. From makeup lines to reality shows, they're all in. Here is a shocker: Some have even pursued surgeries to emulate Kim's iconic look.

9. Elon Musk

About Musk, we're looking at a blend of tech lovers and genuine fandom for his takes. To Musk fans, It's not just about electric cars; it's a culture. Fans set up spaces on Twitter, excitedly discussing their favorite Musk moments. He even has a dedicated parody account with millions of followers.

10. Ayn Rand

Entering the Ayn Rand community is like stepping into a philosophical haven. Her ideas, deeply rooted in objectivism, aren't just theories to her fans; they're a way of life. Wardrobes are adorned with Rand-inspired attire, symbolizing their commitment. If you need a book club, try Rand discussion groups. And while many fans treasure their collection of Rand's writings, some go the extra mile. They've built communities and businesses, drawing inspiration from Rand's principles.

11. Beyoncé

To the Beyhives, Beyoncé isn't just an artist to them; she's an icon. Her songs aren't just chart-toppers; they're anthems. And should you dare utter a word of criticism, the Beyhive will swoop in, defending their queen with zeal. I promise you, you will feel attacked by a swarm of bees.

12. Donald Trump

The “Trumpsters” are easily recognized. Attending rallies enthusiastically, they're often spotted donning Trump's merchandise from head to toe. While political fans can be varied, this group is consistently passionate. They wear their support, literally and figuratively. While some love him, others beg to differ, believing he lies a lot.

13. Taylor Swift

Swifties are not just fans but storytellers recounting their favorite Taylor moments. Each song release isn't just a track; it's an event. Many jam to her tunes in their cars, and some Swifties take their love on the road, traveling from city to city to feel the magic of her live performances. They can also be harsh when necessary; don't step on their idol's toe.

14. Kanye West

Kanye's fandom, the Yeezys, are not passive listeners but active participants. Every album drop isn't just music; it's a movement. They dissect his lyrics, applaud his fashion endeavors, and passionately debate his place in the music pantheon. If you want to know about their dedication, camping out before concerts is just the tip of the iceberg. They're on a constant journey, with Kanye's creativity as their compass.

15. Nicki Minaj

There's hardly a fanbase with such vibrant loyalty as the “Barbz.” If you're online and spot a heated defense of Nicki, chances are, it's a Barb behind the keyboard. It is not unusual to sport tattoos celebrating the rap queen. To most fans, it's more of an identity and less of fandom.

