Celebrities The Internet Desperately Wants To Go Away

Is there a celebrity you don't care for or are over? Or maybe one that you're tired of hearing about and seeing everywhere? You've got company. Recently a Redditor asked, “Which celebrity should just go away?” The internet responded to deliver these top-voted celebs.

1. The Smiths

Will Smith used to be one of the most popular and beloved actors in the industry. Today, however, people are tired of his entire family, particularly his wife.

2. Kanye West

There are good people with mental illnesses and horrible people with mental illnesses. Kanye West is an awful person to his family. He doesn't get a pass because he's mentally ill. He has access to the best resources to help him, and he must listen to the people telling him there's a problem. This isn't a new problem. I don't feel sorry for him anymore. I feel sorry for his family.

3. Caitlyn Jenner

Remember that time Caitlyn Jenner killed someone with her car in 2015? She also injured seven people, too. The internet remembers.

4. Joel Osteen

Many noted that he didn't open his church during Hurricane Katrina until after the media backlash. Others mentioned Kenneth Copeland and other televangelists and their fortunes. Osteen's net worth in 2019 was $60 to $100 million.

5. Nick Cannon

Of course, people raced to the comments with opinions on him having ten kids while also making fun of the kids' names. Additionally, many people called him an antisemite. They fired him from his long-running show Wild ‘N Out for anti-Semitic comments he made on his podcast.

6. Prince Andrew

Fans of the Royal Family know Prince Andrew as a lightning rod for terrible behavior. He faces accusations of sexual harassment, misconduct, racism, and more.

7. Chris Brown

We all know he assaulted Rihanna. But he also:

2013 – shoved a woman in a nightclub so hard that it tore ligaments in her knee.

2015 – Faced 3rd-degree assault charges for tossing a woman from his bus after refusing to give him her phone. Which he also broke.

2016 – Somehow managed to avoid charges against him after a woman accused him of punching her in the face.

2016 – Arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

2016 – made threats of physical violence to a female tour manager.

2017 – Brown's ex-girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran, obtained a restraining order against him after she said he threatened her with violence.

2018 – In a standoff with LAPD after a woman claimed he threatened her with a gun.

2018 – Punched a photographer and was charged with felony battery.

8. The Kardashians

Many view the family as toxic due to the damage they cause young people by placing unrealistic expectations of beauty upon them.

9. Dr. Phil

One person said, “Dr. Phil. Ever since I saw him treat the girl that didn't want to see her biological mother like that, I'm convinced he has some sort of god complex.” Additionally, several users noted that he isn't even an actual doctor.

10. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is the number one celebrity the internet voted would go away. If the recent lukewarm reception for The Flash is any indication, the internet may get its wish.

11. Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow portrays virtually every stereotype people have heard about the “Pretentious Rich White Woman.”

12. James Corden

Good news: James Corden is leaving Late Night, so it looks like the internet is getting their wish here.

13. Jared Leto

The actor and lead singer for 30 Seconds to Mars has a cult that gives off the creepiest vibes you can imagine.

14. Chrissy Teigen

She was once a well-liked celebrity; the more we learned about Chrissy Teigen‘s past behavior, the more problematic she became.

