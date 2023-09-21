Celebrities Whose Extravagant Lifestyles Plunged Them Into Debt

The rich and famous lifestyle might seem glamorous, but there’s a dark side that no one seems to dig into. Some of the highest-paying celebrities had financial woes due to their outrageous spending, with some even driven to bankruptcy.

Top actors, musicians, and athletes command exorbitant salaries. Those with some business acumen can earn even more with side ventures, like Michael Jordan’s arrangement with Nike for Air Jordans. With such sky-high earnings, these figures typically have professional financial advisors to monitor their spending.

And yet, celebrities keep making headlines for their money trouble. Several patterns keep emerging with celebrities who face financial setbacks despite their million-dollar paychecks.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter became a pop sensation at the age of 7. In his teens, the little brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was already amassing a considerable fortune, including a lavish 12-home Carter family compound. But by the time he turned 18, the singer had blown through $200 million of his income, primarily due to financial mishandling and back taxes from when his parents managed his finances.

Following a string of career setbacks in his 20s, by 2013, Carter owed $2 million and had to file for personal bankruptcy. The former idol also struggled with drug addiction, going to rehab twice, once in 2011 and again in 2018.

Carter never bounced back; in November 2022, his life was tragically cut short when he overdosed and drowned at home. Carter was only 34 years old.

Toni Braxton

The “Unbreak My Heart” songstress was one of the biggest divas in the 90s. But outrageous splurges led her to petition for bankruptcy twice. The first one, filed in 1998, was due to spending addictions that put her in a $10 million debt.

She went Chapter 11 again in 2010. This time the cancellation of her self-funded Las Vegas show due to health conditions and an excessive mortgage on a mansion she could no longer afford were to blame. This time, her debt amounted to a whopping $50 million.

50 Cent

The rapper Curtis Jackson was one of the most famous musical artists in the early 2000s. His 2003 multi-platinum album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, catapulted him to stratospheric fame. To date, the “Candy Shop” hitmaker has sold 30 million albums worldwide. His business ventures, including an early investment in Glaceau, the parent company of Vitaminwater, made him one of the most successful rappers in the business.

The hip-hop mogul lived large, blowing his fortune on sports cars, a 52-room mansion, and a sizable entourage.

But then, his music career started waning. On top of that, a series of bad business deals – including a failed production company, a headphone business accused of copyright infringement, which cost millions to settle, and an insider trading scandal – began putting a dent in his finances. In 2008, the rapper lost millions following the stock market crash.

Finally, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after racking up more than $20 million in liabilities against assets worth less than $15 million.

Mike Tyson

Beginning his career in the 1980s, Tyson quickly became a boxing sensation. For a time, the heavyweight champion commanded $30 million per fight. According to a 2003 New York Times report, he accumulated $400 million in the first 18 years of his career.

But Tyson was also a big spender. He splurged on everything from fast cars, real estate, jewelry, and, famously, a Siberian tiger. He also got into a lot of trouble with the law. In 1992, Tyson was convicted of sexual assault against beauty queen Desiree Washington.

He served three years in jail and was released in 1995. The celebrity boxer also faced two divorce settlements – first in 1989 and then in 2003 – which cost him at least $9 million each.

By the 2000s, Tyson had racked in $17.4 million in tax liabilities to United States and British authorities, not to mention several million in obligations to lawyers and producers. He filed for bankruptcy in 2003, with debts totaling $27 million.

MC Hammer

In the early 90s, the rapper made a name for himself with the hit song “Can’t Touch This.” By 1991, he’d earned $33 million. But within a few years, the hip-hop artist was no longer untouchable.

MC Hammer filed for bankruptcy in 1996, owing some $13 million of liabilities against $1 million in assets. Among other things, the rapper squandered a sizable chunk of his earnings to “employ” hundreds of friends, spending north of $1 million on payroll at one point.

Johnny Depp

In his heyday, The Pirates of the Caribbean star got paid $30 million for a movie role. In 2012, he was crowned the highest-earning actor in the world thanks to the successes of blockbuster films like Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Depp was also a big spender. As of 2017, he owned 14 properties, an $18 million yacht, dozens of luxury cars, an extensive wine collection, and a private island in the Bahamas. In the mid-2010s, he reportedly spent almost $4 million monthly to employ 40 staff members and fund his jet-setting life.

His legal trouble with ex-wife Amber Heard, famously culminating in a well-publicized trial in 2022, dealt him significant reputational and financial damages. Following a domestic assault allegation raised by Heard in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Depp lost his roles in the Pirates and Fantastic Beasts franchises. The backlash from the allegation made the actor a persona non grata in showbiz, impacting his earnings significantly.

Although he has never declared bankruptcy, Depp has undoubtedly seen his fortune massively diminish from its astonishing height in the 2010s.

Can Celebrities Recover From Their Troubles?

To understand how one can go from bountiful to broke, it is necessary to first identify the habits that cause the problem in the first place.

Several telltale habits are ever-present in stars who met with financial troubles. Lavish spending on material things like homes, automobiles, and expensive goods is the most common occurrence.

Bad business ventures and poor financial advisors have proven to have dire consequences, as was the case with 50 Cent. Addiction is also a huge financial drain, not to mention a hindrance to their work.

Celebrities who had a run-in with the law often find themselves in the hole, proving how costly it can be, not to mention how it can significantly alter the public’s support against them. Lastly, just like winning the lottery, celebrities are susceptible to hangers-on who latch onto their fame and fortune, often landing them in hot water later.

Nonetheless, it’s not unusual for celebrities to bounce back after financial setbacks. Declaring bankruptcy often becomes the go-to way to buy time and restructure their finances. Some celebrities like Tyson and Braxton were able to emerge from their financial pitfalls and continue working. Since his bankruptcy, Tyson has starred in The Hangover (2009) and launched the successful cannabis brand Tyson 2.0.

Following her bankruptcy filing, Braxton took some time off to recover from the illnesses that prevented her from holding her tour. She’s since released more albums and, beginning in 2011, appeared alongside her family in the reality program Braxton Family Values. She eventually managed to settle her debts in 2013.

Hard though it can be, Hollywood loves a good comeback story. It is, however, up to these stars to retain their new lease on life. Several choices are available to cushion financial mismanagement, but eventually, only permanent lifestyle changes can keep them away from it.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.