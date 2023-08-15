15 Beloved Celebrities No One Actually Likes

Even amid the usual adoration and fan frenzy, many idolized celebs aren't exactly the darlings of the fan favorites club. Sure, they hog the spotlight, snag prime media coverage, and bag roles in those “can't-wait-to-see” blockbusters. Yet, according to the internet, where true movie aficionados congregate, you'll find a different story. People don't adore these stars as much as the media would have us believe. The names on this list are only a few examples of cases where popularity and likeability somehow got their wires crossed.

1- Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart often portrays a consistent character type in his movies, which some viewers have found tiresome. He frequently takes on roles as either the “angry but small” guy or the “obnoxious but funny” character. His comedic style has been criticized for becoming predictable, and his confidence sometimes comes across as arrogance, even in his social media posts.

One comedy enthusiast says, “He just ruins anything he's in. We just don't need a 315th ‘Kevin Hart is the writer, so he wrote himself in to get as much screen time as possible' movie.”

2- Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is widely admired for her beauty. However, some unofficial critics and cinephiles suggest her acting abilities might not be her strongest suit. Her popularity stems from her attractiveness and unique Israeli background. Some opine that she lacks range and would only choose to watch her over watching paint dry because of her beauty.

3- Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson‘s acting prowess has been a topic of discussion; film freaks note a perceived lack of versatility in his roles. While he excelled in some roles, much of his filmography involves playing rugged characters in a jungle or desert, with hardly any fresh material.

Dwayne Johnson is a good actor, but his choice of roles has led to some audience fatigue. People are bored with his typical material and don't think he deserves all the hype.

4- Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish's comedic style has sparked mixed reactions. Some find her humor louder than genuinely funny. And we didn't get any memo saying, “loud is funny.” Those initially drawn to her have expressed disappointment upon learning about her treatment of children in comedy sketches before her rise to fame, coupled with her controversial viewpoints.

Additionally, there aren't too many people who can stand her “distinctive” voice.

5- Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen's creative contributions have garnered both praise and critique. Some believe he shines more in supporting roles, as his voice can sometimes become overwhelming for a prolonged viewing experience. Rogen's talents as a writer and producer have been acknowledged as stronger than his performances as an actor, and his tendency to portray the same dopey guy is quite repetitive.

6- Jennifer Aniston

Before anything else, can we agree that we all loved Aniston in Friends? However, some viewers feel her performances lack versatility, often perceiving her as playing variations of the same character. Some believe her acting style remains consistent and question her ability to break free from her familiar on-screen persona.

Despite her popularity, critics point out that Aniston's career choices post-Friends haven't always resonated. It's almost like her roles don't fully capitalize on her potential.

7- Chris Pratt

We loved Chris Pratt in Parks and Recreation, and he found success as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. However, a few fans think Pratt's acting is one-dimensional. He's always the sassy and macho character across different roles, and fans believe this lack of versatility limits his ability to offer diverse characterizations.

For instance, his smoldering stares in Jurassic Park didn't resonate with all viewers. His presence alone drives laughter rather than nuanced acting.

8- Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has had her fair share of personal controversies and rumored conflicts. We're not drawing any definitive conclusions, but word on the street is that her behavior off-camera differs from the personas she portrays on-screen. This dissonance contributes to the negative sentiment some hold toward her despite her involvement in beloved roles over the years.

One commenter expresses a different perspective on Roberts' looks, stating, “I never considered Julia Roberts attractive, but Hollywood always positioned her as if she's supposed to be the most beautiful woman in the world. Something about that rubbed me the wrong way.”

9- Bill Murray

Bill's characters often embody a certain level of disregard for others' boundaries and typically come across as ignorant or brutal. While there are roles in films like Scrooge and What About Bob? that resonate with fans, viewers usually get him playing characters who display insensitivity.

Yes, he's supposed to be the antagonist who undergoes a transformation. But the recurring theme can be off-putting for some viewers. Murray seems to be great with his fans but terrible with his coworkers. Reports of tardiness and challenging behavior on set make him seem self-centered and disrespectful to the hardworking crews supporting his projects.

10- Rachel Zegler

Zegler's promising start came with applause and love. Yet some aren't sure if her newfound fame is deserved or premature. To them, her success might be attributed to the circumstances of her debut rather than her acting prowess alone.

As with any emerging talent, there are differing views on Zegler's potential longevity and ability to carry diverse roles. She'll always have supporters. Still, there'll always be critics who believe her current acclaim won't translate into sustained success.

11- Jared Leto

You may wonder why he's even on this list since he's widely regarded as terrible. However, he must be beloved by some because he continues to secure roles. Casual fans hail him as a talented actor with questionable behavior; others say he's the worst part of everything he's in. Ultimately, we can't seem to escape him, but many people dislike him. His divisive reputation makes him hard to ignore, even if most of the audience dislikes him.

12- Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel is like the poster girl for typecast roles and characters with similar traits. This predictability has led to debates about her range as an actress and whether she can effectively step outside her comfort zone. Deschanel's performances, particularly in indie comedies, have garnered a following. But as expected, many viewers believe she should venture into more diverse roles to gauge her versatility.

13- Will Smith

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air had moments where everyone loved him. However, for some cinephiles, his subsequent films have been less appealing. They think he now comes across as artificial and lacks his initial authenticity. Additionally, his decisions have raised eyebrows among movie enthusiasts, like his refusal to kiss a male co-star in Six Degrees and his influence over the portrayal of his character in Suicide Squad.

“I don't dislike him, but man, is he messy. Hope he gets some help and works to atone for the slap and whatever else,” one commenter writes. But that's just that one fan because another reveals that they “disliked Will Smith way before the slap.”

14- Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock's charming on-screen presence has endeared her to many. Meanwhile, other enthusiasts argue that she occasionally takes on roles that fail to showcase her acting depth fully. They believe Bullock's talents better suit more challenging and complex characters. Discussions about her choices in parts persist, with some hoping she'll take on projects that push her boundaries and truly demonstrate her acting prowess. Without that, they can't get themselves to appreciate her on and off the screen.

15- Ryan Reynolds

One Sci-Fi devotee thinks his appeal might be akin to “the best-looking guy at your church.” He exudes a personable demeanor but hasn't left an impression on all audiences and doesn't generate a strong attraction for some. One film lover writes, “He plays the same character every time and always comes across as immature, smarmy, and maybe a bit condescending. I really don't get it.” No hate for anyone who finds Reynolds hot, though. Whatever floats your boat.

