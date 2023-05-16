12 Celebrities With Voices So Great You’d Listen to Them Read The Phone Book

Some folks get chills down their spine just from hearing their favorite star speak. Some famous people have mesmerizing voices. Whether it is the rich, velvety tone or seductive pitch, these leading lights, who range from enduring actors to renowned artists, actually have voices so good that they make everything they read enjoyable, capturing the attention of their audience and making them hang on to every word.

We'll examine some of the most alluring voices that resonate through the hall of the entertainment industry.

1. Morgan Freeman

Freeman created what is now his iconic voice – profound, heartening, and confident – often termed the voice of God. Incidentally, he frequently narrates documentaries as the voice of God — Bruce Almighty and Evans Almighty — owing to his powerful and deep voice. He has complete control over the audience's attention while engagingly guiding them through a narrative.

Given his famed vocal range, it is not unexpected that he has contributed his talents to a vast array of feature films, documentaries, commercials, and even apps.

2. Patrick Stewart

Stewart's voice is also authoritative and robust but very slow, wavery, and breathy. All these voice qualities have informed the extensive work that dots his profile. His voice has received accolades, winning a Grammy for his narration for Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1996).

3. James Earl Jones

A natural stutterer, he has learned to control his early days challenge and honed the voicing skill he is now renowned for. His iconic role in the voice-over is Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Although he hung up his boot, the prints made remains.

4. David Attenborough

Only his broadcasting skill lends credence to his famous planet Earth Voice. Besides the exciting subjects, his voice adds force to his insightful documentaries, making him a household name.

5. Alan Rickman

Rising above his speech impediment — a slightly muffled drawl — caused by restricted movements in his jaw, Rickman has developed a voice described as languid and sonorous. His voice has been the highlight of his versatile performances in movies.

6. Ian McKellen

Mostly remembered for voicing his role as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Magneto in X-Men, McKellen's voice has featured in numerous narration projects accumulating awards.

7. Sam Elliott

In over 40 years, Elliott's resonant voice, which he described as funny, has stood him out in the industry. A remarkable feat when you consider he was advised at the start of his career to take diction lessons and get rid of the Southwestern dialect. But Elliot stuck with it because he knew beforehand that his voice would be part of his business. That he is, says one thing only — it paid off.

8. Matt Berry

Berry's voice has been said to be the key to his personality. A serious voice that demands attention but with a splash of ‘funny' in the backdrop and with a resonance that makes you doubt he is speaking without a mic. It became part of the factors in adapting Shadows into a TV series. As the producer said, “Some things I feel are only funny if he says it.”

9. Tom Hiddleston

A voice reviewer classified Hiddleston's voice as slightly campus, sophisticated and relaxed, which has made his voice quite enjoyable to listen to, attracting recommendations, and many have shown interest in his skill.

10. Idris Elba

Elba disagrees with fans about his voice, thinking it sounds like a “market trader from canning town.” However, he accepts the compliments. He showed off this deep, gravelly voice as Chief Bogo in Zootopia, Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog, and Fluke in Finding Dory, to mention a few.

11. Benedict Cumberbatch

Gravely and deep, Cumberbatch's normal voice is considered eargasmic. He has applied this eargasm-ism to great success in roles like Smaug in the Hobbit franchise and narrated Disney’s Super/Natural documentary series.

12. Christopher Lee

Lee's bass-baritone voice made him a popular choice for narrations and multiple voice-acting appearances, notably as the ruthless but sorrowful King Haggard in The Last Unicorn.

This thread inspired this post.

