Celebrities are Losing Followers on Instagram

Social media can drive perceptions of how people feel about celebrities, television shows, and more. It’s the main way that most celebrities connect with their fans.

The rise and fall of these celebrities—actors, singers, reality TV stars, and social media personalities—can often be documented by their social media followers. With the advent of cancel culture nowadays, though, some famous folks are losing precious followers in large numbers, largely due to their actions.

The team at I Love Seo, the home of SEO tutorials, digital marketing guides, and industry news, recently conducted a survey of the celebrities losing Instagram followers in large numbers. The comparison was done from early June 2022 to July 2022 and produced the following results.

Probably not surprisingly, actor Will Smith takes the top spot on the list, following the “Oscars Slap Heard around the world” against Chris Rock which took place in March 2022. Smith has lost 250,000 followers in 30 days, averaging out to about 8,537 per day. After slapping Chris Rock over a joke he made against Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, he did gain a number of followers immediately afterward but has been in decline ever since.

Social media personality James Charles lost hits on his Instagram account, losing over 60,000 followers from June to July, or 2,803 followers per day. Charles began his YouTube channel in 2015 and rose to fame when he became the first male ambassador for cosmetics giant CoverGirl. With over 10 million followers on YouTube in 2019, Charles’s loss is likely due to online feuds with other social media personalities and a string of sexual harassment cases.

The English model, who has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine 15 times throughout her career, in addition to acting in such Hollywood movies as Suicide Squad and Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, has lost thousands of followers as well. She lost 58,170 Instagram followers from June to July, and they may have been lost in one single day.

According to this Grazia Magazine article, the loss came after something the model had posted regarding R. Kelly. “Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers,” she said.

Often touted as the G.O.A.T. in the gymnastics realm, it could be confusing why she is on this list, losing 29,100 followers from June to July, or about 970 per day. She was highly hyped to repeat her All-Around title (and lead her teammates to another team gold) in the 2020 Olympics, which had been delayed to 2021. Unfortunately, Biles pulled out of most of her events, citing a case of the “twisties” and needing to care for her mental health. This could have led to unfollowing on social media from those disappointed in her actions.

Rounding out the top five is Manchester United star Mason Greenwood who lost 5-digit followers (23,430). This is likely because Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old student. Notable unfollows on his account include teammates and other soccer colleagues.

The wife of Will Smith and the subject of that infamous Oscar joke also makes the list, although not losing as many followers as her husband. Her followers have dropped by 12,270 or 409 per month. Some people likely chose to unfollow the Smiths altogether, or perhaps others did not agree with her response after the incident.

Although known as an influencer and social media personality to many younger followers, she was thrust into the spotlight due to being at the center of a scandal involving her parents. As the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who, along with her husband, served time in prison due to their participation in the college admission scam in 2020. She lost 8,610 followers over the time frame.

Other Notables

Former Team USA women’s soccer goalie, Hope Solo, lost 3,690 followers. Outspoken Solo has a history of substance abuse and domestic violence arrests, which may have led to the loss. Also on the list are British singers Rita Ora, who lost 22,260 followers amid lockdown rule breaks in England during the pandemic. Actress Katherine Heigl is also down 14,430 followers. Another social media personality who lost followers is Morgan Simianer, star of the hit Netflix show Cheer, who lost 6,120 followers.

“Celebrities are scrutinized for everything they do, and sometimes this can have a devasting impact on their online presence,” says an I Love SEO spokesperson. “As easy as it is for a celebrity to grow their following, it can be just as easy for them to lose followers. Many social media users follow people they admire and respect. If a celebrity’s reputation gets damaged, it can result in a loss of followers, which is sometimes difficult to grow back.”

In a celebrity’s world, losing followers on social media can have a lasting impact on their brand, persona, and reputation. It may not be the worst aspect of their career, yet still an important aspect of the business of being a celebrity. It may take them a while and some good press or PR to gain back lost followers or to gain new ones. And, of course, others may never recover.

